CEO & CFO Moves - Friday Nov 25, 2022

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Below is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week.

Sign-up for the weekly update and get it in your inbox.

CEO & CFO Move Highlights

Bob Iger is back at Walt Disney Co. (DIS) in a stunning move. Iger returns as CEO and takes over from Bob Chapek , his hand picked successor. A little bit of boardroom drama as CFO Christine McCarthy reportedly helped persuade the board to make a change

is back at in a stunning move. returns as CEO and takes over from , his hand picked successor. A little bit of boardroom drama as CFO Christine McCarthy reportedly helped persuade the board to make a change Terry Gohl resigned as CEO at Horizon Global (HZN) with Board Chair John C Kennedy being appointed interim CEO as the company conducts a broader search and remains focused on strategic alternatives

resigned as CEO at with Board Chair John C Kennedy being appointed interim CEO as the company conducts a broader search and remains focused on strategic alternatives Barbara Novick, a Co-Founder of BlackRock Inc. (BLK), will join the board of Intel Inc. (INTC) in December

Highlights from Twitter

Get the latest in real-time from our twitter account.

CEO Moves

HORIZON GLOBAL CORP (HZN)

Leaving: CEO – Terry Gohl ( 3.2 yrs; -43.4% TSR)

Replaced by: John C Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy, age 64 was appointed to the Board in April 2019, and has served as Chair of the Board since his appointment. Mr. Kennedy is currently president and chief executive officer of Autocam Medical, a privately held contract manufacturer of precision-machined implants and instruments for surgical applications, which he founded in 2005. Mr. Kennedy previously served as the president and ch…read full bio



IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC (IE)

Leaving: CEO – Robert Jct Friedland ( .4 yrs; 25.3% TSR)

Replaced by: Taylor Melvin

Mr. Melvin has over 20 years of experience in the natural resources sector as a senior corporate development professional and investment banker. He was most recently Vice President, Corporate Development for Freeport McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), a leading international mining company focused on copper, headquartered in Arizona. Prior to joining Freeport-McMoRan in 2008, Mr. Melvin was an Executive…read full bio



MARKEL CORP (MKL)

Leaving: CEO – Richard R Whitt III ( 6.9 yrs; 4.8% TSR)

Replaced by: Resigned as Co-CEO



MARKETWISE INC (MKTW)

Leaving: CEO – Mark Arnold ( 1.3 yrs; -64.4% TSR)

Replaced by: Stephen D Sjuggerud

Dr. Sjuggerud joined the Company in 2001 and is the editor of our True Wealth franchise of publications. He has served as a member of our Board of Directors since July 2021. Dr. Sjuggerud has published investment research continuously since 1996, and prior to that, was a stockbroker, a vice president of a global mutual fund, and worked for a New York hedge-fund with $900 million in assets under ma…read full bio



PACWEST BANCORP (PACW)

Leaving: CEO – Matthew P Wagner ( 17.6 yrs; .2% TSR)

Replaced by: W Taylor Paul

PAUL W. TAYLOR Mr. Taylor was chief executive officer, president and director of Opus Bank, a California-chartered bank, which subsequently merged into Pacific Premier Bank, a California-chartered bank, from 2019 until 2020. He was chief executive officer, president and director of Guaranty Bancorp, a publicly traded financial institution, and chief executive officer and chairman of the board of d…read full bio



SYMBOTIC INC (SYM)

Leaving: CEO – Michael J Loparco ( .4 yrs; 18.2% TSR)

Replaced by: Richard B Cohen

Richard B. Cohen, Chairman, President and Chief Product Officer Effective as of the Closing, Mr. Cohen was elected as a Director of the Company and the Board appointed him as President and Chief Product Officer. Mr. Cohen served as Chairman of Warehouse from December 2006 and as President of Symbotic LLC from November 2017 until the Closing. Mr. Cohen served as Chief Executive Officer of Symbotic …read full bio



WALT DISNEY CO (DIS)

Leaving: CEO – Robert Chapek ( 2.8 yrs; -12.3% TSR)

Replaced by: Robert A Iger

ROBERT A. IGER CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY Mr. Iger, 68, contributes to the mix of experience and qualifications the Board seeks to maintain primarily through his position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and his long experience with the business of the Company. As Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and as a result of the experience he gain…read full bio

CFO Moves

BLUE OCEAN ACQUISITION CORP (BOCN)

Leaving: CFO – Ankur Manglik ( 1.0 yrs; 1.3% TSR)

Replaced by: Matt Lasov

Matt Lasov is an accomplished finance and strategy executive in the professional services and technology industries, with a strong track record of growing and operating businesses globally. From October 2021 through July 2022, Mr. Lasov served as the Chief Strategy Officer at ConsumerDirect, a financial technology company in the money, credit, and privacy spaces. Prior to ConsumerDirect, from Febr…read full bio

DOMINION ENERGY INC (D)

Leaving: CFO – James R Chapman ( 4.0 yrs; .8% TSR)

Replaced by: Steven D. Ridge

Mr. Ridge, age 42, has served as Vice President and General Manager–Western Distribution of the Company and its subsidiaries since October 2021. Prior to that, Mr. Ridge served as Vice President – Investor Relations from April 2019 to September 2021 and Director – Investor Relations from October 2017 to March 2019. From March 2014 to September 2017, Mr. Ridge he…read full bio



IVANHOE ELECTRIC INC (IE)

Leaving: CFO – Catherine Anne Barone ( .6 yrs; 25.3% TSR)

Replaced by: Quentin Markin

Mr. Markin is a seasoned mining lawyer with 24 years’ experience, all with the Canadian firm Stikeman Elliott LLP, where he has been a partner since 2008. Over his career, he has lived and practiced in the world’s mining centers – Sydney, London, Vancouver and Toronto. Mr. Markin’s practice focused on M&A, project development and financing matters for mining companies globally and has been recogni…read full bio