September 27, 2021
Matthew Tuttle on FOMO, SPACs, and Capitalizing on Market Trends

Matthew Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, joins us on the podcast to discuss what he's currently seeing in markets and which ETF you should invest in.
Matthew Tuttle, CEO and CIO of Tuttle Capital Management, is the latest guest on Know Who Drives Return, the Boardroom Alpha Podcast. Tuttle Capital Management is a provider of actively managed, thematic ETFs. Matthew joins us to talk about what he's seeing in markets today and to discuss some of his most recent ETF launches. 

Which ETF does Matthew think you should invest $100 in? Have a listen. 

Topics

  • FOMO
  • Gambling vs. Investing
  • SPACs, and state of the market
  • Future of SPACs and sponsors
  • FATT - Tail Risk ETF
  • Buy the Dip?
  • $100 in any ETF

FOMO

Have market FOMO? FOMO launched in May to give investors access to what's currently trending in markets. FOMO rebalances weekly and has the freedom to invest in various areas of the market, being nimble enough to take advantage of current conditions and themes. 

SPCX

SPCX seeks to take advantage of pre-merger SPACs. SPCX launched in December of 2020 and is up over 14%. While new issue IPOs are currently providing less of an upside as earlier in the year, SPCX is still able to take advantage of attractive yields by investing in discounted SPACs.

FATT

Fat Tail Risk ETF FATT also launched in May and seeks to give investors protection from steep market declines. FATT is down 2.1% since launching earlier this year. 

Latest Analysis

