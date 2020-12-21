CEO, CFO, and Director Changes (Dec 21): SAGE, NTNX, and More

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Below is a rundown of CEO, CFO, and director moves made at selected companies this past week. Get a demo today to see how you can receive real-time alerts and in-depth analytics.



CEO Changes

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) announced CEO Oliver Filliol (C+) will step down, effective April 1st, 2021; he will also resign from the board of directors. Filliol will be replaced by an outsider, Patrick Kaltenbach , currently President of the Life Sciences Segment of Becton Dickinson.

Jeffery Jonas (C) stepped down as CEO of Sage Therapeutics (SAGE). He will become Chief Innovation Officer and stay on as a director. Jonas will be replaced by Barry Greene, who served as president of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals until this past September.

Announced earlier this fall, Andrew Silvernail (B+) resigned as CEO of IDEX Corporation (IEX) ; he will become CEO of Madison Industries in the new year. Silvernail will be replaced by Eric Ashleman , currently COO of IDEX.

resigned as CEO of ; he will become CEO of Madison Industries in the new year. Silvernail will be replaced by , currently COO of IDEX. John Bean Technologies (JBT) interim CEO Brian Deck was appointed to the role full time. He also joined the board.

CFO Changes

Ian Estepan was appointed as CFO of Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) . Estepan previously served as a senior vice president with responsibility for Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy, Corporate Affairs and Chief of Staff. The previous CFO, Sandy Mahatme (B) , retired this past summer.

Jean-Marc Bellemin (F) joined Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) as CFO. Bellemin served as CFO of Gritstone Oncology until this past November. The previous CFO, Timothy Morris (D), resigned this past summer.

Director Changes

John Richardson (D) joined the board of BWX Technologies (BWXT). Richardson, a retired admiral, also serves on the boards of The Boeing Company and Exelon Corporation.

As part of Thor Industries (THO) director refreshment plan, Jan Suwinski (C-) was replaced by William Kelley on the companies board of directors. Kelley is currently CFO of TreeHouse Foods.

