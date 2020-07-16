Boardroom Alpha
Top Stories
News
ESG

While Moderna Insiders Sell, Just 1 has Bought

David Drapkin

Positive news surrounding Monderna's (MRNA) -Get Report Phase 1 COVID-19 vaccine study has sent the stock soaring once again this week. Shares are now up >300% YTD and nearly 25% in the last 10 days. 

Coupled with the rise this year has been heavy selling by certain insiders (over $12M in sales in July alone), which has also caught the eye of financial media.

While much of the trading is tied to pre-determined 10b5-1 trading plans, it's still understandable that the sales are being questioned. The optics are just pretty poor - selling at highs during a pandemic, as hype around your company's COVID-19 vaccine prospects rise.

To boot, according to our data, just 1 insider has actually bought any shares in the last 180 days: Director Paul Sagan bought ~$1mm in February. Those shares were purchased $19, and has been a pretty good trade for Paul (MRNA closed at $80.22 on 7/15). 

MRNA1
Total Buys/Sells last 180 days: Insider Paul Sagan bought $1mm shares in February.

A director since June 2018, this is the first time Paul has purchased MRNA stock. In fact, it's his first insider stock purchase since 2010 for the current General Catalyst Partner and former CEO of Akamai Technologies (AKAM) -Get Report. 

At least one person on the inside is betting on Moderna. 

Boardroom Alpha Insider Tracker

Track insider buying and selling activity for all companies using our Insider Trading tacker here. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 3 of 3): Takeover of Merit Medical System’s Board

In this series, we look at 3 major wins (GCP, Commvault, Merit Medical) for activist investors Starboard Value LP

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 2 of 3): Changes at Commvault Systems

In this series, we look at 3 major wins (GCP, Commvault, Merit Medical) for activist investors Starboard Value LP. Here we look at Commvault.

David Drapkin

Rising Star: Tristan Walker Advances Forward

Tristan Walker founded Walker & Company in 2013. He has recently joined the boards of Foot Locker and Shake Shack

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin

Tesla Directors & Musk Pledge Billions in Company Stock: Chair Faces Re-election Opposition

ISS recommends voting against the re-election of Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm, cites billions in pledged stock for personal loans.

David Drapkin

Netflix's 2020 Executive Pay Met with (a little) more Shareholder Support

Over 60% of Netflix Shareholders voted in support for Executive Compensation up from 49% last year

David Drapkin

Facebook, Merck, Pfizer Bolster Board Gender Diversity with Latest Additions

ESG investors continue to push companies to refresh boards with gender diversity as a primary goal and Facebook, Merck, and Pfizer are among the ones upping their game.

David Drapkin

Mega Retailers Helping to Ease the Pain During Pandemic

Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and other essential retailers that have seen sales surge are giving back as well, with massive hiring, charitable donations, and raises and cash bonuses for frontline workers.

David Drapkin

AMC Execs Fighting the Pandemic, Universal and Bad Grant Timing

In February, prior to the peak onset of the COVID crisis in the US, senior AMC executives signed into a new compensation program whereby they decreased their cash compensation for one-time equity grants, which were “considerably out of the money.”

David Drapkin