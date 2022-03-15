Skip to main content

AMC's Hycroft (HYMC) Investment Looks More Like a Distraction

With meme stock AMC taking a 22% investment in HYMC, we think it's nothing more than a distraction.

AMC Adam Aron is continuing to surprise the market and bringing attention to AMC Entertainment Holdings. Today it was the announcement of a ~$28M in gold and silver miner Hycroft. We view this as little more than a distraction. 

Nonetheless the market seemed to react positively, as the retail crowd tends to do with all things AMC and the shares closed up on the day. Have a read of our full analysis. 

AMC shares closed up nearly 7% today. 

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

