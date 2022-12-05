CEO & CFO Moves - Friday Dec 2, 2022

CEO Eric Wu leaves Opendoor (OPEN) as the housing market cools, and another 15 CEO moves including HAIN, KSS, FIVN. Plus all the CFO appointments and resignations.

Boardroom Alpha provides in-depth analytics and tracking of all public company executives and officers. Below is a rundown of people moves made at notable companies this past week.

CEO Moves

8X8 INC (EGHT)

Leaving: CEO – David Sipes ( 1.9 yrs; -52.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Samuel C Wilson

Mr. Wilson, age 53, most recently served as CFO since June 2020, with responsibility for overseeing the Company’s accounting and financial reporting, planning, tax, treasury, and investor relations functions. Mr. Wilson joined the Company in 2017 as Senior Vice President responsible for eCommerce, global small business, and U.S. mid-market sales and was later promoted as Chief Customer Of…read full bio



AEGLEA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC (AGLE)

Leaving: CEO – James Paul Kastenmayer ( .3 yrs; )

Replaced by: Jeffrey M. Goldberg

Mr. Goldberg served as an Independent Biopharma Consultant from November 2021 to November 2022. From December 2019 to November 2021, Mr. Goldberg served as Chief Executive Officer at Immunitas Therapeutics, Inc. From January 2015 to December 2019, Mr. Goldberg was Chief Operating Officer at Akeca Therapeutics, Inc. Mr. Goldberg received a S.M. in Chemical Engineering and a M…read full bio



AMC NETWORKS INC (AMCX)

Leaving: CEO – Christina Spade ( .2 yrs; )

Replaced by: TBD



BERRY CORP (BRY) (BRY)

Leaving: CEO – Arthur T Smith ( 5.8 yrs; -3.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Fernando Araujo

Fernando Araujo has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since September 2020. Mr. Araujo has 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. Since August 2018 he has served as Director for Western Hemisphere Assets for Schlumberger Production Management, where he has been responsible for the operational and financial performance of producing assets in Argentina, Ecua…read full bio



BYTE ACQUISITION CORP (BYTS)

Leaving: CEO – Danny Yamin ( 1.8 yrs; .0% TSR)

Replaced by: Samuel Gloor

Mr. Gloor will also continue to act as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Sam Gloor, 36, has been our Chief Financial Officer since January 2021. Mr. Gloor is an experienced investment banker that has transacted in the TMT, consumer, healthcare, industrial, oil & gas and specialty finance verticals. Since November 2020, Mr. Gloor has been the Founder and Managing Member of Sagara Group, LLC, w…read full bio



CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC (CHTR)

Leaving: CEO – Thomas Rutledge ( 10.8 yrs; 18.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Christopher L Winfrey

Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Operating Officer Age: 46 Mr. Winfrey was named Chief Operating Officer of Charter in October of 2021. He oversees all Cable operations across Charter’s 41-state footprint, including marketing, sales, field operations and customer operations, as well as Spectrum Enterprise. Mr. Winfrey joined Charter as Chief Financial Officer in 2010, responsible for Charter’s account…read full bio



FARADAY FUTURE INTELLIGENT ELECTRIC INC (FFIE)

Leaving: CEO – Carsten Breitfeld ( 1.3 yrs; -90.7% TSR)

Replaced by: Xuefeng (“XF”) Chen

Mr. Chen, 46, was most recently the Company’s CEO-China and previously joined the Company from Chery Jaguar Land Rover Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Chery Jaguar Land Rover”), a joint venture between the British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover and Chinese auto manufacturer Chery Automobile, where he served as China CEO, Executive Vice President and Executive Vice President of the Joint Sa…read full bio



FIVE9 INC (FIVN)

Leaving: CEO – Rowan M Trollope ( 4.5 yrs; 17.0% TSR)

Replaced by: Michael Burkland

Michael Burkland, age 59, has served as the Chairman or Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors since February 2014. He has been a member of our Board of Directors since January 2008. Mr. Burkland served as our Chief Executive Officer from January 2008 to December 2017 and as our President from January 2012 to December 2017….read full bio



HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC (HAIN)

Leaving: CEO – Mark L Schiller ( 4.1 yrs; -6.1% TSR)

Replaced by: Wendy P Davidson

Ms. Davidson, age 53, has served as President-Americas for the Performance Nutrition segment of Glanbia plc, an Ireland-based global nutrition company, since November 2020. Prior to joining Glanbia, Ms. Davidson served as President, Away From Home (formerly U.S. Specialty Channels), of Kellogg Company, a global manufacturer and marketer of snacks and convenience foods, from 2013 to October 2020…read full bio



KOHLS CORP (KSS)

Leaving: CEO – Michelle Gass ( 4.6 yrs; -11.2% TSR)

