Podcast: Emiliano Kargieman, CEO of Satellogic (SATL)

Fresh off a DeSPAC, SATL CEO Emiliano Kargieman joins the podcast to discuss their prospects and the future of geospatial data.

Satellogic CEO Emiliano Kargieman sits down on the Know Who Drives Return podcast to discuss the future of geospatial data and early life as a public company. 

While early days, the potential commercial uses for the earth observatory data being captured by Satellogic are very widespread, and set up for huge growth. 

Have a listen to hear Emiliano in an engaging conversation on what's to come. 

