CEO & CFO Moves - Friday Nov 18, 2022

Visa (V) CEO Al Kelly will retire in 2023; FOXO fires its founder/CEO; new Governor of Maryland resigns from Under Armour and IAC; and all the weeks CEO and CFO moves.

CEO

CFO

Exec Moves on Twitter

CEO & CFO Move Highlights

Visa (V) CEO Al Kelly will retire in 2023 and hand the top job over to Ryan McInerney

CEO will retire in 2023 and hand the top job over to FOXO Technologies (FOXO) just recently went public via SPAC and has fired its founder and CEO Jon Sabes

just recently went public via SPAC and has fired its founder and CEO The new Governor of Maryland, Westley (Wes) Moore, resigned from the boards of Under Armour (UAA) and IAC (IAC)

CEO Moves Week of Nov 18, 2022

AMEDISYS INC (AMED)

Leaving: CEO – Christopher Gerard ( .6 yrs; -56.6% TSR)

Replaced by: Paul B K Kusserow

Paul B. Kusserow . Mr. Kusserow is our Chairman of the Board (since October 2019) and has been a member of our Board of Directors since joining our Company in December 2014. Mr. Kusserow previously served as our Chief Executive Officer (from December 2014 to April 2022) and our President from December 2014 to February 2021. Previously, he was Vice Chairman and President of Alignment Healthcare, In…read full bio

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD (AXTA)

Leaving: CEO – Rakesh Sachdev ( .4 yrs; )

Replaced by: Chris Villavarayan

Mr. Villavarayan joins the Company from Meritor, Inc., a global supplier of a broad range of integrated systems, modules and components to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation and industrial sectors, where he held a number of positions of increasing responsibility over the course of 22 years, most recently serving, from 2021 until October …read full bio

CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC (CHRA)

Leaving: CEO – Scott Andrew Sewell ( 3.8 yrs; -31.5% TSR)

Replaced by: Jonathan Batarseh

Mr. Batarseh is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with more than 20 years of corporate finance and accounting experience in the engineering and construction industries. He joins the Company from Brown & Root Industrial Services, a partnership between KBR (NYSE: KBR) and Bernhard Capital Partners (BCP) providing engineering, procurement, and construction services, where he was CFO for si…read full bio

CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP (CURO)

Leaving: CEO – Donald Gayhardt ( 10.8 yrs; -21.1% TSR)

Replaced by: Douglas D Clark

Mr. Clark, 57, served as the Company’s President of North America Direct Lending since June 2022, following the Company’s acquisition of SouthernCo, Inc. (d/b/a Heights Finance) (“Heights Finance”) in December 2021. Mr. Clark joined Heights Finance in July 2020 to lead the integration of Heights Finance and Southern Management Corporation. From 2015 to 2020, Mr. Clark wa…read full bio



ENVIVA INC (EVA)

Leaving: CEO – John K Keppler ( 9.0 yrs; 22.6% TSR)

Replaced by: Thomas Meth

Meth co-founded the Company beginning with Intrinergy, the predecessor to our former sponsor, in 2004, where he served as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing continuously through the transition of Intrinergy to Enviva and with the general partner of Enviva Partners, LP beginning in November 2013. He subsequently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the Compa…read full bio



FOXO TECHNOLOGIES INC (FOXO)

Leaving: CEO – Jon Sabes ( .2 yrs; )

Replaced by: Tyler Danielson

Mr. Danielson will also continue in his role as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Danielson, age 37, has served as the Company’s Chief Technology Officer since the consummation of the Business Combination and as FOXO OpCo’s Chief Technology Officer since 2020. From 2019 to 2020, Mr. Danielson served as Platform Product Owner of Cargill, a Global Food Distributor. Before that, from 2015 to 2019, Mr. Da…read full bio



HUB GROUP INC (HUBG)

Leaving: CEO – David P Yeager ( 27.8 yrs; 9.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Phillip D Yeager

Phillip D. Yeager, 35, currently President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, will continue as President and will succeed Mr. David Yeager as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Mr. Phillip Yeager will also join the Board of Directors of the Company, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Phillip Yeager joined the Company in 2011 and has held leadership ro…read full bio



LULU’S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS INC (LVLU)

Leaving: CEO – David W McCreight ( 1.9 yrs; -58.8% TSR)

Replaced by: Crystal Landsem

Crystal Landsem, age 39 , has served as Lulus’ Co-President since July 2020 and Chief Financial Officer since September 2015. Previously, she was the Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of sqwrl LLC, a consulting and project management services firm, where she oversaw finance and accounting functions, budgeting, forecasting, cash management, accounting, and analysis for small to mid-sized e-com…read full bio



MEMBERSHIP COLLECTIVE GROUP INC (MCG)

Leaving: CEO – Nick Jones ( 1.3 yrs; -51.5% TSR)

Replaced by: Andrew Carnie

Andrew Carnie has served as President of Soho House since September 2020. He previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Soho House from June 2019 to September 2020. From November 2013 to April 2019, Andrew worked in various positions at Anthropologie Group, a retail apparel and accessories company, including as President from April 2018 to April 2019. We believe Andrew is qualified to se…read full bio



MOOG INC (MOG.A)

Leaving: CEO – John Scannell ( 11.2 yrs; 7.7% TSR)

Replaced by: Patrick J Roche

Mr. Roche will report directly to John Scannell, Chief Executive Officer. Prior to the current appointment, Mr. Roche served as Vice President and President of Moog’s Industrial Group since 2012. Mr. Roche has held various engineering and management positions of increasing responsibility since first joining Moog in 2000. In addition, the Board of Directors has elected Stuart Mclachlan, age 50, to …read full bio



ROGERS CORP (ROG)

Leaving: CEO – Bruce D Hoechner ( 11.2 yrs; 12.2% TSR)

Replaced by: Randall Colin Gouveia

Mr. Gouveia has served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of EMS since June 2019 and brings more than three decades of cross-functional experience in the specialty chemical and materials manufacturing industries. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Gouveia served as Vice President and General Manager of Eastman Chemical’s global Chemical Intermediates business unit. Mr. Gouveia has also he…read full bio



RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS INC (RUBY)

Leaving: CEO – Pablo J Cagnoni ( 4.4 yrs; -63.4% TSR)

Replaced by: Dannielle Appelhans

Dannielle Appelhans has served as our Chief Operating Officer since August 2021. Prior to joining our company, Ms. Appelhans served as senior vice president of technical operations and chief technical officer at Novartis Gene Therapies from 2020 to 2021, where she oversaw late-stage development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, supply chain and all supporting operational functions for the ge…read full bio



SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC (SGA)

Leaving: CEO – Warren S Lada ( .3 yrs; )

Replaced by: Christopher Forgy

Mr. Forgy will assume this new position effective December 7, 2022. Currently, Mr. Forgy serves as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Operations. Mr. Forgy received unanimous Board approval to serve as the Company’s next President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Forgy joined the Company in 1995 and served as Director of Sales for the Company’s radio stations in Columbus, Ohio until 2006. He l…read full bio



TERADYNE INC (TER)

Leaving: CEO – Mark E Jagiela ( 9.1 yrs; 20.6% TSR)

Replaced by: Gregory Stephen Smith

Mr. Smith is currently the Company’s President and a sixteen year veteran of Teradyne. Prior to his promotion to Company President earlier in 2022, he held a variety of management roles until his appointment in 2016 as President of the Semiconductor Test Division, the company’s largest operating unit. In 2020, Greg became President of Teradyne’s newly created Industrial A…read full bio

CFO Moves Week of Nov 18, 2022

BOK FINANCIAL CORP (BOKF)

Leaving: CFO – Steven E Nell ( 22.2 yrs; 10.5% TSR)

Replaced by: Mindy Mahaney

She has been with the company since 2008 and most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for wealth management. Before joining BOK Financial Corporation in July 2008, Mahaney served as chief financial officer at Oklahoma’s Spirit Bank. She previously spent a decade in public accounting at Arthur Andersen….read full bio

CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC (CHRA)

Leaving: CFO – Jonathan Batarseh ( .1 yrs; )

Replaced by: Joe Skidmore

Mr. Skidmore is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA). Mr. Skidmore joined the Company in 2018. Having been promoted with increasing responsibility, he served as Corporate Controller for the past two years. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Skidmore worked at KPMG in audit for close to a decade. He began his career in tax with positions at Yum!…read full bio

CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT INC (CSSE)

Leaving: CFO – Christopher Mitchell ( 3.8 yrs; -5.7% TSR)

Replaced by: Jason Meier

Mr. Meier became our Chief Financial Officer as of November 15, 2022. He served previously as our company’s Executive Vice President, Finance, and Chief Accounting Officer since joining our company in September 2021. From July 2020 to the time he joined our company, Mr. Meier was the President and founder of Jason Meier Advisory, a firm that provided outsourced chief financial officer and…read full bio



CRONOS GROUP INC (CRON)

Leaving: CFO – Robert L Madore ( 1.3 yrs; -50.8% TSR)

