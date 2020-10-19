Boardroom Alpha: Weekly Executive & Director Moves (Monday – Oct 19)

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Below is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week. Get a demo today to see how you can receive real-time alerts and in-depth analytics.

CEO Changes

Keith Mestrich resigned as CEO at Amalgamated Bank (AMAL), effective January 31st, 2021. The company is still looking for a successor.

CFO Changes

Adrian V Mitchell was appointed CFO at Macy’s (M), effective November 2nd, 2020. He replaced interim CFO Felicia Williams.

was appointed CFO at effective November 2nd, 2020. He replaced interim CFO Damian Fino stepped down as CFO at Teligent (TLGT). Fino officially resigned this past September, but stayed on as interim CFO for a short period of time.

stepped down as CFO at Fino officially resigned this past September, but stayed on as interim CFO for a short period of time. Timothy Wolfe started as CFO at Kimball International (KBAL), replacing Michelle Schroeder.

Director Changes

Barry Salzberg, Brenda Freeman, Peter Faricy, and Jennifer Carr-Smith, joined the board of Blue Apron (APRN) following the resignations of Brian Kelley, Tracy Britt Cool, Julie Bradley and Gary Hirshberg.

joined the board of following the resignations of Gary S Roubin joined the board of InspireMD (NSPR).

joined the board of Deborah J Kissire joined the board of Celanese Corporation (CE).

joined the board of Peter Sinatra resigned from the board of Sterling Bancorp (STL).

resigned from the board of Noah Breslow, Daniel S Henson, Chandra Dhandapani, Bruce P Nolop, Manolo Sánchez, Jane J Thompson, Ronald F Verni and Neil E Wolfson resigned from the board of OnDeck Capital (ONDK), which was acquired by Enova International (ENVA).

resigned from the board of which was acquired by Timothy J Leach, Richard A Mark and Carlos E Evans joined the board of Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) after Goldman Sachs BDC merged with Goldman Sachs Middle Market Lending Corp (MMLC).

joined the board of after Goldman Sachs BDC merged with Patrick D Walsh, Jeffrey L Edwards, and Joshua Schechter joined the board of Landec Corporation (LNDC).

Boardroom Alpha: Comprehensive Officer Tracking and Analytics

Track all the latest CEO, CFO, and director moves as well as get comprehensive analytics on track record and potential future performance with Boardroom Alpha’s ESG Analytics Platform.

Get a demo today