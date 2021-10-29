CEO Moves at BCOV, ALNY ATHA, CMPI, LIN, and More
CEO: ALNY, ATHA, CMPI, CTVA, GBX, HARP, LIN, WEC
CFO: AIG, BOOT, COMM, WISH, WISH, GDOT, LFVN, RIDE, TMHC
Directors: ALNY, MO, ATHA, BLPH, BCOV, CELH, CMPI, CTVA, CPNG, DOMO, ENSG, EQH, GENC, GHSI, HARP, INBX, JBI, JELD, JELD, LESL, LIN, LIN, LIN, LIN, MCB, COOP, NI, ORI, PH, PTON, QNST, RGS, SMIT, SIC, SIC, SIC, SIC, SMBC, TFC, VNE, VSTM (and more)
Now more than ever Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) are top of mind for management teams. Olshan partner Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman sits down on our podcast to discuss many of these trends, and what companies should be focused on.
We touch on activist investors, racial equity audits, and how a little known agitator in Engine 1 successfully won a proxy battle against behemoth Exxon Mobil.
Elizabeth is an expert in her field and provides valuable insight on not only what's trending but how we can all do better to push the ESG, in particular diversity, agenda.
