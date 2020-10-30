TheStreet
HomeNewsESG
Search

Duperreault Out as CEO at AIG — Current COO Zaffino to Take Charge on March 1st

BA Research

This week American International Group ((AIG) -Get Report) announced CEO Brian Duperreault (B-) will step down next year, effective March 1st, 2021.

Dupperreault will have served as CEO for a little less than 4 years, joining AIG from Hamilton Insurance Group in May of 2017. His tenure has been extremely disappointing to this date, with an annualized TSR of -16%. In addition, Duperreault’s Relative Pay / TSR and Relative Pay / Financials ratios suggested that he was significantly overpaid. Duperreault took home over $19.4mm in compensation last year. He won’t totally distance himself from the company, becoming executive chairman of the board. 

koyfin_20201028_014746764

Dupperault will be replaced in-house by Peter Zaffino (B), currently President and COO at AIG; he was the favorite to become AIG’s next CEO although the timeline for a move was uncertain. He first joined AIG in 2017 after a 6 year stint as CEO at the professional services company Marsh. Zaffino will also join the board of directors, effective immediately. 

Screen Shot 2020-10-29 at 3.30.57 PM

With consistently low alpha ratings, it’s no surprise AIG has performed so poorly in recent years. Inclusivity statistics aren’t kind either, with gender diversity of 21% trailing the peer average of 27%, and only one minority director out of 14. Be on the lookout for more changes coming in the future to revitalize this underperforming group.

AIG’s CEO transition occurs at a critical juncture, with the insurance giant simultaneously announcing plans to spin off its life and retirement businesses into a separate entity. No details have been released on how AIG’s board and management plans to attack this momentous challenge.

This spin off isn’t surprising when considering the lackluster performance discussed previously. Zaffino has the daunting task ahead of him of navigating a major divestment and returning the AIG to positive growth.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AMEX adds Diversity and Technology Expertise with Charles Phillips - former Marine and current Technology Superstar

American Express improves racial diversity and technology expertise by adding Charles Phillips and his highly decorated resume to its board -- but gender diversity does take a hit.

BA Research

Boardroom Alpha: Weekly Executive & Director Moves (Monday – Oct 26)

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Here is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week.

BA Research

Ralph Lauren Improves Diversity with Addition of Valerie Jarret, but Board Needs Bigger Overhaul

Ralph Lauren has disappointed during the pandemic; can new directors Walker and Jarrett help right the ship?

BA Research

Starbucks to Institute Mandatory Anti-Bias Training and Tie Exec Comp to Diversity in the Face of Federal Executive Order

Starbucks will make anti-bias training mandatory for executives, in addition to creating new diversity targets

BA Research

Boardroom Alpha: Weekly Executive & Director Moves (Monday – Oct 19)

BA Research

Macy's picks Mitchell, an outsider, for CFO (their 3rd in the last 3 years)

Adrian Mitchell becomes the CFO of Macy's at the start of November, hoping to help guide the retailer out of tough times.

BA Research

Pandemic-Battered Welltower Changes CEO and Board in Effort to Recover

Welltower, the struggling REIT, replaced Thomas DeRosa with Shankh Mitra as CEO in addition to updating its board of directors.

BA Research

Low on Diversity, but High on Performers, Boston Beer taps Michael Lynton and Sam Calagione for Board

Earlier this week, the surging Boston Beer Company added Michael Lynton and Sam Calagione to its board of directors

BA Research

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin