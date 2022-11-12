CEO & CFO Moves (Nov 11)

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Below is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week. Get a demo today to see how you can receive real-time alerts and in-depth analytics.

CEO & CFO Moves in this Issue

CEO

AADI, ACIW, BIIB, BRMK, CEVA, DCGO, FPI, GO, IMUN, JBL, KDP, KSS, LUMN, MAPS, NMFC, OESX, RCM, RGTI, SGEN, SPRY, TSP, VERI

CFO

BLUE, GDOT, LFST, NTST, OSCR, PGC, PRCH, RRGB, SPRY, SWX, XPO

Highlights

CEO Moves

AADI BIOSCIENCE INC (AADI)

Leaving: CEO – Neil Desai ( 1.4 yrs; -48.5% TSR)

Replaced by: Brendan Delaney

Brendan Delaney has served as our Chief Operating Officer since September 2021. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Delaney served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that was acquired by MorphoSys, from January 2021 to September 2021. From November 2017 to January 2021, Mr. Delaney served as the Chief Commercial Officer …read full bio

ACI WORLDWIDE INC (ACIW)

Leaving: CEO – Odilon Almeida ( 2.7 yrs; -14.1% TSR)

Replaced by: Thomas W Warsop III

Mr. Warsop, age 56, joined the Board in June 2015 and became non-executive Chair in June 2022. He has led various portfolio companies for several leading private equity firms since 2012, including One Call Care Management, York Risk Services Group and The Warranty Group. He served as Group President at Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a provider of technology solutions to the financial industry, from …read full bio

ARS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (SPRY)

Leaving: CEO – Laura Shawver ( 1.9 yrs; -59.8% TSR)

Replaced by: Richard E Lowenthal

Richard Lowenthal, M.S., MSEL is a co-founder of ARS Pharma and has served as its President and a member of the board of directors of ARS Pharma since ARS Pharma’s inception in August 2015 and as ARS Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer since September 2018. From August 2015 to November 2007, Mr. Lowenthal served as President of Pacific-Link Regulatory Cons…read full bio



BROADMARK REALTY CAPITAL INC (BRMK)

Leaving: CEO – Brian Phillip Ward ( .7 yrs; -42.8% TSR)

Replaced by: Jeffrey B Pyatt

Jeffrey B. Pyatt has served as our President and Chief Executive Officer and a director since the consummation of the Business Combination. Prior to that, he served as President of MgCo I from the time that he co-founded it in 2010 and served as a member of the board of directors of each of the Predecessor Companies from their inception and, directly or indirectly, as a member of the board of mana…read full bio



DOCGO INC (DCGO)

Leaving: CEO – Stanley Vashovsky ( 1.1 yrs; -1.6% TSR)

Replaced by: Anthony Capone

Mr. Capone, age 35, has served as the Company’s President since November 2021. Mr. Capone previously held various positions at Ambulnz, Inc. between 2017 and 2021, including those of President, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. Prior to Ambulnz, Mr. Capone served as the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Sales at Fundbase, an investment platform, from 2…read full bio



FARMLAND PARTNERS INC (FPI)

Leaving: CEO – Paul A Pittman ( 8.8 yrs; 3.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Luca Fabbri

Luca Fabbri . Mr. Fabbri has served as our President since October 2021 and served as our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from the founding of our company until October 2021. From November 2011 until 2014, Mr. Fabbri served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of American Agriculture. Mr. Fabbri was a founder of Co3 Systems Inc., an enterprise software company in Cambridg…read full bio



Immune Therapeutics Inc (IMUN)

Leaving: CEO – Stephen Wilson ( .3 yrs; )

Replaced by: Kelly O’Brien Wilson

Ms. Wilson was elected until her successor is duly elected and qualified. Ms. Wilson, age 52, has served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company since August 2022. From 2013 to April 2020, Ms. Wilson was the Company’s Chief Technology Officer. From September 2014 to April 2020, Ms. Wilson also served as the Chief Technology and Information Officer of Cytocom Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmac…read full bio



JABIL INC (JBL)

Leaving: CEO – Mark T Mondello ( 10.1 yrs; 14.2% TSR)

Replaced by: Kenneth S Wilson

Mr. Wilson will succeed Mr. Mark Mondello, who will continue his service as CEO until his retirement on April 30, 2023. On and after April 30, 2023, Mr. Mondello will continue in the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wilson, age 57, was named Executive Vice President and CEO of Jabil Green Point in September 2017. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of the Telecommunications Inf…read full bio



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC (KDP)

Leaving: CEO – Ozan Dokmecioglu ( .3 yrs; )

Replaced by: Robert James Gamgort

Robert Gamgort Other Current Public Company Directorships: Age: 59 None Mr. Gamgort has served as one of our directors since July 2018 and as our Executive Chairman of the Board since January 2019. Mr. Gamgort has served as our President and Chief Executive Officer since July 2018, and prior to the closing of the Merger, served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of KGM beginning in May 2…read full bio



