What to Know Ahead of Lucid Group (LCID) Earnings

LCID stock has plunged 40% YTD, but we still see downside risk at these levels. They report after close Monday.

Lucid (LCID) stock is running hot into its Q4 earnings report, today aftermarket. The big question is what investors are willing to pay for growth. LCID stock has plunged 40% YTD, but still see downside risk at these levels.

**Read the full report here**

Key points ahead of the quarter

First cars on the line. Impressive reservation numbers

High operating expenses will impact earnings and cash flow. Will it matter?

Signs $30 million lease agreement on Saudi plant.

No doubt, Lucid can sell every car that comes off the line right now...but production is the key risk here.

Challenging times for carmakers, even bellwether TSLA.

LCID is still a high-risk, retail-driven momentum story.

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha

Monthly SPAC Market Review

The Know Who Drives Return Podcast (all episodes)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)