Replaced by: James Holm

Mr. Holm joined the Company from Vertiv, where he most recently served as Global Vice President of Finance Transformation. Previously, he served as Americas Controller from September 2018 to February 2022. Prior to his roles at Vertiv, Mr. Holm served as Worldpay’s Finance Leader, Finance Solutions & Process Transformation Organization from May 2016 to September 2018. Before that, he …read full bio



DOCGO INC (DCGO)

Leaving: CFO – Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer ( 1.1 yrs; -7.8% TSR)

Replaced by: Norman Rosenberg

Mr. Rosenberg, age 53, has served as the Chief Financial Officer of Ambulnz Holdings, LLC since January 2020. From January 2015 to December 2019, Mr. Rosenberg served in a variety of roles at AmTrust Financial, Inc., an insurance company, including as President of the Direct-to-Consumer Division and Chief Financial Officer of AmTrust’s global fee companies. He previously served as Chief Financial …read full bio



EHEALTH INC (EHTH)

Leaving: CFO – Christine A Janofsky ( 1.2 yrs; -87.9% TSR)

Replaced by: John J Stelben

Mr. Stelben, age 61, most recently served as CFO CVS Integration for Aetna from 2017 to 2018. Prior to that, Mr. Stelben served in a number of positions of increasing responsibility at Aetna, including CFO Government Programs, which included Medicare, Medicaid and public exchange businesses, from 2013 to 2017. Mr. Stelben also served in various senior leadership roles at Coventry Health Care,…read full bio

FEDNAT HOLDING CO (FNHC)

Leaving: CFO – James Gordon Jennings III ( .2 yrs; )

Replaced by: Richard B. Gaudet

Mr. Gaudet, age 62, currently serves as the Company’s Head of Finance and Accounting, a role he undertook on September 30, 2022 in connection with the Company’s engagement of GGG Partners, LLC (“GGG Partners”) to provide financial advisory and restructuring services to the Company (please see Item 8.01 below for more information). Mr. Gaudet, a partner of GGG Partners since 2020, has more than 18 …read full bio

KATAPULT HOLDINGS INC (KPLT)

Leaving: CFO – Karissa Cupito ( 1.5 yrs; -81.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Nancy A Walsh

Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Walsh most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., a retailer of hard-surface flooring, from September 2019 until November 2022, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pier 1 Imports, Inc., a home furnishing and décor retailer, from January 2018 until April 2019 and Executive…read full bio



KEURIG DR PEPPER INC (KDP)

Leaving: CFO – George Lagoudakis ( .3 yrs; )

Replaced by: Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi

Mr. Priyadarshi holds an MBA from the University of Technology Sydney. In connection with this appointment, the Company entered into a letter agreement with Mr. Priyadarshi on October 21, 2022. Pursuant to this agreement, Mr. Priyadarshi will receive an annual base salary of $850,000 and will be eligible to receive an annual bonus at a target level of 80% of his base salary. He will also be eligib…read full bio



LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC (LAZY)

Leaving: CFO – Nicholas J Tomashot ( 4.5 yrs; 6.4% TSR)

Replaced by: Kelly Porter

Ms. Porter has held various leadership roles with Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD), the largest automotive dealership group in the United States, since October 2017, most recently as Corporate Controller and Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior to joining Lithia, Ms. Porter was a Partner at Moss Adams, a public accounting firm, spending over 20 years growing their Dealershi…read full bio



LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS INC (LCTX)

Leaving: CFO – Brian M Culley ( .3 yrs; 179.8% TSR)

Replaced by: Jill Ann Howe

Ms. Howe, 46, most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of DTx Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, a position she held from June 2021 through July 2022. Prior to joining DTx Pharma, from January 2018 to June 2021, Ms. Howe served as Vice President of Finance and Treasurer for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Prior to Gossamer Bio, she serv…read full bio



MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC (MTX)

Leaving: CFO – Matthew E Garth ( 5.8 yrs; -5.8% TSR)

Replaced by: Erik Aldag

Mr. Aldag has a wide-ranging background in corporate finance, investor relations, financial planning & analysis, business unit finance, corporate accounting, internal audit, global shared services, and plant controllership. He has led finance teams in the U.S. and internationally in companies serving both consumer and indust…read full bio

ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC (ROP)

Leaving: CFO – Robert Crisci ( 5.8 yrs; 13.2% TSR)

