Boardroom Alpha: Weekly Executive & Director Moves (Monday – Oct 19)

BA Research

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Below is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week. Get a demo today to see how you can receive real-time alerts and in-depth analytics.

CEO Changes

  • Keith Mestrich resigned as CEO at Amalgamated Bank (AMAL), effective January 31st, 2021. The company is still looking for a successor.

CFO Changes

  • Adrian V Mitchell was appointed CFO at Macy’s (M), effective November 2nd, 2020. He replaced interim CFO Felicia Williams.
  • Damian Fino stepped down as CFO at Teligent (TLGT). Fino officially resigned this past September, but stayed on as interim CFO for a short period of time.
  • Timothy Wolfe started as CFO at Kimball International (KBAL), replacing Michelle Schroeder.

Director Changes

  • Barry Salzberg, Brenda Freeman, Peter Faricy, and Jennifer Carr-Smith, joined the board of Blue Apron (APRN) following the resignations of Brian Kelley, Tracy Britt Cool, Julie Bradley and Gary Hirshberg.
  • Gary S Roubin joined the board of InspireMD (NSPR).
  • Deborah J Kissire joined the board of Celanese Corporation (CE).
  • Peter Sinatra resigned from the board of Sterling Bancorp (STL).
  • Noah Breslow, Daniel S Henson, Chandra Dhandapani, Bruce P Nolop, Manolo Sánchez, Jane J Thompson, Ronald F Verni and Neil E Wolfson resigned from the board of OnDeck Capital (ONDK), which was acquired by Enova International (ENVA).
  • Timothy J Leach, Richard A Mark and Carlos E Evans joined the board of Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) after Goldman Sachs BDC merged with Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp (MMLC).
  • Patrick D Walsh, Jeffrey L Edwards, and Joshua Schechter joined the board of Landec Corporation (LNDC).

