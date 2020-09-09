TheStreet
HomeNewsESG
Search

Nutanix Loses Founding CEO in Surprise Resignation

BA Research

It’s been an active month for the cloud computing company Nutanix (NTNX) -Get Report. In confluence with announcing a $750M investment via a convert from Bain Capital, Dheeraj Pandey (CEO: C-), the Nutanix founder and CEO, announced he would be stepping down. He’ll remain chairman and CEO until the company finds a successor.

Bain and the Board

As a result of Bain’s investment, Bain managing directors David Humphrey (B) and Max de Groen (UN) will join the Nutanix Board of Directors. Humphrey is currently a director at NortonLifeLock and previously served as a director at Bloomin’ Brands, Genpact Limited, and Bright Horizons Family Solutions. He has a career annualized TSR of 23% across his directorships. This will be de Groen’s first boardroom seat. 

Screen Shot 2020-09-08 at 11.05.16 AM

Founder Leaves Insiders Stunned

Pandey founded Nutanix in 2009, and was able to grow it into company valued at $2.2B when it went public in September 2016. However, the companies performance lagged since the IPO, with an especially disappointing -56% decline in share price since August 2018. Today, the companies market cap is ~$4.95B. 

koyfin_20200908_120124646
Nutanix performance since IPO 

Insiders were caught off guard by Pandey’s retirement. In an interview with CRN, Craig Manahan, senior practice manager for RoundTower Technologies, Cincinnati, a Nutanix partner, had to say: “He’s been the driving force, the face, and really the spirit behind Nutanix since it started. This is huge news for partners. I’m in shock”.

The Nutanix board is currently on the search for a new CEO, and shareholders will be hoping he/she can help guide Nutanix to the next level.

Note: Letter grades represent proprietary Boardroom Alpha ratings that assess the individual’s track record as a director

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

J.M. Smucker Improves Diversity and Expertise with Board Changes

J.M. Smucker added Susan Chapman and Jodi Taylor to its board of directors

BA Research

iHeartMedia Ties Exec Comp to ESG & Diversity Agenda

IHeartMedia's performance based RSUs this year will include diversity and ESG targets

BA Research

Wells Fargo Continues to Retool with Board Refreshment

Wells Fargo added former Suntrust COO Mark Chancy to its board of directors

BA Research

Wynn Executives Granted Stock in Retention Play

Wynn Resorts offered a restricted stock grant to 240 employees and executives, including CEO Matt Maddox, in a bid to incentivize and retain talent

BA Research

Glass Ceiling Breaks at Clorox with First Female CEO

Clorox announced Linda Rendle will take the role of CEO in September.

David Drapkin

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin

Facing Equality Backlash Pinterest Adds First Black Board Director

The image-based social media platform added their first African American board director following recent allegations of sexism and racism.

David Drapkin

CEO Moves: Witynski Takes over at Dollar Tree

Discount retailer Dollar Tree appoints a new CEO as Gary Philbin retires

David Drapkin

Walgreens to Look for New CEO after 5 Years of Lackluster Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance announces a search for a new CEO as Stefano Pessina will step down after 5 years of poor returns.

David Drapkin