TheStreet
HomeNewsESG
Search

CEO, CFO, and Director Changes (Nov 2): TCF, AIG, NK, FE, RARE, WBA, EYE, and more

BA Research

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Below is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week. Get a demo today to see how you can receive real-time alerts and in-depth analytics.

CEO Changes

  • TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) announced the retirement of Craig R Dahl (D). He will be replaced by David Provost (C-)
  • American Insurance Group (AIG) announced CEO Brian Duperreault (B-) will step down, effective March 1st, 2021. He will be replaced by Peter Zaffino (B). Read our quick analysis here.
  • NantkWest (NK) CEO Shiong Patrick Soon (F) stepped down. He was replaced by Richard Adcock.
  • Synalloy Corporation (SYNL) announced CEO Craig C Bram (B-) will step down, effective November 9th, 2020. Christopher Hutter will be interim CEO.
  • Ecolab (ECL) announced CEO Douglas M Baker (C+) will step down, effective January 1st, 2021. He will be replaced by Christophe Beck.
  • FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) fired CEO Charles E Jones (C) after a bribery scandal. He will be replaced in the interim by CFO Steven E Strah (A).

CFO Changes

  • Mardi C Dier (D) officially started as CFO at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) after being appointed earlier this year. She replaces former CFO Shalini Sharp (C+).
  • Chad W Lyne started as CFO at ServiceSource International (SREV), replacing Richard G Walker (C).
  • Brent Bruun officially started as interim CFO at KVH Industries (KVHI) after being appointed earlier this year. He replaces former CFO Donald W Reilly (C).
  • Adrian V Mitchell officially started as CFO at Macy's (M) after being appointed earlier this year. He replaces former CFO Felecia Williams. Read our analysis of the move.

Director Changes

  • Another appointment for Valerie B Jarrett (C-) who joined the board of Wallgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Jarrett also serves as a director on the boards of Ralph Lauren, Lyft, and 2U. See our post on Valerie here.
  • Susan S Johnson (C) joined the board of National Vision Holdings (EYE). Johnson also serves as a director at Constellation Brands.
  • Mary West (F) joined the board of Albertsons Companies (ACI). West also serves as a director at Hasbro.
  • Kristy M Pipes (D) joined the board of Public Storage (PSA). Pipes also serves as a director at PS Business Parks.
  • Steven A White (B) joined the board of W. W. Grainger (GWW). White also serves as a director at Hormel Foods Corporation.
  • Lisa R Bacus (D) joined the board of Douglas Dynamics (PLOW). Bacus also serves as a director at Teradata Corporation and Selective Insurance Group.
  • Aylwin B Lewis (C-) joined the board of Voya Financial (VOYA). Lewis also serves as a director at Marriott International.
  • Jerry W Nix (A) joined the board of Rollins (ROL), replacing Bill J. Dismuke (B-) who retired immediately.

Boardroom Alpha: Comprehensive Officer Tracking and Analytics

Track all the latest CEO, CFO, and director moves as well as get comprehensive analytics on track record and potential future performance with Boardroom Alpha’s ESG Analytics Platform.

Get a demo today

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Duperreault Out as CEO at AIG — Current COO Zaffino to Take Charge on March 1st

AIG is set for a significant shake up, changing leadership amidst new plans to divest its life and retirement business

BA Research

AMEX adds Diversity and Technology Expertise with Charles Phillips - former Marine and current Technology Superstar

American Express improves racial diversity and technology expertise by adding Charles Phillips and his highly decorated resume to its board -- but gender diversity does take a hit.

BA Research

Boardroom Alpha: Weekly Executive & Director Moves (Monday – Oct 26)

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Here is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week.

BA Research

Ralph Lauren Improves Diversity with Addition of Valerie Jarret, but Board Needs Bigger Overhaul

Ralph Lauren has disappointed during the pandemic; can new directors Walker and Jarrett help right the ship?

BA Research

Starbucks to Institute Mandatory Anti-Bias Training and Tie Exec Comp to Diversity in the Face of Federal Executive Order

Starbucks will make anti-bias training mandatory for executives, in addition to creating new diversity targets

BA Research

Boardroom Alpha: Weekly Executive & Director Moves (Monday – Oct 19)

BA Research

Macy's picks Mitchell, an outsider, for CFO (their 3rd in the last 3 years)

Adrian Mitchell becomes the CFO of Macy's at the start of November, hoping to help guide the retailer out of tough times.

BA Research

Pandemic-Battered Welltower Changes CEO and Board in Effort to Recover

Welltower, the struggling REIT, replaced Thomas DeRosa with Shankh Mitra as CEO in addition to updating its board of directors.

BA Research

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin