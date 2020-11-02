CEO, CFO, and Director Changes (Nov 2): TCF, AIG, NK, FE, RARE, WBA, EYE, and more

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Below is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week. Get a demo today to see how you can receive real-time alerts and in-depth analytics.

CEO Changes

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) announced the retirement of Craig R Dahl (D). He will be replaced by David Provost (C-)

American Insurance Group (AIG) announced CEO Brian Duperreault (B-) will step down, effective March 1st, 2021. He will be replaced by Peter Zaffino (B). Read our quick analysis here.

NantkWest (NK) CEO Shiong Patrick Soon (F) stepped down. He was replaced by Richard Adcock.

Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) announced CEO Craig C Bram (B-) will step down, effective November 9th, 2020. Christopher Hutter will be interim CEO.

Ecolab (ECL) announced CEO Douglas M Baker (C+) will step down, effective January 1st, 2021. He will be replaced by Christophe Beck.

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) fired CEO Charles E Jones (C) after a bribery scandal. He will be replaced in the interim by CFO Steven E Strah (A).

CFO Changes

Mardi C Dier (D) officially started as CFO at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) after being appointed earlier this year. She replaces former CFO Shalini Sharp (C+).

Chad W Lyne started as CFO at ServiceSource International (SREV), replacing Richard G Walker (C).

Brent Bruun officially started as interim CFO at KVH Industries (KVHI) after being appointed earlier this year. He replaces former CFO Donald W Reilly (C).

Adrian V Mitchell officially started as CFO at Macy's (M) after being appointed earlier this year. He replaces former CFO Felecia Williams. Read our analysis of the move.

Director Changes

Another appointment for Valerie B Jarrett (C-) who joined the board of Wallgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Jarrett also serves as a director on the boards of Ralph Lauren, Lyft, and 2U. See our post on Valerie here.

Susan S Johnson (C) joined the board of National Vision Holdings (EYE). Johnson also serves as a director at Constellation Brands.

Mary West (F) joined the board of Albertsons Companies (ACI). West also serves as a director at Hasbro.

Kristy M Pipes (D) joined the board of Public Storage (PSA). Pipes also serves as a director at PS Business Parks.

Steven A White (B) joined the board of W. W. Grainger (GWW). White also serves as a director at Hormel Foods Corporation.

Lisa R Bacus (D) joined the board of Douglas Dynamics (PLOW). Bacus also serves as a director at Teradata Corporation and Selective Insurance Group.

Aylwin B Lewis (C-) joined the board of Voya Financial (VOYA). Lewis also serves as a director at Marriott International.

joined the board of Lewis also serves as a director at Marriott International. Jerry W Nix (A) joined the board of Rollins (ROL), replacing Bill J. Dismuke (B-) who retired immediately.

