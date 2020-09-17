TheStreet
HomeNewsESG
Search

eBay Founder and Elliott's Cohn Leave Board

BA Research

Earlier this month, eBay (EBAY) -Get Report announced the resignation of two prominent directors, including including its founder, Pierre Omidyar.

Omidyar, the billionaire founder of eBay, will be stepping down from the board after nearly 25 years. After launching eBay from his living room, he developed it into a company currently worth $37b. Omidyar will transition into the role of director emeritus, allowing him to attend meetings if invited, but giving his voice no official consideration. In the next stage of his life, Omidyar plans to focus on his passion for philanthropy.

In addition to Omidyar, Jesse Cohn will be leaving the board. Cohn is a partner at Elliot Management, the activist investors. In addition to eBay, Cohn has served on the boards of Citrix, Twitter, and LogMein, earning himself the reputation of one of the savviest tech investors in the business. In his one and half years as a director at eBay, Cohn had a TSR of 34%.

ICYMI: Read about management change at eBay

Replacing Omidyar and Cohn, eBay looked outside company ranks, ultimately electing Carol Hayes and Mohak Shroff.

Hayes was formerly CFO at the CIT Group (where she remains a director), and before that spent 24 years at Citigroup. She is currently a director at Webster Financial Corp, Blucora, and the aforementioned CIT Group.

Shroff is the SVP of engineering at LinkedIn. The UT Austin grad has no prior experience as a public company director.  

Screen Shot 2020-09-14 at 1.45.35 PM

Paul Pressler, chairman of the board, had to say: "We are delighted to add Carol and Mohak to our board," Their appointments will add significant experience and expertise at a critical time to support the technology-led reimagination of eBay".

eBay investors will hope Hayes and Shroff can help the company continue its strong 2020. 

koyfin_20200915_012451619

Recent People Moves 

Amazon adds Surveillance Expert, Ex-General to Board 

Fraser and Citi Finally Shatter the Glass Ceiling

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Amazon adds Surveillance Expert, Ex-General to Board

Amazon elected former General and National Security Director Keith Alexander to its Board of Directors.

BA Research

Fraser and Citi Finally Shatter the Glass Ceiling

By becoming CEO at Citi Jane Fraser will become the first female CEO of a major wall street bank, now the question is can she turn Citi around?

BA Research

SELL! Moderna Execs Continue to Cash Out

Moderna executives have made millions by selling shares in 2020 and raised serious questions from outsiders

BA Research

Nutanix Loses Founding CEO in Surprise Resignation

Nutanix has experienced major changes in the last month, losing its CEO and reshuffling its board of directors

BA Research

J.M. Smucker Improves Diversity and Expertise with Board Changes

J.M. Smucker added Susan Chapman and Jodi Taylor to its board of directors

BA Research

iHeartMedia Ties Exec Comp to ESG & Diversity Agenda

IHeartMedia's performance based RSUs this year will include diversity and ESG targets

BA Research

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin

Wells Fargo Continues to Retool with Board Refreshment

Wells Fargo added former Suntrust COO Mark Chancy to its board of directors

BA Research

Wynn Executives Granted Stock in Retention Play

Wynn Resorts offered a restricted stock grant to 240 employees and executives, including CEO Matt Maddox, in a bid to incentivize and retain talent

BA Research