    • November 22, 2021
    CUBI: New Customers Bank CEO Sam Sidhu on Digital Assets, Crypto Banking, and Leadership

    Sam Sidhu is the new President and CEO of tech-focused regional bank Customers Bank. He joins the podcast to discuss the bank's digital-first mindset and crypto.
    Sam Sidhu, the newly appointed Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Customers Bank, is part of a banking powerhouse family. His father Jay is the Chairman of Customers Bancorp (CUBI) and sister Luvleen is the CEO of BM Technologies (BMTX), a company that was taken public through their SPAC. 

    Customers Bank likes to view themselves as a hybrid community banking + fintech company. Sam sits down with us to discuss the new real-time payments platform the bank has developed, and how that will continue to grow both digital asset customers including crypto businesses.

    CUBI stock has been on the rise over the past year and Sam attributes this growth to innovation (real-time payments & crypto customers), credit-led challenger bank mentality (profitable customers), and strength from PPP. 

    Topics Discussed

    • Sam Sidhu - Career Background
    • Customers Bank Overview, "hi-touch hi-tech"
    • CUBI stock on the rise, what is the reason?
    • PPP leader and what it means for future
    • Crypto strategy and real-time payments
    • Technology partner TassatPay
    • What are competitors doing
    • Crypto currency and retail banking
    • ESG strategy for Customers Bank
    • Reflections as a new CEO, and management succession
    • What to look out for at Customers Bank

    About Sam Sidhu

    Sam Sidhu joined the board of Customers Bancorp in 2012 and became a fulltime officer of the Bank early in 2020. Prior to joining Customers Bank fulltime, Sam Sidhu was the founder and CEO of Megalith Capital Management, a real estate focused private equity firm making investments primarily in New York City. The firm’s integrated platform specialized in the acquisition, repositioning, development, and management of residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. Prior to co-founding Megalith, he worked in private equity with Providence Equity Partners and investment banking with Goldman Sachs. Sidhu holds a BA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. 

    Know Who Drives Return Podcast

    CUBI: New Customers Bank CEO Sam Sidhu on Digital Assets, Crypto Banking, and Leadership

