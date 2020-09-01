TheStreet
HomeNewsESG
Search

iHeartMedia Ties Exec Comp to ESG & Diversity Agenda

BA Research

Like most large companies, iHeartMedia's (IHRT) -Get Report executive compensation plan includes some form of long-term performance-based compensation; if management reaches a certain threshold of performance (revenue or margin targets, for example), management gets a bonus, whether that be cash and/or equity.

Often, these targets tend to be tied to either share price performance or other financial / operational targets.

However, iHeart, recently announced new longterm incentive RSU grants driven primarily by 1) cost savings and 2) ESG priorities. These are the company's first longterm equity incentive grants since emerging from bankruptcy

Cost Savings

80% of the RSU grants for this upcoming year are related to cutting costs, including operating expense savings.

The remaining 20% is where things get interesting...

IHRT2
Insider Buys, Sells, and Awards for the last year

Diversity Compensation

The remaining 20% of the long-term RSUs are to be split 10% "Diversity" and 10% "ESG" Hence, executives will be financially incentivized to meet the following goals:

Diversity:

  1. Distribution of Black Information Network programming on a 24/7 basis on at least 20 iHeartRadio radio stations
  2. Build out of Black Information Network capabilities in at least 10 of the 20 affiliated stations to provide full Black Information Network local news coverage and reporting
  3. 50% of the new podcast shows launched after July 1, 2020 are produced and/or hosted by women and/or minority creators

ESG:

  1. Diversity in radio programming
  2. Employee diversity training
  3. Environmental awareness

As America struggles with the challenges of creating a racially equitable and just society, it's promising to see companies create change from within.

There's precedent for iHeart's actions, as companies such as Uber and Intel in recent years have included ESG and diversity goals into compensation plans in attempts to improve company culture.

These moves further endorse the idea that ESG is a core corporate initiative; investors demand it, and now management is being incentivized to see it through.

It's clear iHeart is taking a positive step forward for social responsibility and sustainability - though it remains to be seen if the company can become a post-bankruptcy success and make its diversity and ESG push into something more than just a marketing ploy to capture the current zeitgeist.

Comments

ESG

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wells Fargo Continues to Retool with Board Refreshment

Wells Fargo added former Suntrust COO Mark Chancy to its board of directors

BA Research

Wynn Executives Granted Stock in Retention Play

Wynn Resorts offered a restricted stock grant to 240 employees and executives, including CEO Matt Maddox, in a bid to incentivize and retain talent

BA Research

Glass Ceiling Breaks at Clorox with First Female CEO

Clorox announced Linda Rendle will take the role of CEO in September.

David Drapkin

Facing Equality Backlash Pinterest Adds First Black Board Director

The image-based social media platform added their first African American board director following recent allegations of sexism and racism.

David Drapkin

Ford vs. Ferrari? Tesla Reigns Supreme

In this movie, with a a tech-savvy board complimenting Musk, Tesla has been able to leapfrog archaic competition, including Ford.

David Drapkin

Starboard’s Winning Streak (Part 1 of 3): Takeover of GCP Applied Technologies’ Board

Activist investors Starboard Value LP successfully won their long proxy battle with chemicals company GCP Applied Technologies, voting in 8 director nominees to the board last month - the culmination of a fight stretching back to last year.

David Drapkin

CEO Moves: Witynski Takes over at Dollar Tree

Discount retailer Dollar Tree appoints a new CEO as Gary Philbin retires

David Drapkin

Walgreens to Look for New CEO after 5 Years of Lackluster Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance announces a search for a new CEO as Stefano Pessina will step down after 5 years of poor returns.

David Drapkin

Crown Castle Succumbs to Pressure from Elliott

Crown Castle Announces Governance Changes following Pressure from Activist Investor

David Drapkin

Mike Santomassimo Joining Fresh Exec Team at Wells Fargo as CFO

The former BNY Mellon CFO hopes to help erase the memory of the old management team when he joins Wells Fargo in the fall.

David Drapkin