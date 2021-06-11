Gamestop's Big Moves; Director/Officer Moves w/o June 11

The biggest moves came with the Gamestop legacy directors moving on and a new CEO and CFO starting soon. Everyone will be watching if Ryan Cohen can pull off his ambitious play.

In April we talked about the big, impressive people moves being made at Gamestop (GME) and this week saw much of it come to an initial conclusion. At this week's vote the legacy directors were moved on, Ryan Cohen became the new chairman, and the directors charged with taking the vision forward were voted in.

In addition, Gamestop named Matt Furlong as Chief Executive Officer and Mike Recupero as Chief Financial Officer starting on June 21 and July 12 respectively. They come with impressive backgrounds and may have what it takes to help Cohen pull off his ambitious turn around vision.

Mr. Furlong is a veteran e-commerce leader with significant experience implementing growth strategies across global geographies and product categories. Most recently, he was a Country Leader and oversaw Amazon's Australia business during a period of substantial growth. He was previously a Technical Advisor to the head of Amazon's North America Consumer business. Throughout his nearly nine years at Amazon, he also ran a variety of product categories and oversaw strong market share expansion. Mr. Furlong began his career at Procter & Gamble, where he was an executive focused on brand, marketing and sales strategies. (source: company press release)

Mr. Recupero is a seasoned technology industry finance executive, who spent more than 17 years at Amazon supporting growth across global geographies and product categories. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of the North American Consumer business after serving as Chief Financial Officer of Prime Video. He previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of the European Consumer business. He began his career at Amazon, holding Analyst, Manager and Director roles of increasing responsibility. (source: company press release)

This Week's Director, CEO, and CFO Moves

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR)

Started -> Director - Beth Wozniak

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Exited -> Director - Scott J McLean | 7.6 yrs | Tenure Rating: C-

Exited -> Director - Susan Rheney | 13.0 yrs | Tenure Rating: C+



Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS)

Started -> Director - Mark J Hawkins



Fortive Corporation (FTV)

Exited -> Director - Steven M Rales | 5.0 yrs | Tenure Rating: C-

Exited -> Director - Mitchell P Rales | 5.1 yrs | Tenure Rating: C-



GameStop Corp. (GME)

Exited -> Director - Lizabeth Dunn | 2.3 yrs | Tenure Rating: A-

Exited -> Director - Paul J Evans | 1.1 yrs | Tenure Rating: A+

Exited -> Director - Raul J Fernandez | 2.3 yrs | Tenure Rating: A-

Exited -> Director - Reginald Fils-Aime | 1.3 yrs | Tenure Rating: A+

Exited -> Director - William S Simon | 1.3 yrs | Tenure Rating: A+

Exited -> Director - James Kevin Symancyk | 1.3 yrs | Tenure Rating: A+

Exited -> Director - Kathy P Vrabeck | 9.1 yrs | Tenure Rating: B-

Exited -> Director - Carrie W Teffner | 2.9 yrs | Tenure Rating: B+



Graco Inc. (GGG)

Exited -> CEO - Patrick J McHale | 14.1 yrs | Tenure Rating: A+

Started -> CEO - Mark W Sheahan

Started -> Director - Mark W Sheahan

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST)

Exited -> Director - Sandeep Mathrani | 6.6 yrs | Tenure Rating: C



Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP)

Exited -> Director - Gerhard Pleuhs | 4.0 yrs | Tenure Rating: C



Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)

Exited -> Director - Scott A McGregor | 2.7 yrs | Tenure Rating: D

Exited -> Director - Benjamin John Kortlang | 2.0 yrs | Tenure Rating: D



MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Exited -> Director - John Steinhardt | 21.3 yrs | Tenure Rating: B+



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)

Started -> Director - Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras



Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

Started -> Director - Keng Hooi Ng



SLM Corporation (SLM)

Exited -> Director - Earl A Goode | 21.0 yrs | Tenure Rating: B



Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Exited -> Director - David Bywater | 1.8 yrs | Tenure Rating: D



The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)

Exited -> Director - Willow B Shire | 26.5 yrs | Tenure Rating: A



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Exited -> Director - Glenn M Renwick | 13.5 yrs | Tenure Rating: B+

