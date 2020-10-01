TheStreet
HomeNewsESG
Search

Changing the Channel: SiriusXM’s Management Makeover

BA Research

Earlier this month, internet radio giant SiriusXM ((SIRI) -Get Report) announced major changes coming to their boardroom.

CEO James Meyer (C- officer rating) will retire December 31st, capping an 8 year tenure leading the company, though he will retain his seat on the Board.

Replacing Meyer as CEO will be Jennifer Witz, who previously served as president of sales, marketing, and operations. This marks another high profile woman CEO appointment, following Citi's appointment of Jane Fraser earlier this month.

During Meyer's time at the helm Sirius sported an 11% annualized TSR. He led the company through a transformational period in the music industry and oversaw significant moves including the 2018 $3.5B acquisition of Pandora.

C-Suite Changes

The executive branch turnover doesn't end there.

David Frear, EVP and CFO, (B- ~ officer rating) is parting ways with the company after 17 years. He had a TSR of 10% during his tenure.

Replacing Frear will be Sean Sullivan (D ~ officer rating), who unlike Witz, comes from the outside. Sullivan previously served as CFO of (AMC) -Get Report for 9 years where he had a TSR of -11%. The transition will take place October 26th.

Witz will join the board immediately, making it her her second board, after joining LendingTree earlier this year. To make way, George Bodenheimer (B- ~ director rating) has resigned effective immediately. 

Screen Shot 2020-09-16 at 1.41.51 PM

It's been a challenging year for the media company, as transit and auto-ownership has decreased due to COVID. Shareholders will be hoping Witz and Sullivan can help the company reverse the negative trend in performance. 

koyfin_20200928_115952575

Recent People Moves

Amazon adds Surveillance Expert, Ex-General to Board

eBay Founder and Elliott’s Cohn Leave Board

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

eBay Founder and Elliott's Cohn Leave Board

Following the resignations of Jesse Cohn and company founder Pierre Omidyar, eBay appointed Carol Hayes and Mohak Shroff to its board.

BA Research

Amazon adds Surveillance Expert, Ex-General to Board

Amazon elected former General and National Security Director Keith Alexander to its Board of Directors.

BA Research

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin

Fraser and Citi Finally Shatter the Glass Ceiling

By becoming CEO at Citi Jane Fraser will become the first female CEO of a major wall street bank, now the question is can she turn Citi around?

BA Research

SELL! Moderna Execs Continue to Cash Out

Moderna executives have made millions by selling shares in 2020 and raised serious questions from outsiders

BA Research

Nutanix Loses Founding CEO in Surprise Resignation

Nutanix has experienced major changes in the last month, losing its CEO and reshuffling its board of directors

BA Research

J.M. Smucker Improves Diversity and Expertise with Board Changes

J.M. Smucker added Susan Chapman and Jodi Taylor to its board of directors

BA Research

iHeartMedia Ties Exec Comp to ESG & Diversity Agenda

IHeartMedia's performance based RSUs this year will include diversity and ESG targets

BA Research

Wells Fargo Continues to Retool with Board Refreshment

Wells Fargo added former Suntrust COO Mark Chancy to its board of directors

BA Research