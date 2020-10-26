Boardroom Alpha: Weekly Executive & Director Moves (Monday – Oct 26)

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Below is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week. Get a demo today to see how you can receive real-time alerts and in-depth analytics.

CEO Changes

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) announced Michael I Roth (B+) will relinquish his position as CEO January 1st, 2021 and become executive chairman of the board. He will be replaced by Philippe Krakowsky.

Moody's Corporation (MCO) announced Ray W McDaniel (C+) will relinquish his position as CEO January 1st, 2021 and become non-executive chairman of the board. He will be replaced by Robert Fauber.

CFO Changes

Per Brodin (C-) started as CFO at Orion Energy System s (OESX), replacing William T Hull (B+).

Stanton Rideout started as CFO at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), replacing interim CFO Jeffrey Stieber.

Sean S Sullivan (C), after being announced earlier this year, officially started as CFO at Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI).

Director Changes

Wayne A Frederick (C+) joined the board of Insulet Corporation (PODD). Frederick also serves as a director at Humana and Forma Therapuetics Holdings.

Valerie B Jarett (C-) joined the board of the Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL). Jarrett also serves as a director at 2U and Lyft.

Michelle A Kumbier (B+) joined the board of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY). Kumbier also serves as a director at Abbott Laboratories.

joined the board of Kumbier also serves as a director at Abbott Laboratories. Jessie J Knight, Jr. (A+), joined the board of Alaska Air Group (ALK).

Ian J Turpin (B) and Patricia A Watson (B) resigned from the board of Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI).

and resigned from the board of Daniel B Hogan (B) resigned from the board of Standex International Corporation (SXI).

Craig Reynolds (A+) and Geoff Pardo (C-) resigned from the board of Vapotherm (VAPO). Donald Spence (A) will be joining the board.

James L Nelson (D) resigned from the board of Caesars Entertainment (CZR).

