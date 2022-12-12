CEO & CFO Moves - Friday Dec 9, 2022

Grant Johnson resigns at Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL), Rigetti's new CEO is named, Fiesta gets a new CEO, and the rest of the week’s CEO, CFO, and director moves.

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Below is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week.

Sign-up for the weekly update and get it in your inbox.

ExecMoves on Twitter

CEO Moves

BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC (BFLY)

Leaving: CEO – Todd Fruchterman ( 1.8 yrs; -60.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Jonathan M Rothberg

Jonathan M. Rothberg, Ph.D. is the founder of Legacy Butterfly and served as the Chairman of our board of directors since the Closing of the Business Combination in February 2021. Dr. Rothberg served as the Chairman of Legacy Butterfly’s board of directors since March 2014. He previously served as Legacy Butterfly’s Chief Executive Officer from March 2014 to April 2020, and as Legacy Butterfly’s P…read full bio

CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE INC (CTOS)

Leaving: CEO – Fredrick M Ross Jr ( 2.0 yrs; -10.6% TSR)

Replaced by: Ryan McMonagle

Ryan McMonagle. Mr. McMonagle became our President and Chief Operating Officer in 2021 upon the consummation of the Acquisition. Mr. McMonagle joined Custom Truck LP as Chief Financial Officer in 2015, following Blackstone investment. He became Chief Operating Officer of Custom Truck LP in 2017. Previously, Mr. McMonagle was Chief Financial Officer of Sound United and DEI Holdings, a portfolio com…read full bio

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW)

Leaving: CEO – Michael A Mussallem ( 23.2 yrs; 19.5% TSR)

Replaced by: Bernard J Zovighian

Bernard J. Zovighian, age 49. Mr. Zovighian has been Corporate Vice President, Surgical Heart Valve Therapy since January 2016. He joined Edwards in January 2015 as Vice President and General Manager for the surgical heart valve business. Prior to joining Edwards, Mr. Zovighian held a variety of roles with increasing levels of responsibility at Johnson & Johnson for nearly 20 years, including Worl…read full bio

EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC (EKSO)

Leaving: CEO – Steven Sherman ( .9 yrs; -57.6% TSR)

Replaced by: Scott G Davis

Scott Davis, our President and Chief Operating Officer Effective January 22, 2022, Mr. Davis was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Prior to that, Mr. Davis served as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development since April 2021. On February 22, 2021, the Company entered into an offer letter with Mr. Davis in connection with his retentio…read full bio

ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC (GMBL)

Leaving: CEO – Grant Johnson ( 9.8 yrs; -34.8% TSR)

Replaced by: TBD



FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC (FRGI)

Leaving: CEO – Richard C Stockinger ( 5.8 yrs; -21.3% TSR)

Replaced by: Dirk A Montgomery

Dirk Montgomery Age: 59 Biography: Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Dirk Montgomery has been Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Fiesta Restaurant Group since September 9, 2019. Mr. Montgomery served as Chief Financial Officer of Hooters International from August 2016 until September 2019. Mr. Montgomery also served as Chief Financial Office…read full bio

IBIO INC (IBIO)

Leaving: CEO – Thomas Francis Isett 3rd ( 2.8 yrs; -50.5% TSR)

Replaced by: TBD



KARUNA THERAPEUTICS INC (KRTX)

Leaving: CEO – Steven M Paul ( 4.4 yrs; 99.4% TSR)

Replaced by: Bill Meury

Mr. Meury is currently a partner at Hildred Capital Management, a private equity firm focusing on the healthcare industry. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Allergan from May 2016 until Allergan’s acquisition by AbbVie Inc. in May 2020. Prior to this role, he served as Allergan’s President, Branded Pharma from March 2015 to May 201…read full bio



LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC (LGND)

Leaving: CEO – John L Higgins ( 15.9 yrs; 2.6% TSR)

Replaced by: Todd C Davis

Todd C. Davis has served as a member of our board of directors since March 2007. He is the Founder and Managing Partner of RoyaltyRx Capital, a special opportunities investment firm founded in 2018. From 2006 until 2018, Mr. Davis was a Founder & Managing Partner of Cowen/HealthCare Royalty Partners, a global healthcare investment firm. He has almost thirty years of experience in both operations a…read full bio



RIGETTI COMPUTING INC (RGTI)

Leaving: CEO – Rick Danis ( .1 yrs; )

Replaced by: Subodh K Kulkarni

Dr. Kulkarni, age 58, was most recently president, chief executive officer, and member of the board of directors of CyberOptics Corporation (“CyperOptics”), a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensors and inspection systems for the semiconductor and electronics industry. He held these roles from 2014 until CyberOptics was acquired by Nordson Corporation in November 2…read full bio



SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC (SGA)

Leaving: CEO – Warren S Lada ( .3 yrs; )

Replaced by: Christopher Forgy

Mr. Forgy will assume this new position effective December 7, 2022. Currently, Mr. Forgy serves as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Operations. Mr. Forgy received unanimous Board approval to serve as the Company’s next President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Forgy joined the Company in 1995 and served as Director of Sales for the Company’s radio stations in Columbus, Ohio until 2006. He l…read full bio



TFF PHARMACEUTICALS INC (TFFP)

Leaving: CEO – Glenn R Mattes ( 4.6 yrs; -34.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Harlan F Weisman

Dr. Weisman has accepted the president and chief executive officer positions on an interim basis pending completion of the Board’s search for a permanent president and chief executive officer. In addition to his new interim duties, Dr. Weisman also continues in his role as vice chairman of the Board….read full bio



V F CORP (VFC)

Leaving: CEO – Steven E Rendle ( 5.9 yrs; -6.3% TSR)

Replaced by: Benno O Dorer

BENNO DORER Mr. Dorer has served as Chief Executive Officer of The Clorox Company, a global manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products, since November 2014 and was appointed Chairman of the Board of the company in August 2016. He has served in numerous leadership roles with the company since he joined in 2005. Skills and Qualifications: Mr. Dorer’s qualifications for election …read full bio



ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP (ZBRA)

Leaving: CEO – Anders Gustafsson ( 15.5 yrs; 13.8% TSR)

Replaced by: William Burns

Mr. Burns, age 55, has served as the Company’s Chief Product & Solutions Officer since February 2018. Mr. Burns joined the Company in 2015 to lead its largest business unit as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Visibility and Mobility, which included mobile computing, data capture and RFID solutions, as well as the Company’s Chief Technology Office. Prior to joining Zebra, Mr. Bu…read full bio

CFO Moves

FRONTDOOR INC (FTDR)

Leaving: CFO – Brian K Turcotte ( 4.4 yrs; -10.8% TSR)

Replaced by: Jessica P. Ross

On December 1, 2022, Ms. Ross, age 46, agreed to be appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective as of the Transition Date. Ms. Ross has served at Salesforce, Inc., a global leader in customer relationship management technology, since March 2019 in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Enter…read full bio