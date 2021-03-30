GameStop's Executive Overhaul

Since Ryan Cohen's highly publicized addition to the GME board, other Major Exec changes have ensued including hiring of Amazon and Google Vets

GameStop Exec Overhaul

There is no need to re-hash the volatility, press, and congressional hearings that have ensued since Chewy Founder Ryan Cohen joined GameStop's board of directors in January. However, folks should pay attention to, and be impressed by, the overhaul that the company has overtaken in its most senior levels.

Recent appointments include Amazon Vets:

- Jenna Owens as COO, former Amazon and Google

- Elliott Wilke as Chief Growth Officer, Amazon

GME Stock traded up 7.4% on Tuesday

As well as two poaches from Cohen's Chewy:

- Andrea Wolfe as VP of Brand Development, was Chewy's VP of Marketing

- Tom Petersen as VP of Merchandising, served the same role at Chewy

In addition, the company parted ways with former CFO Jim Bell in February, and former Chief Customer Officer Frank Hamlin earlier this month.

Cramer seems to be on board with these changes, and, we agree:

Board of Directors

In addition to the above, as noted in their 10-K, 8 directors plan on stepping down following the company's annual meeting this year: Lizabeth Dunn, Paul Evans, Raul J. Fernandez, Reginald Fils-Aimé, William Simon, James K. Symancyk, Carrie W. Teffner and Kathy P. Vrabeck

Three new directors joined in January, as part of the agreement with Cohen's RC Ventures: Cohen, Alan Attal, and Jim Grube

Take Away

GME has been the talk of Wall Street this year, and has ridden a wild wave of volatility. It appears that Cohen is making a serious mark on the company (rather than just riding a sharp rise to the stock) as evidenced by the new hires and direction that the company may be taking.

Whether or not now is the right time for investors to get in will depend on how convinced they are that there is a plan and that this new team.