CEO Moves at BCOV, ALNY ATHA, CMPI, LIN, and More

Brightcove CEO transition is set as they look to stop their stock's downward spiral. All the latest CEO, CFO, and director moves.

Exec Moves from Boardroom Alpha

Every week we bring you the latest CEO, CFO, and director resignations and appointments across public companies. You can also follow us on twitter for on-going updates.

** Read the full issue **

CEO: ALNY, ATHA, CMPI, CTVA, GBX, HARP, LIN, WEC

CFO: AIG, BOOT, COMM, WISH, WISH, GDOT, LFVN, RIDE, TMHC

Directors: ALNY, MO, ATHA, BLPH, BCOV, CELH, CMPI, CTVA, CPNG, DOMO, ENSG, EQH, GENC, GHSI, HARP, INBX, JBI, JELD, JELD, LESL, LIN, LIN, LIN, LIN, MCB, COOP, NI, ORI, PH, PTON, QNST, RGS, SMIT, SIC, SIC, SIC, SIC, SMBC, TFC, VNE, VSTM (and more)

Don't Miss the Know Who Drives Return Podcast

Now more than ever Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) are top of mind for management teams. Olshan partner Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman sits down on our podcast to discuss many of these trends, and what companies should be focused on.

We touch on activist investors, racial equity audits, and how a little known agitator in Engine 1 successfully won a proxy battle against behemoth Exxon Mobil.

Elizabeth is an expert in her field and provides valuable insight on not only what's trending but how we can all do better to push the ESG, in particular diversity, agenda.

Catch all the latest Know Who Drives Return episodes:

About Boardroom Alpha

Boardroom Alpha provides ratings, analytics, and context on US public company directors, CEOs, and CFOs. Learn more at www.boardroomalpha.com.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)