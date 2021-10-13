    • October 13, 2021
    Say-On-Pay Failures 2021

    Say-on-Pay remains a hot topic in corporate governance. These companies have received less than 50% approval on their say-on-pay votes in 2021 and will have big work to do to get shareholders back on their side.
    Say-on-Pay remains a hot topic in corporate governance and generally for investors. Since its introduction in 2011 companies are required to hold say-on-pay votes to give their shareholders to voice their approval, or disapproval of executive compensation. It only applies to named executive officers (i.e. whose compensation is reported in proxies) and not to directors nor any other employees.

    The vote is non-binding, meaning that it doesn't directly affect executive pay, but it does help guide go-forward pay practices for executive officers. Oftentimes, as long as pay is not an outlier in size and the company is performing well, the vote will be a non-event. However, when the company's performance is sub-par, materially outsized with regards to peers, or just oddly constructed, it will result in shareholders voicing their discontent.

    In 2021, the following companies have had Say-on-Pay votes that received 50% or less support. They will all have serious work to do to get shareholders back on their side -- whether that is through improved company performance, enhanced communication of the plans to shareholders (e.g. Netflix recently did a big push on this), or potentially restructuring compensation plans.

    2021 Failed Say-On-Pay Votes
    (% voted for)

    15% | NCR | Ncr Corp
    16% | AIM | AIM ImmunoTech Inc
    16% | NCLH | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
    17% | PK | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
    20% | BCOR | Blucora Inc
    21% | GNL | Global Net Lease Inc
    22% | SWKS | Skyworks Solutions Inc
    22% | WLL | Whiting Petroleum Corp
    23% | RPT | RPT Realty
    23% | LCII | Lci Industries
    25% | NGS | Natural Gas Services Group Inc
    25% | ROLL | RBC Bearings INC
    26% | CDAY | Ceridian HCM Holding Inc
    26% | CLF | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
    29% | GLRE | Greenlight Capital Re Ltd
    30% | PAYC | Paycom Software Inc
    30% | MPC | Marathon Petroleum Corp
    30% | XRX | Xerox Holdings Corp
    31% | WAT | Waters Corp
    31% | NBR | Nabors Industries Ltd
    31% | MNR | Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp
    31% | KFY | Korn Ferry
    32% | AYI | Acuity Brands Inc
    34% | SPLK | Splunk Inc
    34% | LADR | Ladder Capital Corp
    34% | SLG | Sl Green Realty Corp
    34% | TPC | Tutor Perini Corp
    35% | IVC | Invacare Corp
    35% | LMNX | Luminex Corp
    36% | ENZ | Enzo Biochem Inc
    37% | SABR | Sabre Corp
    37% | XENT | Intersect ENT Inc
    38% | STL | Sterling Bancorp
    38% | GIII | G Iii Apparel Group Ltd
    38% | GH | Guardant Health Inc
    38% | INTC | Intel Corp
    39% | QLYS | Qualys Inc
    39% | PBCT | People's United Financial Inc
    39% | PACW | Pacwest Bancorp
    41% | EA | Electronic Arts Inc
    41% | ALLK | Allakos Inc
    42% | TDG | TransDigm Group INC
    42% | UVE | Universal Insurance Holdings Inc
    42% | BCO | Brinks Co
    42% | GE | General Electric Co
    42% | XHR | Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
    44% | HWM | Howmet Aerospace Inc
    44% | ROK | Rockwell Automation Inc
    44% | ALT | Altimmune Inc
    44% | GBT | Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
    44% | ARWR | Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
    45% | BLKB | Blackbaud Inc
    45% | XPO | XPO Logistics Inc
    45% | ZAGG | ZAGG Inc
    45% | CARS | Carscom Inc
    46% | HAL | Halliburton Co
    47% | WBA | Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
    47% | ZNGA | Zynga Inc
    47% | WEX | WEX Inc
    47% | VG | Vonage Holdings Corp
    47% | TRC | Tejon Ranch Co
    47% | DXC | DXC Technology Co
    47% | SBUX | Starbucks Corp
    48% | T | At&T Inc
    48% | OESX | Orion Energy Systems Inc
    48% | VGR | Vector Group Ltd
    48% | IBM | International Business Machines Corp
    49% | PLCE | Childrens Place Inc
    49% | PTC | Ptc Inc
    49% | FOE | Ferro Corp

