Matthew Tuttle on FOMO, SPACs, and Capitalizing on Market Trends

Matthew Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, is the latest guest on Know Who Drives Return, the Boardroom Alpha Podcast. Tuttle Capital Management is a provider of actively managed, thematic ETFs. Matthew joins us to talk about what he's seeing in markets today and to discuss some of his most recent ETF launches.

Which ETF does Matthew think you should invest $100 in? Have a listen.

Topics

FOMO

Gambling vs. Investing

SPACs, and state of the market

Future of SPACs and sponsors

FATT - Tail Risk ETF

Buy the Dip?

$100 in any ETF

Have market FOMO? FOMO launched in May to give investors access to what's currently trending in markets. FOMO rebalances weekly and has the freedom to invest in various areas of the market, being nimble enough to take advantage of current conditions and themes.

FOMO is down 1.4% since launch

SPCX

SPCX seeks to take advantage of pre-merger SPACs. SPCX launched in December of 2020 and is up over 14%. While new issue IPOs are currently providing less of an upside as earlier in the year, SPCX is still able to take advantage of attractive yields by investing in discounted SPACs.

SPCX is up over 14% all-time.

FATT

Fat Tail Risk ETF FATT also launched in May and seeks to give investors protection from steep market declines. FATT is down 2.1% since launching earlier this year.

FATT is down 2.1% since launch

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

