TheStreet
HomeNewsESG
Search

Low on Diversity, but High on Performers, Boston Beer taps Michael Lynton and Sam Calagione for Board

BA Research

Earlier this October, the Boston Beer Company ((SAM) -Get Report) announced the appointment of Michael Lynton (B+) and Sam Calagione to its board.

Lynton previous worked as CEO at Sony Entertainment and the Penguin Group, and was president of Time Warner International. He currently serves as chairman of the board of Snap Inc, the owner of Snapchat. In addition to Boston Beer and Snap, Lynton serves on the boards of Ares Management, Schrödinger, and Warner Music Group. Lynton will be replacing director David P. Fialkow, a venture capital managing director who resigned earlier this year.

Calagione is the founder of Dogfish Head Brewery, which was acquired by Boston Beer in July 2019 for $300mm. It was decided Calagione would join the board in April 2020, but only once an independent replacement for the aforementioned Fialkow was found.

Lynton and Calagione make the Boston Beer board 9 strong. Both being men, gender diversity is brought down to 22%, below the peer average of 30%. As full time employee of the company, Calagione joins CEO David A. Burwick as the only non-independent directors.

As seen by the below graphic, Boston Beer’s board is stacked with high performers who have succeeded as directors in a variety of different industries. Additionally, Boston Beer founder James “Jim” Koch still remains very involved with the company as chairman of the board.

Screen Shot 2020-10-08 at 2.57.50 PM

2020 has been fantastic for the Boston Brewing Company, as the success of companies like Truly’s Hard Lemonade have boosted sales and stock price accordingly. Shareholders will be hoping Lynton and Calagione can extend happy hour for the for beverage maker. 

koyfin_20201012_113825310

Note: Letter grades represent proprietary Boardroom Alpha ratings that assess the individual’s track record as a director or officer across their career. 

Recent People Moves  

Fluor Expands Board of Directors 

Verizon adds 3rd Woman, Veteran Director Austin to Board

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Verizon adds 3rd Woman, Veteran Director Austin to Board

Verizon Communications elected Roxanne S. Austin, an award winning director, to its board.

BA Research

Tesla Shareholders Make Noise about Pledging and Compensation

Shareholder support for Chairwoman Denholm and executive compensation plans declined in the aftermath of advisory firm suggestions

BA Research

Fluor Expands Board of Directors

Fluor attempts to reverse a recent trend of negative results, adding Teri McClure to its board of directors

BA Research

At a Critical Time, Con Ed Picks an Insider for New CEO

Change is coming to Consolidated Edison, with John McAvoy stepping down as CEO to make way for Timothy Cawley in 2021.

BA Research

Snowflake's Secret Weapon: Team Slootman

Frank Slootman and his team have brought their magic touch to one of the hottest stocks in tech, Snowflake.

BA Research

Changing the Channel: SiriusXM’s Management Makeover

SiriusXM announced a plethora of changes to the C-suite and board in the coming months

BA Research

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin

eBay Founder and Elliott's Cohn Leave Board

Following the resignations of Jesse Cohn and company founder Pierre Omidyar, eBay appointed Carol Hayes and Mohak Shroff to its board.

BA Research

Amazon adds Surveillance Expert, Ex-General to Board

Amazon elected former General and National Security Director Keith Alexander to its Board of Directors.

BA Research