Replaced by: Jason Conley

Jason P. Conley , 46, has served as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since 2021 and as Vice President and Controller from 2017 to 2021. Prior thereto, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Managed Healthcare Associates, a Roper subsidiary, from 2013 to 2017. He also led the financial planning and investor relations activities for Roper from 2006 to 2013. Before Roper, Mr. Conley s…read full bio

RUBIUS THERAPEUTICS INC (RUBY)

Leaving: CFO – Jose Carmona ( 2.1 yrs; -72.4% TSR)

Replaced by: Dannielle Appelhans

Dannielle Appelhans has served as our Chief Operating Officer since August 2021. Prior to joining our company, Ms. Appelhans served as senior vice president of technical operations and chief technical officer at Novartis Gene Therapies from 2020 to 2021, where she oversaw late-stage development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, supply chain and all supporting operational functions for the ge…read full bio

STARRY GROUP HOLDINGS INC (STRY)

Leaving: CFO – Komal Misra ( .7 yrs; -98.6% TSR)

Replaced by: Michael Pasciak

Mr. Pasciak, age 54, has served as the Company’s Vice President, Finance and Corporate Controller since October 2019. Prior to that, Mr. Pasciak served as the Chief Financial Officer of Xpress Natural Gas, a “virtual pipeline” company providing trucked natural ga…read full bio

Director Joins

BUNGE LTD (BG)

De Andrade Eliane Aleixo Lustosa

Ms. Aleixo Lustosa, age 59, currently serves as a non-executive director of the following companies: Grupo CCR S.A. (since 2020), BrasilAgro S.A. (since 2021), and Aegea Saneamento S.A.(since 2022). Ms. Aleixo Lustosa has been a referee of the Brazilian Arbitration Chamber of Novo Mercado Bovespa…read full bio

CALIX INC (CALX)

Eleanor Fields

Ellie currently serves as the chief product and engineering officer of Salesloft, a leader in the sales engagement platform market. The products that she and her team are developing are the driving force behind one of the fastest growing tech companies in the United States. The innovation…read full bio

CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC (CHRA)

Jonathan Batarseh

Mr. Batarseh is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with more than 20 years of corporate finance and accounting experience in the engineering and construction industries. He joins the Company from Brown & Root Industrial Services, a partnership between KBR (NYSE: KBR) and Bernhard Capital P…read full bio

CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC (CHRA)

L.W. “Bill” Varner

Bill Varner was most recently the CEO and Board member of Select Interior Concepts, a premier installer and nationwide distributor of interior products, leading the company from June 2020 to October 2021 where he increased s…read full bio

CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC (CHRA)

Robert “Bob” Decensi

Mr. Decensi was recently the CEO and Board member of BHI Energy, a utility service company that provides engineering, construction, and maintenance to the power generation and power delivery markets. Prior joining BHI Energy, Mr. Decensi spent 18 years in the utility power generation and power deliv…read full bio

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC (CMP)

Jon A. Chisholm

Chisholm currently serves as the managing director for Koch Disruptive Technologies, leading the Energy Transformation investment vertical for the company. Prior to that position, he served from 2014 to 2022 as vice president of KM&T, where he was responsible for business development …read full bio

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC (CMP)

Shane T. Wagnon

Wagnon currently serves as the vice president of trading and terminals for Koch Carbon, LLC. In this role, he holds profit and loss (P&L) responsibility for the company’s low-sulfur petroleum coke division and manages its ocean freight chartering group, along with general busine…read full bio

CURO GROUP HOLDINGS CORP (CURO)

Douglas D Clark

Mr. Clark, 57, served as the Company’s President of North America Direct Lending since June 2022, following the Company’s acquisition of SouthernCo, Inc. (d/b/a Heights Finance) (“Heights Finance”) in December 2021. Mr. Clark joined Heights Finance in July 2020 to lead the…read full bio

DOCGO INC (DCGO)

Etalvina Leite

Ms. Leite currently serves as Chief People Officer at GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), where she built a human resources infrastructure for a publicly traded growth company with more than 1,000 associates. Prior to GoodRx, she served as Chief People Officer at The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), a publicly trade…read full bio

ENVIVA INC (EVA)

Thomas Meth

Meth co-founded the Company beginning with Intrinergy, the predecessor to our former sponsor, in 2004, where he served as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing continuously through the transition of Intrinergy to Enviva and with the general partner of Enviva Partners, LP beginning in Novembe…read full bio

EVEREST RE GROUP LTD (RE)

Hazel McNeilage

Ms. McNeilage’s four-decade-long career is built on deep global financial services experience with specialization in investment management, distribution, business and technology transformation, international regulation and governance. Serving in various executive leadership roles, she led e…read full bio