KOHLS CORP (KSS)

Leaving: CEO – Michelle Gass ( 4.6 yrs; -12.5% TSR)

Replaced by: Thomas Kingsbury

Mr. Kingsbury, age 70, a director of the Company since 2021, previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Burlington Stores, Inc. from 2008 to 2019, and as Chair of the board of Burlington Stores, Inc. from 2014 to 2020. Prior to that, he served as Senior Executive Vice President – Information Services, E-Commerce, Marketing and Business Development – with Kohl’s, Inc. from 2006 t…read full bio



LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES INC (LUMN)

Leaving: CEO – Jeffrey K Storey ( 4.5 yrs; -11.4% TSR)

Replaced by: Kate Johnson

Since 2020, Ms. Johnson, age 54, has served on the board of directors of United Parcel Service, Inc., a global package delivery and supply chain management company (NYSE: UPS). From 2017 until 2021, Ms. Johnson served as President of Microsoft U.S., a division of Microsoft Corporation, a global technology company (NASDAQ: MSFT), where she was responsible for Microsoft’s …read full bio

NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP (NMFC)

Leaving: CEO – Robert Hamwee ( 12.5 yrs; 10.0% TSR)

Replaced by: John Kline

Mr. Kline, 40, has held various titles at New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. since 2008. Prior to joining New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. in 2008, he worked at GSC Group from 2001 to 2008 as an investment analyst and trader for GSC Group’s control distressed and corporate credit funds. From 1999 to 2001, Mr. Kline was with Goldman, Sachs & Co. where he worked in the Credit Risk Management and Advisory Grou…read full bio



TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC (TSP)

Leaving: CEO – Ersin Yumer ( .1 yrs; )

Replaced by: Cheng Lu

Cheng Lu, age 39, served as the Company’s President from January 2019 to March 2022, as Chief Executive Officer from September 2020 to March 2022 and as a member of the Board from June 2020 to March 2022. Mr. Lu also served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer from January 2019 to December 2020. Mr. Lu has more than 15 years of experience in operations, strategy and corporate finance. Prior to…read full bio

VERITONE INC (VERI)

Leaving: CEO – Chad Steelberg ( 8.6 yrs; -12.7% TSR)

Replaced by: Ryan Steelberg

Ryan Steelberg is a co-founder of our company and has served as a director since our inception in June 2014 and as the President of our subsidiary, Veritone One, Inc., since June 2015. In March 2017, he was appointed as President of our company. From October 2007 to December 2014, he served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Brand Affinity Technologies, Inc Prior to that, Mr. Steelber…read full bio

WM TECHNOLOGY INC (MAPS)

Leaving: CEO – Christopher Beals ( 1.4 yrs; -76.7% TSR)

Replaced by: TBD

CFO Moves

BLUEBIRD BIO INC (BLUE)

Leaving: CFO – Katherine Breedis ( .1 yrs; )

Replaced by: Christopher Krawtschuk

Mr. Krawtschuk, age 48, served as the Chief Financial Officer of Jubilant Pharma from February 2021 to October 2022. Prior to that, Mr. Krawtschuk served as the U.S. Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Morphosys from December 2018 to January 2021, as North American Controller of Upfield Foods from April 2018 to December 2018, and as Vice President, Lead Divisional Controller, of Pfizer fro…read full bio



GREEN DOT CORP (GDOT)

Leaving: CFO – George W Gresham ( 1.1 yrs; -57.8% TSR)

Replaced by: Jess Unruh

Mr. Unruh served as the Company’s Vice President, Financial Reporting, from July 2013 to May 2015, and as Director, Accounting Projects, from July 2009 to June 2013. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Unruh served in the audit practice at Ernst & Young LLP, an accounting firm, from 2003 to April 2009. Mr. Unruh holds B.S. degrees in accounting and business administration from the University of Sout…read full bio



NETSTREIT CORP (NTST)

Leaving: CFO – Andrew P Blocher ( 2.8 yrs; 3.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Lori Wittman

Lori Wittman Ms. Wittman has served as a director since December 2019. Ms. Wittman served as an advisor to Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Big Rock”), a blank check company, from February 2020 until the closing of its business merger in May 2021. From September 2017 to February 2020, Ms. Wittman served as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Big Rock. From …read full bio



XPO LOGISTICS INC (XPO)

Leaving: CFO – Ravi Tulsyan ( 1.2 yrs; -42.8% TSR)

Replaced by: Carl Douglas Anderson II

Mr. Anderson, 53, previously served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of Meritor, Inc. from March 2019 until October 2022. Meritor, Inc., currently a Cummins Inc. company and a former New York Stock Exchange listed large accelerated filer, is a premier global supplier of a broad range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers and the af…read full bio