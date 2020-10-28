TheStreet
HomeNewsESG
Search

AMEX adds Diversity and Technology Expertise with Charles Phillips - former Marine and current Technology Superstar

BA Research

Earlier this week Charles Phillips (B+) was elected to serve on the Board of the American Express Company ((AXP) -Get Report), effective December 1, 2020. Phillips is currently a director at ViacomCBS, and joined the board of compass this past September; he previously served as a director at Oracle, Morgan Stanley, and Pivotal Software.

Phillips has an impressive resume with significant experience in both corporate leadership and finance. He currently is the managing partner of Recognize, a technology investment company he cofounded. Prior to Recognize, he was CEO for 9 years at the software company Infor. Infor was recently acquired by Koch Industries for $13b, one year after Phillips resigned as CEO; after the buyout, Phillips stepped down as chairman of the board.

Before his stint in the corporate world, Phillips worked for Morgan Stanley as leading technology analyst and was named an Institutional Investor all-star for 10 years. As if that weren't impressive enough, Phillips was a Captain in the Marine Corps prior to his private sector career.

Phillips is African-American, and he is the co-chair of the Black Economic Alliance. He will be the 4th minority director on the board, bringing the percentage of POC directors up to 29%. As a male he brings gender diversity slightly down to 29% though still slightly above their peer average of 27%; American Express previous added two female directors earlier this year with the additions of Karen Parkhill and Lynn Pike. 

Screen Shot 2020-10-27 at 1.18.28 PM

AXP's share price has tanked this year with COVID-related delinquency adding on to serious concerns about competition and market structure. Adding to that poor performance, the board still has a lot of weakness across directors who are aging, have mediocre (or worse) track records, and don't bolster the other diversity criteria that investors are looking for. So, expect more board changes to come unless things turn around.

koyfin_20201027_012426224
American Express YTD Performance

Note: Letter grades represent proprietary Boardroom Alpha ratings that assess the individual’s track record as a director or officer across their career.

Recent People Moves

Ralph Lauren Improves Diversity with Addition of Valerie Jarrett, but Board Needs Bigger Overhaul

Macy’s picks Mitchell, an outsider, for CFO (their 3rd in the last 3 years) 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boardroom Alpha: Weekly Executive & Director Moves (Monday – Oct 26)

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Here is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week.

BA Research

Ralph Lauren Improves Diversity with Addition of Valerie Jarret, but Board Needs Bigger Overhaul

Ralph Lauren has disappointed during the pandemic; can new directors Walker and Jarrett help right the ship?

BA Research

Starbucks to Institute Mandatory Anti-Bias Training and Tie Exec Comp to Diversity in the Face of Federal Executive Order

Starbucks will make anti-bias training mandatory for executives, in addition to creating new diversity targets

BA Research

Boardroom Alpha: Weekly Executive & Director Moves (Monday – Oct 19)

BA Research

Macy's picks Mitchell, an outsider, for CFO (their 3rd in the last 3 years)

Adrian Mitchell becomes the CFO of Macy's at the start of November, hoping to help guide the retailer out of tough times.

BA Research

Pandemic-Battered Welltower Changes CEO and Board in Effort to Recover

Welltower, the struggling REIT, replaced Thomas DeRosa with Shankh Mitra as CEO in addition to updating its board of directors.

BA Research

Low on Diversity, but High on Performers, Boston Beer taps Michael Lynton and Sam Calagione for Board

Earlier this week, the surging Boston Beer Company added Michael Lynton and Sam Calagione to its board of directors

BA Research

Verizon adds 3rd Woman, Veteran Director Austin to Board

Verizon Communications elected Roxanne S. Austin, an award winning director, to its board.

BA Research

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin