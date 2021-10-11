    • October 11, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    SPACESGNews
    Search

    Okapi's Bruce Goldfarb on Activism, the Rise of Retail, AMC, and SPACs

    Bruce Goldfarb, founder of proxy solicitor Okapi Partners, joins the podcast to discuss what has undoubtedly been an active proxy season and the proliferation of retail investors.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    --------------------------
    BA Podcast & Moves Newsletter
    --------------------------
    ** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return Podcast
    ** Get the Weekly CEO, CFO, and Director Moves Newsletter
    ** Daily SPAC Newsletter
    ** Full SPAC Listing

    It's been an active year for Okapi Partners, the proxy solicitor founded by CEO Bruce Goldfarb. It's been a year of contested M&A situations, an emergence of activism, and more retail investors than companies are used to. 

    How do companies handle going from having a few thousand shareholders up to over 4 million? It presents not only logistic challenges (where to mail the proxy statements, and get folks to actually vote) but also interesting strategy and communication challenges and opportunities. 

    Listen to Bruce discuss how Okapi is helping companies think through these dynamics including with AMC CEO Adam Aron in embracing social media as a way to engage with their ever growing shareholder base. 

    Topics

    • Who is Okapi Partners?
    • Themes of the current proxy season
    • Contested M&A situations
    • Getting SPAC deals passed, and retail investor base
    • Retail, reddit, and the individual investor dynamic
    • AMC, Adam Aron and new retail strategy
    • Are retail investors good for the markets?
    • Director selection in activist situations

    About Bruce Goldfarb

    Bruce Goldfarb is Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Okapi Partners. He works closely with a wide range of clients including corporations, mutual funds, activist investors and shareholder groups as well as private equity sponsors and hedge funds, in solicitation and investor response campaigns. He focuses on proxy solicitation strategy, execution for mergers and acquisitions, proxy fights and other extraordinary transactions.

    Prior to establishing Okapi Partners, Bruce was the Senior Managing Director and General Counsel of Georgeson Inc. (now a subsidiary of Computershare Limited), where he headed the Global M&A Advisory Group.

    About Okapi Partners
    Learn more about Okapi partners at their website

    More from Boardroom Alpha

    For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

    The Know Who Drives Return Podcast

    Latest Analysis

    (Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)Daily SPAC Analysis also available at BoardroomAlpha.com

    kwdr_ba_podcast_bruce_goldfarb_okapi
    ESG

    Okapi's Bruce Goldfarb on Activism, the Rise of Retail, AMC, and SPACs

    6 minutes ago
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    SPAC Market Remains Saturated, Deal Pace Needs to Pick Up to Clear

    Oct 8, 2021
    hertz
    ESG

    CEO / CFO Resignations and Appointments | Oct 8, 2021

    Oct 8, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    FirstMark Strikes $1.66B Deal with Starry, MEKA Continues Climb

    Oct 7, 2021
    truewind_scott_wagner_tom_hegge
    SPAC

    Scott Wagner and Tom Hegge From True Wind on SPACs

    Oct 7, 2021
    starry
    SPAC

    Starry Going Public with FirstMark Horizon (FMAC)

    Oct 7, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Don't Go Long on SPACs

    Oct 6, 2021
    BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
    SPAC

    SPAX & SPCX: Two SPAC ETFs for Retail Investors

    Oct 6, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    No SPACs For You Say the Dems

    Oct 6, 2021