CEO / CFO / Director Resignations & Appointments | Oct 15, 2021

It was a big week with the legendary KKR founders, Henry Kravis and George Roberts, stepping down as co-CEOs. Scott Nuttall and Joseph Bae will take on the co-CEO roles going forward as part of KKRs long-term leadership plan.

Also of particular note is the passing of Hasbro's CEO Brian Goldner at only 58 years old. He had gone on medical leave only two days prior to his passing. In August of 2020 he had disclosed that he was being treated for cancer.

CEO and CFO Moves

Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Leaving: CEO - Michael Wichterich ( .5 yrs; Interim)

Replaced by: Domenic J Dell'Osso Jr

Domenic J. Dell'Osso, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Domenic J. ("Nick") Dell'Osso, Jr., 36, has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since November 2010. Mr. Dell'Osso has also served as a director of the general partner of ACMP since June 2011. Mr. Dell'Osso served as Vice President - Finance of the Company and Chief Financial Officer of Chesapeake's wholly owned midstream subsidiary, Chesapeake Midstream Development, L.P., from August 2008 to November 2010.



CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Leaving: CFO - Michael John Tomsicek ( 3.9 yrs; 55.3% TSR)

Replaced by: Brendan Smith

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Smith, aged 46, served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Strategy of Translate Bio, Inc., or Translate Bio, from April 2021 to September 2021. Translate Bio is a publicly-traded company where he oversaw accounting, procurement, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, IT and corporate strategy functions. Mr. Smith previously held various roles at Boston Consulting Group, or BCG, a management consulting firm, serving most recently as a partner and associate director from July 2018 to March 2021, and as principal healthcare expert from September 2016 to June 2018. At BCG, Mr. Smith led integrated biopharmaceutical client engagements that included planning and executing on research and development strategy, operations, business development and deal diligence. Mr. Smith served as vice president, head of business operations for worldwide research and development at Pfizer Inc., or Pfizer, a pharmaceutical company, from September 2014 to September 2016 and as executive director, head of business strategy and operations at Pfizer from November 2012 to September 2014, where he led financial and headcount planning across discovery and development operations. Mr. Smith received a B.S. in biochemistry from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.



Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Leaving: CEO - Brian Goldner ( 13.4 yrs; 11.3% TSR; Passed away)

Replaced by: Richard S Stoddart (interim)

Richard S. Stoddart Age: 51 Richard S. Stoddart is the Chief Executive Officer of Leo Burnett North America, serving in his role since 2013. Mr. Stoddart served as President of Leo Burnett North America from 2005 to 2013. Prior thereto, he was Manager of Marketing Communications of Ford Motor Company from 2001 to 2005. Mr. Stoddart has been a director of the Company since March 2014. The Board appointed Mr. Stoddart in March 2014 and has nominated Mr. Stoddart for re-election as a director at the Annual Meeting because of his extensive experience in the advertising, marketing and communications industries, including in television, digital and social media and in print. As the Chief Executive Officer of one of the largest advertising agencies in North America, Mr. Stoddart is recognized for his leadership in the development and integration of shopper, digital, social and mobile capabilities as part of a company's overall marketing and brand strategy. The Board believes Mr. Stoddart possesses particular knowledge, expertise and perspectives regarding branding and brand building, marketing strategy and marketing communications, including in traditional advertising, digital advertising and social media; expertise in media planning, launching branded content and products; and expertise in media trends and strategic planning.



KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Leaving: CEO - George R Roberts ( 45.8 yrs; 23.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Joseph Y Bae

Mr. Bae has been the architect of KKR's Asian expansion since 2005 and has helped KKR build one of the largest and most successful Asia-Pacific investment platforms in the market. He is the Chairman of KKR's Asia and Americas Private Equity Investment Committees and serves on KKR's European Private Equity, Growth Equity, Energy, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Special Situations Investment Committees. He is also a member of KKR's Risk Management Committee and Inclusion and Diversity Council. Prior to KKR, Mr. Bae worked for Goldman, Sachs & Co. in its Principal Investment Area, where he was involved in a broad range of merchant banking transactions. He has a B.A., magna cum laude, from Harvard College. Mr. Bae serves on the boards of a number of non-profit educational and cultural institutions including, as a Trustee for Phillips Andover Academy, the Global Advisory Council at Harvard University, a Board member of Lincoln Center, The Asia Society and the Asia Art Archives. Mr. Bae has an intimate knowledge of KKR's business, which provides significant value to the Board of Directors.



KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Leaving: CEO - Henry R Kravis ( 45.8 yrs; 23.9% TSR)

Replaced by: Scott C Nuttall

Scott C. Nuttall, 44, joined KKR in 1996. Most recently, he was the head of KKR's Global Capital and Asset Management Group, where he was responsible for overseeing KKR's Public Markets & Distribution businesses, which includes Credit, Capital Markets, Hedge Funds and its Client & Partner Group. He has played a significant role in driving the strategic development of KKR for the last 15 years, including his leadership on KKR's public listing, developing the firm's balance sheet strategy, helping build KKR's platforms in the credit and hedge fund space and creating the firm's capital markets and capital raising businesses. Mr. Nuttall also serves on KKR's Balance Sheet Committee and the firm's Inclusion and Diversity Council. He is currently a member of the board of directors of First Data Corporation, a KKR portfolio company. Prior to joining KKR, he was with the Blackstone Group where he was involved in numerous merchant banking and merger and acquisition transactions. He received a B.S., summa cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania. He has served on the board of various non-profit institutions with a particular focus on education, most recently as Co-Chairman of Teach for America - New York. Mr. Nuttall has an intimate knowledge of KKR's business, which provides significant value to the Board of Directors.



Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV)

Leaving: CFO - Geoff Race ( 7.4 yrs; -17.1% TSR)

Replaced by: Frederick W Ahlholm

Mr. Ahlholm joined Minerva as a consultant in January 2014, and then held the positions of Chief Accounting Officer starting from July 2014 and Senior Vice President starting from May 2015. Prior to Minerva, he served as Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer for Amarin Corporation plc, where he helped direct the growth of the company from a small clinical-stage drug developer into a commercial enterprise of more than 400 employees. Mr. Ahlholm is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, earned his CPA certification while at Ernst & Young LLP and earned his bachelor’s in business administration at the University of Notre Dame.



NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Leaving: CFO - Peter Kelly ( 10.6 yrs; 21.0% TSR)

Replaced by: Bill Betz

Most recently, Bill was Senior Vice President, Business Planning & Analytics and Finance Business Group Controller for NXP’s business lines and shared service centers, and led the corporate financial planning, analysis, and business intelligence teams. Prior to joining NXP in 2013, he held finance leadership roles at Fairchild Semiconductor, LSI Corporation and Agere Systems. Bill holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from West Virginia University.



Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX)

Leaving: CFO - Mark J Gergen ( 3.7 yrs; -42.5% TSR)

Replaced by: Johanna Mylet

Johanna M. Mylet, C.P.A. Ms. Mylet has served as our Vice President, Finance since March 2018 and as our Controller from June 2015 to March 2018. From April 2014 to June 2015, Ms. Mylet served as Controller at HUYA Biosciences, LLC, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing oncology and cardiovascular drug candidates sourced in China. From September 2008 to April 2014, Ms. Mylet served as Audit Manager of Grant Thornton, LLP, an accounting and advisory firm. Ms. Mylet received her B.S. in Accountancy from the University of San Diego and is a Certified Public Accountant.



Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Leaving: CEO - Aldo Pichelli ( 2.8 yrs; 29.4% TSR)

Replaced by: Robert Mehrabian (2nd tenure as CEO)

Robert Mehrabian is the Executive Chairman of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. He has been Executive Chairman since January 1, 2019. Prior to January 1, 2019, he was Teledyne’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer since 2000 (and was President and Chief Executive Officer since Teledyne’s formation in 1999). Prior to the spin-off of the Company by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) in November 1999, Dr. Mehrabian was the President and Chief Executive Officer of ATI’s Aerospace and Electronics segment since July 1999 and had served ATI in various senior executive capacities since July 1997. Before joining ATI, Dr. Mehrabian served as President of Carnegie Mellon University. From 1992 until April 2014, he served as a director of PPG Industries, Inc. Dr. Mehrabian served as a director of Mellon Financial Corporation from 1994 to 2007 and served as director of its successor The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation until April 2011. He is a member of The National Academy of Engineering.

