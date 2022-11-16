DWAC Board Member Resigns Plus Exec Move Highlights (Wed Nov 16)
DWAC loses director Justin Shaner. DPZ legend J. Patrick Doyle becoming exec chair at QSR. And, "Executive Vice President, Chief People and ESG Officer and Head of Communications" is now an actual title.
Highlights
- SONO makes interim CFO Eddie Lazarus officially permanent CFO
- NTAP EVP & Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Fawcett leaving effective Feb 28, 2023
- SUM "Chief ESG Officer and Head of Investor Relations" Karli Anderson taking on HR and communications responsibilities now too New title "Executive Vice President, Chief People and ESG Officer and Head of Communications"
- Roche in as CEO at MOG.A effective Feb 1, 2023
- RE adds Hazel McNeilage to its board
- RL Ralph Lauren adds Ms. Wei Zhang to the board
- MCG Nick Jones moving from CEO to simply "Founder" at Membership Collective. Andrew Carnie takes on the CEO role.
- QSR adding ex DPZ CEO (and legend) J. Patrick Doyle as exec chair