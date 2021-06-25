Weekly Director/CEO/CFO Moves: Matthew Furlong Takes the Helm at GameStop & EBAY Gets a New CFO

GameStop and EBAY executive changes are the big headlines, but Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) add two strong female directors too.

The most notable news from this week will be the previously announced CEO of GameStop, Matthew Furlong, and CFO of EBAY, Stephen Priest, starting their new roles.

The GameStop executive overhaul is pretty incredible. Much like Blockbuster missed on streaming, it had seemed like GameStop had as well and was on its last legs. Then Chewy Founder Ryan Cohen arrived and injected massive excitement into the company and has somehow revamped the board and executive team into something that may actually give them a shot to pull off something special.

For ESG investors looking for strong, diverse new directors joining boards, they'll want to pay particular attention to Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) who added Ms. George Billingsley and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) who added Ms. Letitia Long. See more on both below.

Notable moves from the week include:

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (BHC)

Exited -> Director - David Robert Hale | 5.9 yrs | Tenure Rating: D

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)

Exited -> Director - Jeffrey T Housenbold | 3.4 yrs | Tenure Rating: UN

Exited -> Director - Jeremy Kranz | 3.4 yrs | Tenure Rating: UN

eBay Inc. (EBAY)

Exited -> CFO - Andrew John Cring | 1.8 yrs | Tenure Rating: C

Started -> CFO - Stephen J Priest



Mr. Priest, age 51, has most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of JetBlue Airways Corporation, a position he has held since February 2017. Mr. Priest joined JetBlue in August 2015 as Vice President Structural Programs. Prior to JetBlue, he worked at British Airways from 1996 to 2015 where he served as Senior Vice President of their North Atlantic joint venture business with American Airlines, Iberia, and Finnair, as well as several other leadership roles. Priest's annual compensation package will consist of: "a base salary of $750,000, a target bonus opportunity of 100% of base salary (prorated for 2021), and eligibility for annual equity awards beginning in 2022 (which, for 2022, will have a grant date value of at least $5,500,000)"

GameStop Corp. (GME)

Exited -> CEO - George E Sherman Jr | 2.3 yrs | Tenure Rating: B+

Started -> CEO - Matthew Furlong

As announced previously Matt Furlong began this week as CEO, taking over for George E Sherman Jr. Mr. Furlong's bio from the press release:

Mr. Furlong is a veteran e-commerce leader with significant experience implementing growth strategies across global geographies and product categories. Most recently, he was a Country Leader and oversaw Amazon's Australia business during a period of substantial growth. He was previously a Technical Advisor to the head of Amazon's North America Consumer business. Throughout his nearly nine years at Amazon, he also ran a variety of product categories and oversaw strong market share expansion. Mr. Furlong began his career at Procter & Gamble, where he was an executive focused on brand, marketing and sales strategies. (source: company press release)

HP Inc. (HPQ)

Started -> Director - Bruce D Broussard

Mr. Broussard currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Humana, a leading healthcare company.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Exited -> Director - John C Inglis | 5.2 yrs | Tenure Rating: C-

Mr. Inglis resigned immediately to his appointment by President Joseph Biden as National Cyber Director.

Invitation Home Inc. (INVH)

Exited -> Director - William J Stein | 4.5 yrs | Tenure Rating: B+



Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Exited -> Director - Ronald W Hovsepian | 2.5 yrs | Tenure Rating: B-

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Started -> Director - Lori George Billingsley

Ms. George Billingsley is the Global Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Officer for The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC). In this role, she leads TCCC’s DEI Center of Excellence, designed to support a more engaged global workforce and inclusive culture that best positions the employees of the company to drive growth. During her 19 years with TCCC, Ms. George Billingsley has held numerous roles with increasing responsibility in public relations and communications. Most recently she served as Vice President of Community and Stakeholder Relations for Coca-Cola North America. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (Chair), NAACP Foundation, ColorComm and The Coca-Cola Foundation. She is a member of the Howard University School of Communications Board of Visitors and the former Co-Chair of American University’s Women’s Network. She is a member of the Executive Leadership Council and Co-Chairs TCCC’s Political Action Committee.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Exited -> CFO - Scott D Henry | .6 yrs | Tenure Rating: C-

Started -> CFO - Ian Lee

Mr. Lee has served as Head of Investor Relations at Airbnb, Inc., a global marketplace where hosts offer guests stays and experiences on its platform, since 2019. Prior to Airbnb, Mr. Lee served as Vice President, Investor Relations at Atlassian Corporation Plc, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, from 2015 to 2019.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)

Started -> Director - Letitia A Long

Long has nearly 40 years of experience in security and intelligence as well as organizational leadership, business functions and global operations. She served as the fifth director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and was the first woman to lead a major U.S. intelligence agency. She previously served as the Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence, the first Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence (Policy, Requirements and Resources), the first Chief Information Officer, and later, Deputy Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. Long holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Virginia Tech, a Master of Science degree in engineering from The Catholic University of America and was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in strategic intelligence by the National Intelligence University. She is on the board for Parsons, Noblis and the Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) and is the Vice Rector for the Board of Visitors of Virginia Tech and chairman of the board for the Intelligence and National Security Alliance.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

Exited -> Director - Clay B Siegall | 7.5 yrs | Tenure Rating: C+

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Exited -> Director - Timothy C Barabe | 5.8 yrs | Tenure Rating: B+