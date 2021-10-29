Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    TheStreet home
    SPACESGNews
    Search
    Publish date:

    CEO Moves at BCOV, ALNY ATHA, CMPI, LIN, and More

    Brightcove CEO transition is set as they look to stop their stock's downward spiral. All the latest CEO, CFO, and director moves.
    Author:

    Exec Moves from Boardroom Alpha

    Every week we bring you the latest CEO, CFO, and director resignations and appointments across public companies. You can also follow us on twitter for on-going updates.

    ** Read the full issue **

    CEO, CFO, and Director Moves in this issue

    CEO: ALNY, ATHA, CMPI, CTVA, GBX, HARP, LIN, WEC
    CFO: AIG, BOOT, COMM, WISH, WISH, GDOT, LFVN, RIDE, TMHC
    Directors: ALNY, MO, ATHA, BLPH, BCOV, CELH, CMPI, CTVA, CPNG, DOMO, ENSG, EQH, GENC, GHSI, HARP, INBX, JBI, JELD, JELD, LESL, LIN, LIN, LIN, LIN, MCB, COOP, NI, ORI, PH, PTON, QNST, RGS, SMIT, SIC, SIC, SIC, SIC, SMBC, TFC, VNE, VSTM (and more)

    Don't Miss the Know Who Drives Return Podcast

    Now more than ever Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) are top of mind for management teams. Olshan partner Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman sits down on our podcast to discuss many of these trends, and what companies should be focused on.

    We touch on activist investors, racial equity audits, and how a little known agitator in Engine 1 successfully won a proxy battle against behemoth Exxon Mobil.

    Elizabeth is an expert in her field and provides valuable insight on not only what's trending but how we can all do better to push the ESG, in particular diversity, agenda. 

    Catch all the latest Know Who Drives Return episodes:

    About Boardroom Alpha

    Boardroom Alpha provides ratings, analytics, and context on US public company directors, CEOs, and CFOs. Learn more at www.boardroomalpha.com.

    (Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

    marten-bjork-6dW3xyQvcYE-unsplash
    ESG

    CEO Moves at BCOV, ALNY ATHA, CMPI, LIN, and More

    17 seconds ago
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Tailwind Two (TWNT) + Terran Orbital Strike $1.58B SPAC Deal, and 5 new SPAC IPOs Traded

    14 hours ago
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    DWAC Makes a Comeback, TDAC Announces Redemptions, and 3 SPACs Went to Vote

    Oct 27, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    DWAC Loses 30% Highlighting Risk in Meme Plays and SPAC FOMO

    Oct 26, 2021
    BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
    ESG

    ESG, Diversity & Activism with Olshan's Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman

    Oct 26, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    SPACs Are Back as BRPM, BKKT, IONQ, LCID, QS and More Surge

    Oct 25, 2021
    fazelogo
    SPAC

    Could Esports' FaZe Clan Go MEME as it Goes Public via B Riley SPAC?

    Oct 25, 2021
    SPAC Lead
    SPAC

    Trump SPAC DWAC Rises over 100% Again to Cap Wild Week

    Oct 22, 2021
    BA-podcast-artwork-thestreet
    SPAC

    CompoSecure / DBDR Going Beyond Metal Cards into Crypto with CEOs Jon Wilk & Don Basile

    Oct 22, 2021