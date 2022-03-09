Skip to main content

Activist Update: Ryan Cohen Targets Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

RC Ventures' Ryan Cohen has taken a 9.8% stake in the retailer, agitating for change.

Gamestop (GME) chairman Ryan Cohen has taken aim at Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), pushing for change. He is calling on the company to explore strategic alternatives or explore a sale. 

We're not exactly buying the turnaround story on this one and view it more as a meme stock setup. 

BBBY stock currently trades ~$23 per share, down over 70% from an all-time high of ~$80 reached in 2013.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