FORTE BIOSCIENCES INC (FBRX)

Scott C Brun

Dr. Brun, 54, is currently President at Gold Mast Consulting, LLC, an advisory firm he founded to provide technical advice and strategic guidance related to biopharmaceutical research and development, pipeline portfolio management, commercialization of new therapeutics and strategic communic…read full bio

GAN LTD (GAN)

Eric Green

Mr. Green brings more than 25 years of investment expertise to the Company’s board of directors. Since 1997, he has worked at Penn Capital, an investment firm with approximately $2 billion of assets under management. Mr. Green currently serves as Penn Capital’s Chief Investment Officer of Equity. Ad…read full bio

HUB GROUP INC (HUBG)

Phillip D Yeager

Phillip D. Yeager, 35, currently President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, will continue as President and will succeed Mr. David Yeager as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Mr. Phillip Yeager will also join the Board of Directors of the Company, effec…read full bio

JONES LANG LASALLE INC (JLL)

Moses Ojeisekhoba

Mr. Ojeisekhoba will initially serve a term that will expire at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Ojeisekhoba is currently Chief Executive Officer Reinsurance for Swiss Re, where he is responsible for the company’s Reinsurance Business Unit, covering both property and casualty a…read full bio

LULU’S FASHION LOUNGE HOLDINGS INC (LVLU)

Anisa Benita Kumar

Ms. Kumar brings over 22 years of experience in the retail industry across both e-commerce and brick and mortar channels. Ms. Kumar has been the Chief Customer Officer at Narvar since 2021, leading all aspects of global implementation, customer success and support and …read full bio

MANPOWERGROUP INC (MAN)

Muriel Pénicaud

Pénicaud held the position of French Ambassador to the OECD from 2020 – 2022, responsible for leading the adoption of the program to fight climate change (IPAC), integrating youth and climate issues in the ministerial priorities of OECD member countries, and acting as Member of…read full bio

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS INC (MCFT)

Kamilah Mitchell- Thomas

Ms. Mitchell-Thomas currently serves as the Senior Vice President, People at Roku, Inc., where she is responsible for Roku’s staffing, Human Resources, Inclusion & Talent Development and Workplace Services. Prior to joining Roku, Inc., Ms. Mitchell-Thomas was Chief People Officer at Dow…read full bio

PB BANKSHARES INC (PBBK)

Bony Dawood

Mr. Dawood is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Dawood Engineering, Inc., a multi-discipline engineering and technology firm with operations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania….read full bio

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC (QSR)

J Patrick Doyle

Mr. Doyle served as an executive partner focused on the consumer sector of the Carlyle Group, a global diversified investment firm from September 2019 through November 2022. Prior to that he served as the chief executive officer of Domino’s Pizza, from March 2010 to June 2018, having served…read full bio

SCHMITT INDUSTRIES INC (SMIT)

Kristi Michelle Smaha

Kristi Frank is an entrepreneur and marketing expert. She is the co-founder of YogaSix Utah and the Host and co-creator of the renowned docuseries, ‘The Millionaire Within Her’. Kristi is well known for mentoring entrepreneurs and helping them develop and grow their businesses. Kristi…read full bio

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC (SCHN)

Gregory R Friedman

Mr. Friedman currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Mura Technology, a plastics recycling technology company. Prior to joining Mura Technology, from 2018 through 2021 Mr. Friedman served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Corteva Agriscience™ (NYSE:…read full bio

STRYVE FOODS INC (SNAX)

Chris Whitehair

Chris Whitehair, age 57, currently serves as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Operations for SunOpta. While in this role over the last several years, he has led the development and execution of optimizing their network. Mr. Whitehair was previously Senior Vice President of Operations sin…read full bio

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS INC (SMMT)

Alessandra Cesano

Dr. Cesano has 25 years of experience in research and development in both drug and diagnostic companies ranging from large, global biopharma to private, venture-backed companies, and currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of ESSA Pharma. Prior to ESSA, Dr. Cesano was the Chief Medical Officer at …read full bio

TERADYNE INC (TER)

Gregory Stephen Smith

Mr. Smith is currently the Company’s President and a sixteen year veteran of Teradyne. Prior to his promotion to Company President earlier in 2022, he held a variety of management roles until his appointment in 2016 as President of the Semiconductor Test Division, the company’s l…read full bio

WABASH NATIONAL CORP (WNC)

Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi

Mr. Priyadarshi was the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vista Outdoor Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of outdoor sports and recreation products, from April 2020 until November 2022. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Priyadarshi served as the Chief Financial Offic…read full bio