Activist Update: Ryan Cohen Targets Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)
----------------------------------------------------
Gamestop (GME) chairman Ryan Cohen has taken aim at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), pushing for change. He is calling on the company to explore strategic alternatives or explore a sale.
We're not exactly buying the turnaround story on this one and view it more as a meme stock setup.
BBBY stock currently trades ~$23 per share, down over 70% from an all-time high of ~$80 reached in 2013.
