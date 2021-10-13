Say-On-Pay Failures 2021
--------------------------
More from Boardroom Alpha
--------------------------
** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return Podcast
** Weekly CEO, CFO, and Director Moves Newsletter
** Daily SPAC Newsletter
** Full SPAC Listing
Say-on-Pay remains a hot topic in corporate governance and generally for investors. Since its introduction in 2011 companies are required to hold say-on-pay votes to give their shareholders to voice their approval, or disapproval of executive compensation. It only applies to named executive officers (i.e. whose compensation is reported in proxies) and not to directors nor any other employees.
The vote is non-binding, meaning that it doesn't directly affect executive pay, but it does help guide go-forward pay practices for executive officers. Oftentimes, as long as pay is not an outlier in size and the company is performing well, the vote will be a non-event. However, when the company's performance is sub-par, materially outsized with regards to peers, or just oddly constructed, it will result in shareholders voicing their discontent.
In 2021, the following companies have had Say-on-Pay votes that received 50% or less support. They will all have serious work to do to get shareholders back on their side -- whether that is through improved company performance, enhanced communication of the plans to shareholders (e.g. Netflix recently did a big push on this), or potentially restructuring compensation plans.
2021 Failed Say-On-Pay Votes
(% voted for)
15% | NCR | Ncr Corp
16% | AIM | AIM ImmunoTech Inc
16% | NCLH | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
17% | PK | Park Hotels & Resorts Inc
20% | BCOR | Blucora Inc
21% | GNL | Global Net Lease Inc
22% | SWKS | Skyworks Solutions Inc
22% | WLL | Whiting Petroleum Corp
23% | RPT | RPT Realty
23% | LCII | Lci Industries
25% | NGS | Natural Gas Services Group Inc
25% | ROLL | RBC Bearings INC
26% | CDAY | Ceridian HCM Holding Inc
26% | CLF | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
29% | GLRE | Greenlight Capital Re Ltd
30% | PAYC | Paycom Software Inc
30% | MPC | Marathon Petroleum Corp
30% | XRX | Xerox Holdings Corp
31% | WAT | Waters Corp
31% | NBR | Nabors Industries Ltd
31% | MNR | Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp
31% | KFY | Korn Ferry
32% | AYI | Acuity Brands Inc
34% | SPLK | Splunk Inc
34% | LADR | Ladder Capital Corp
34% | SLG | Sl Green Realty Corp
34% | TPC | Tutor Perini Corp
35% | IVC | Invacare Corp
35% | LMNX | Luminex Corp
36% | ENZ | Enzo Biochem Inc
37% | SABR | Sabre Corp
37% | XENT | Intersect ENT Inc
38% | STL | Sterling Bancorp
38% | GIII | G Iii Apparel Group Ltd
38% | GH | Guardant Health Inc
38% | INTC | Intel Corp
39% | QLYS | Qualys Inc
39% | PBCT | People's United Financial Inc
39% | PACW | Pacwest Bancorp
41% | EA | Electronic Arts Inc
41% | ALLK | Allakos Inc
42% | TDG | TransDigm Group INC
42% | UVE | Universal Insurance Holdings Inc
42% | BCO | Brinks Co
42% | GE | General Electric Co
42% | XHR | Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc
44% | HWM | Howmet Aerospace Inc
44% | ROK | Rockwell Automation Inc
44% | ALT | Altimmune Inc
44% | GBT | Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
44% | ARWR | Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc
45% | BLKB | Blackbaud Inc
45% | XPO | XPO Logistics Inc
45% | ZAGG | ZAGG Inc
45% | CARS | Carscom Inc
46% | HAL | Halliburton Co
47% | WBA | Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
47% | ZNGA | Zynga Inc
47% | WEX | WEX Inc
47% | VG | Vonage Holdings Corp
47% | TRC | Tejon Ranch Co
47% | DXC | DXC Technology Co
47% | SBUX | Starbucks Corp
48% | T | At&T Inc
48% | OESX | Orion Energy Systems Inc
48% | VGR | Vector Group Ltd
48% | IBM | International Business Machines Corp
49% | PLCE | Childrens Place Inc
49% | PTC | Ptc Inc
49% | FOE | Ferro Corp
More from Boardroom Alpha
Learn more about Boardroom Alpha's ESG and SPAC services here.
The Know Who Drives Return Podcast
- Aurora's Chris Urmson and Reinvent's Michael Thompson on why Self-Driving Technology is the Next Big Thing
- Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- Matthew Tuttle on FOMO, SPACs, and Capitalizing on Market Trends
- DMYI's Niccolo de Masi on Quantum Computing & IonQ
- Procaps and Union Acquisition II (LATN) Discuss $1.1B SPAC Deal
- Are Niccolo de Masi and dMY the Real SPAC Kings?
- Sarcos Robotics CEO Ben Wolff on Robots and SPACs
Latest Analysis
- Dune Acquisition (DUNE) Targets Retail Trading with TradeZero Deal
- Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)
- Don't Go Long on SPACs
- SPAX & SPCX: Two SPAC ETFs for Retail Investors
- No SPACs For You Say the Dems
- Risk Off, Tech Off, SPACs Off
- Podcast: Robinson Capital on Investing in SPACs for Yield
- DMYI Closes and Becomes IONQ. KCAC Drops 16% on Approval
- So Long SPAC Gamma Squeeze? MEKA Rises in IPO Surprise
- LATN, AMHC Deals Pass, and Joe Ianiello Prices a $265M SPAC IPO
- 40 SPAC Warrants < $1
- SPAC Gamma Trade On. FUSE/MoneyLion Surges 10.5%.
- SPACs Drop Along with the Market
- Motive Capital (MOTV) in $1.6b SPAC Deal with Forge Global
- LUCID to Redeem Warrants
- SOAC's PIPE Holders Aren't Paying Up
- Lucid Falls on $2.5B PIPE Lock-up Expiry
- VICE Abandons its SPAC Plans
- Spring Valley / AeroFarms Need More Capital
- Big SPAC Redemptions and Price Jumps Continue
- LWAC Runs Wild Post 97% Redemptions
- Apollo is Raising $500M for SPACs, LWAC sees 97% Redemptions
- All SPAC Analysis from Boardroom Alpha
(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)