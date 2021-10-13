Say-On-Pay Failures 2021

Say-on-Pay remains a hot topic in corporate governance. These companies have received less than 50% approval on their say-on-pay votes in 2021 and will have big work to do to get shareholders back on their side.

Say-on-Pay remains a hot topic in corporate governance and generally for investors. Since its introduction in 2011 companies are required to hold say-on-pay votes to give their shareholders to voice their approval, or disapproval of executive compensation. It only applies to named executive officers (i.e. whose compensation is reported in proxies) and not to directors nor any other employees.

The vote is non-binding, meaning that it doesn't directly affect executive pay, but it does help guide go-forward pay practices for executive officers. Oftentimes, as long as pay is not an outlier in size and the company is performing well, the vote will be a non-event. However, when the company's performance is sub-par, materially outsized with regards to peers, or just oddly constructed, it will result in shareholders voicing their discontent.

In 2021, the following companies have had Say-on-Pay votes that received 50% or less support. They will all have serious work to do to get shareholders back on their side -- whether that is through improved company performance, enhanced communication of the plans to shareholders (e.g. Netflix recently did a big push on this), or potentially restructuring compensation plans.

2021 Failed Say-On-Pay Votes

(% voted for)

15% | NCR | Ncr Corp

16% | AIM | AIM ImmunoTech Inc

16% | NCLH | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd

17% | PK | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc

20% | BCOR | Blucora Inc

21% | GNL | Global Net Lease Inc

22% | SWKS | Skyworks Solutions Inc

22% | WLL | Whiting Petroleum Corp

23% | RPT | RPT Realty

23% | LCII | Lci Industries

25% | NGS | Natural Gas Services Group Inc

25% | ROLL | RBC Bearings INC

26% | CDAY | Ceridian HCM Holding Inc

26% | CLF | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

29% | GLRE | Greenlight Capital Re Ltd

30% | PAYC | Paycom Software Inc

30% | MPC | Marathon Petroleum Corp

30% | XRX | Xerox Holdings Corp

31% | WAT | Waters Corp

31% | NBR | Nabors Industries Ltd

31% | MNR | Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp

31% | KFY | Korn Ferry

32% | AYI | Acuity Brands Inc

34% | SPLK | Splunk Inc

34% | LADR | Ladder Capital Corp

34% | SLG | Sl Green Realty Corp

34% | TPC | Tutor Perini Corp

35% | IVC | Invacare Corp

35% | LMNX | Luminex Corp

36% | ENZ | Enzo Biochem Inc

37% | SABR | Sabre Corp

37% | XENT | Intersect ENT Inc

38% | STL | Sterling Bancorp

38% | GIII | G Iii Apparel Group Ltd

38% | GH | Guardant Health Inc

38% | INTC | Intel Corp

39% | QLYS | Qualys Inc

39% | PBCT | People's United Financial Inc

39% | PACW | Pacwest Bancorp

41% | EA | Electronic Arts Inc

41% | ALLK | Allakos Inc

42% | TDG | TransDigm Group INC

42% | UVE | Universal Insurance Holdings Inc

42% | BCO | Brinks Co

42% | GE | General Electric Co

42% | XHR | Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc

44% | HWM | Howmet Aerospace Inc

44% | ROK | Rockwell Automation Inc

44% | ALT | Altimmune Inc

44% | GBT | Global Blood Therapeutics Inc

44% | ARWR | Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc

45% | BLKB | Blackbaud Inc

45% | XPO | XPO Logistics Inc

45% | ZAGG | ZAGG Inc

45% | CARS | Carscom Inc

46% | HAL | Halliburton Co

47% | WBA | Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

47% | ZNGA | Zynga Inc

47% | WEX | WEX Inc

47% | VG | Vonage Holdings Corp

47% | TRC | Tejon Ranch Co

47% | DXC | DXC Technology Co

47% | SBUX | Starbucks Corp

48% | T | At&T Inc

48% | OESX | Orion Energy Systems Inc

48% | VGR | Vector Group Ltd

48% | IBM | International Business Machines Corp

49% | PLCE | Childrens Place Inc

49% | PTC | Ptc Inc

49% | FOE | Ferro Corp

