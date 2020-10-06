TheStreet
HomeNewsESG
Search

At a Critical Time, Con Ed Picks an Insider for New CEO

BA Research

This past September, Consolidated Edison ((ED) -Get Report) announced CEO John McAvoy (C-), 59, would be stepping down effective December 31st. He will be replaced in house by Timothy Cawley, 54. McAvoy will continue to serve as executive chairman of the Con Ed board.

After working at Con Ed for 33 years, McAvoy was appointed CEO in 2014. His tenure held mixed results, with Con Ed outpacing the S&P for most of his time only for the gap to narrow in recent years; altogether, his TSR was 8%. His compensation of $15.3m in 2019 raised some concern with pay-for-performance analytics suggesting his pay relative to TSR and financial ratios was too high. 

koyfin_20201005_111814129

Cawley, the in house pick, currently serves as the President at Con Ed. A long time veteran of the company, the Union graduate joined Con Edison in 1987. Interestingly, no announcements have been mad yet regarding the appointment of the Union graduate to the board of directors. 

Screen Shot 2020-09-25 at 10.37.43 AM

2020 has been disappointing for Con Ed as electricity consumption has fallen in the wake of COVID-19. Additionally, bond credit rating companies like Moody's have raised concerns about Con Ed's ability to service debt payments. Shareholders will be depending on Cawley to right the ship.

Note: Letter grades represent proprietary Boardroom Alpha ratings that assess the individual’s track record as a director 

Recent People Moves

eBay Founder and Elliott’s Cohn Leave Board

Changing the Channel: SiriusXM's Management Makeover 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Snowflake's Secret Weapon: Team Slootman

Frank Slootman and his team have brought their magic touch to one of the hottest stocks in tech, Snowflake.

BA Research

Changing the Channel: SiriusXM’s Management Makeover

SiriusXM announced a plethora of changes to the C-suite and board in the coming months

BA Research

eBay Founder and Elliott's Cohn Leave Board

Following the resignations of Jesse Cohn and company founder Pierre Omidyar, eBay appointed Carol Hayes and Mohak Shroff to its board.

BA Research

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin

Amazon adds Surveillance Expert, Ex-General to Board

Amazon elected former General and National Security Director Keith Alexander to its Board of Directors.

BA Research

Fraser and Citi Finally Shatter the Glass Ceiling

By becoming CEO at Citi Jane Fraser will become the first female CEO of a major wall street bank, now the question is can she turn Citi around?

BA Research

SELL! Moderna Execs Continue to Cash Out

Moderna executives have made millions by selling shares in 2020 and raised serious questions from outsiders

BA Research

Nutanix Loses Founding CEO in Surprise Resignation

Nutanix has experienced major changes in the last month, losing its CEO and reshuffling its board of directors

BA Research

J.M. Smucker Improves Diversity and Expertise with Board Changes

J.M. Smucker added Susan Chapman and Jodi Taylor to its board of directors

BA Research