Replaced by: Thomas Kingsbury

Mr. Kingsbury, age 70, a director of the Company since 2021, previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Burlington Stores, Inc. from 2008 to 2019, and as Chair of the board of Burlington Stores, Inc. from 2014 to 2020. Prior to that, he served as Senior Executive Vice President – Information Services, E-Commerce, Marketing and Business Development – with Kohl’s, Inc. from 2006 t…read full bio



OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC (OPEN)

Leaving: CEO – Eric Chung-Wei Wu ( 2.0 yrs; -66.6% TSR)

Replaced by: Carrie Wheeler

Carrie Wheeler has served as our Chief Financial Officer since December 2020. Ms. Wheeler also served as Opendoor Labs Inc.’s Chief Financial Officer since September 2020 and previously served as a member of Opendoor Labs Inc.’s board of directors from October 2019 to September 2020. From 1996 to 2017, Ms. Wheeler was with TPG Global, a global private equity firm, including as a Partner and Head o…read full bio



SOLID POWER INC (SLDP)

Leaving: CEO – Douglas M Campbell ( .9 yrs; -59.5% TSR)

Replaced by: David B Jansen

Mr. Jansen, age 60, has served as the Company’s President since February 2017 and as a member of the Board since March 2014 and was an advisor to the Company since its inception. He has held various leadership roles, having previously served as a Managing Partner of Murphree Colorado, a small business venture capital fund, from 2002 to 2010. From 2005 to 2009, he served as the President and Chief …read full bio



SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES CO (SQZ)

Leaving: CEO – Armon Sharei ( 7.8 yrs; -53.4% TSR)

Replaced by: Howard Bernstein

Dr. Bernstein will serve as a Class I director until the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders or until his successor has been duly elected and qualified or until his earlier death, resignation or removal. The Board determined that Dr. Bernstein is not independent under the applicable rules of NYSE. After the Effective Date, Dr. Bernstein will receive cash compensation and annual equity awards for h…read full bio



SYMBOTIC INC (SYM)

Leaving: CEO – Michael J Loparco ( .4 yrs; 14.7% TSR)

Replaced by: TBD

CFO Moves

8X8 INC (EGHT)

Leaving: CFO – Samuel C Wilson ( 2.4 yrs; -42.2% TSR)

Replaced by: Kevin Kraus

Mr. Kraus, age 53, most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Finance at the Company since October 2019, with responsibility for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting, planning, and procurement functions. Prior to joining 8×8, Mr. Kraus served as Vice President of Finance for Imperva, a cyber security software company, from 2018 until 2019 and Senior Director of Finance f…read full bio



ADIENT PLC (ADNT)

Leaving: CFO – Jeffrey Stafeil ( 6.8 yrs; -2.5% TSR)

Replaced by: Jerome J Dorlack

Jerome J. Dorlack. Mr. Dorlack is the Executive Vice President, Americas of Adient. In October 2022, the Company announced that Mr. Dorlack will be appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective December 1, 2022. Mr. Dorlack served as Vice President and Chief Purchasing Officer of Adient from 2018 to 2019. He also served as Senior Vice President and President, Electric…read full bio



ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC (ALEX)

Leaving: CFO – Brett A Brown ( 3.5 yrs; -2.7% TSR)

Replaced by: Clayton K Y Chun

Mr. Chun, age 44, has served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller since February 1, 2019. In connection with this transition, Mr. Chun’s title will be Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer from October 1, 2022 to November 30, 2022. Previously, Mr. Chun served as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller from March 1, 2018 to Ja…read full bio

ALIMERA SCIENCES INC (ALIM)

Leaving: CFO – John Philip Jones ( 3.8 yrs; -24.6% TSR)

Replaced by: Richard S Eiswirth Jr

Mr. Eiswirth, age 53, has served as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer since January 2019. Mr. Eiswirth had previously served as the Company’s President and Chief Financial Officer since January 2016. Before that, he served as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer from August 2010 until December 2015 and as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer from October 2 2005 to…read full bio

ASPIRA WOMEN’S HEALTH INC (AWH)

Leaving: CFO – Robert Harry Beechey ( 5.0 yrs; -25.2% TSR)

Replaced by: Marlene McLennan

Ms. McLennan, age 52, served in numerous financial and operational leadership roles. From 2020 to 2022, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Vestige Healthcare, a hospital acquisition organization responsible for helping hospitals grow in a strategic and sustainable manner. From 2018 to 2020, Ms. McLennan served as Chief Financial Officer at Medytox Solutions Rennova, and from 2017 to 2018,…read full bio



BERRY CORP (BRY) (BRY)

Leaving: CFO – Cary D Baetz ( 5.6 yrs; -3.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Michael S Helm

Mr. Helm during a transition period commencing on January 1, 2023; Mr. Baetz will continue to serve on the Board during this time as well. Mr. Helm has served as Chief Accounting Officer of Berry Corp. since November 2017. Before joining Berry Corp., Mr. Helm had 27 years of experience in accounting and auditing, including 13 years at EY and 10 years at companies in the oil and gas industry. Fr…read full bio



ENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC (ENLC)

Leaving: CFO – Pablo G Mercado ( 2.3 yrs; 97.1% TSR)

Replaced by: Benjamin D Lamb

Benjamin D. Lamb , Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has served in this position since June 2018. Mr. Lamb previously served in a number of leadership roles, most recently as Executive Vice President–North Texas and Oklahoma from February 2018 to June 2018 and previously as Executive Vice President–Corporate Development, Senior Vice President–Finance and Corporate Developmen…read full bio



FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS INC (FND)

Leaving: CFO – Trevor Lang ( 11.8 yrs; 15.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Bryan Langley

Mr. Langley, currently Senior Vice President, Finance, will succeed Trevor Lang, who as previously announced, is being promoted to serve as President of the Company. Mr. Langley will lead the finance organization and related financial functions, including the accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, tax, internal audit, business intelligence and treas…read full bio



FRESHPET INC (FRPT)

Leaving: CFO – Richard A Kassar ( .3 yrs; 37.4% TSR)

Replaced by: Todd E Cunfer

Mr. Cunfer joins the Company after having previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) from August 2017 to October 2022, where he also served as Vice President of Finance from July 2017 until October 2022. Prior to joining that company, Mr. Cunfer previously worked for The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) for more than 20 years, where his experience e…read full bio



NORDSTROM INC (JWN)

Leaving: CFO – Anne L Bramman ( 5.5 yrs; -10.7% TSR)

Replaced by: Maher Michael

Mr. Maher, age 49, is currently the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, a role he has held since 2020. While acting as interim Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Maher will serve as the Company’s principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. Mr. Maher previously served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, Finance, from 2017 to 2020, held various leadership finance…read full bio



POST HOLDINGS INC (POST)

Leaving: CFO – Jeff A Zadoks ( 8.1 yrs; 12.5% TSR)

Replaced by: Matthew J. Mainer

Mr. Mainer has served as our Senior Vice President and Treasurer since December 2018. Mr. Mainer previously served as our Vice President and Treasurer from January 2015 until November 2018. Prior to joining Post, Mr. …read full bio

SCIPLAY CORP (SCPL)

Leaving: CFO – Daniel Oquinn ( 1.3 yrs; -6.3% TSR)

Replaced by: James Bombassei

Mr. Bombassei has served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Light & Wonder, Inc. (“Light & Wonder”) since December 2020. Prior to joining Light & Wonder, Mr. Bombassei held multiple senior positions during his over 20-year tenure at global media and entertainment company Paramount Global, including Senior Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relation…read full bio

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC (SWX)

Leaving: CFO – Gregory J Peterson ( 4.6 yrs; 3.1% TSR)

Replaced by: Robert J. Stefani

Mr. Stefani, 48, comes to the Company from PECO Energy, where he served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer since 2018. Prior to PECO Energy, Mr. Stefani was Vice President, Corporate Development at Exelon Corporation. PECO Energy is the largest electric and natural gas utility in Pennsylvania, and is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation, the nation’s…read full bio

SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES CO (SQZ)

Leaving: CFO – Micah Zajic ( .4 yrs; -38.8% TSR)

Replaced by: Richard Capasso

Mr. Capasso has no family relationship with any of the executive officers or directors of the Company, nor are there any transactions to which the Company is or was a participant in which Mr. Capasso has a material interest subject to disclosure pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K. Richard Capasso has served as the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer since November 2021 and previously served…read full bio

SYNOPSYS INC (SNPS)

Leaving: CFO – Trac Pham ( 8.0 yrs; 28.4% TSR)

Replaced by: Shelagh Glaser

Ms. Glaser, age 58, was previously Chief Financial Officer of Zendesk, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, from May 2021 to November 2022. Prior to that, she served in senior finance roles at Intel Corporation, a multinational technology company, from July 1992 to May 2021. She served as Corporate Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for its Data…read full bio



VAIL RESORTS INC (MTN)

Leaving: CFO – Michael Z Barkin ( 9.7 yrs; 17.5% TSR)

Replaced by: Angela Korch

Ms. Korch rejoins the Company from CorePower Yoga, where she served as Chief Financial Officer since May 2020. Ms. Korch originally joined the Company in 2010 and held several successive leadership roles, including Vice President of Corporate & Mountain Finance. During her tenure, Ms. Korch managed financial and capital allocation strategies, transformed core processes, and played an integr…read full bio



WW INTERNATIONAL INC (WW)

Leaving: CFO – Amy K O’Keefe ( 2.2 yrs; -50.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Heather Stark

Ms. Stark, age 49, has served as the Company’s Head of Finance, North America since April 2022. Prior to that time, Ms. Stark served as Vice President Finance & Commercial Development of WW Canada from July 2018 to April 2022 prior to which she served as Vice President Finance from May 2015 to July 2018 and Director Finance from December 2010 to May 2015. Prior to joini…read full bio