Okapi's Bruce Goldfarb on Activism, the Rise of Retail, AMC, and SPACs

Director Departures

2U Inc (TWOU)

Valerie B Jarrett ( 3.8 yrs; -15.0% TSR)



Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)

Bruce A Carlson ( 4.3 yrs; -2.7% TSR)



Home Depot Inc (HD)

Helena Foulkes ( 8.8 yrs; 23.6% TSR)



Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Tolga I Oal ( 1.5 yrs; 33.6% TSR)



Landec Corp (LNDC)

Charles Macaluso ( 2.0 yrs; -6.2% TSR)



Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)

James C Malone ( 8.2 yrs; -3.2% TSR)



PG&E Corp (PCG)

Oluwadara Johnson Treseder ( 1.3 yrs; -6.1% TSR)



Precision Biosciences Inc (DTIL)

Matthew R Kane ( 15.8 yrs; -15.0% TSR)



PROCTER & GAMBLE Co (PG)

Nelson Peltz ( 3.6 yrs; 19.3% TSR)

Francis S Blake ( 6.8 yrs; 9.9% TSR)

W James McNerney Jr ( 18.8 yrs; 9.5% TSR)



Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO)

Jean Francois Formela ( 8.6 yrs; 8.8% TSR)



ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Brian Goldner ( 3.1 yrs; -6.5% TSR)

Director Adds

Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

Adrienne Lofton



Lofton is the vice president of global brand marketing at Google, where she oversees the integrated consumer experience for Google's platforms & ecosystems portfolio (inclusive of Android, Chrome, Google Play and Education). She previously served as vice president and head of North America marketing at Nike Inc, and as Under Armour’s senior vice president, of global marketing, operations and philanthropy. Lofton has deep cross-industry experience that includes leadership roles at Levi Strauss & Co., where she was chief marketing officer for the global Dockers brand and Target Corporation, where she helped spearhead the company’s multicultural marketing focus and provided cross-categorical leadership across its iconic master brand. She began her career at Gap Inc. and also worked at Starcom, focused on the General Motors portfolio.



Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan



Mr. Gopalakrishnan is the Chief Operating Officer, Wind, of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC), a global manufacturer of utility-scale wind turbine blades. Prior to joining TPI Composites, Inc. in September 2016, Mr. Gopalakrishnan was with Senvion GmbH, where he served as the Executive Vice President of Manufacturing from May 2015 to August 2016 and Senior Vice President, Global Blades, from February 2013 to April 2015. Mr. Gopalakrishnan also served as the Chief Operating Officer of Suzlon Energy Composites from February 2011 to January 2013. Prior to joining Suzlon Energy Composites, Mr. Gopalakrishnan held leadership roles in supply chain and strategy at Halliburton (2006-2010)(NYSE: HAL). Before his time at Halliburton, Mr. Gopalakrishnan held several leadership roles in operations, engineering, and advanced technology at General Electric (1996-2006)(NYSE: GE) and Siemens (1993-1996)(FRA: SIE). He holds a bachelors of science in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, and a masters of science and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from State University of New York at Stony Brook. For his service as a member of the Board, Mr. Gopalakrishnan will receive the same compensation as other non-employee directors under the Company's current non-employee director compensation program described in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2021.



BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP)

Kim Diamond



Kim S. Diamond is an independent director of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Ms. Diamond has over 30 years of experience in the commercial real estate capital and structured finance debt capital markets industries. Prior to becoming a board member, Ms. Diamond was a Founding Principal and Head of Structuring and Credit at Crescit Capital Strategies (Crescit), a middle-market, commercial real estate debt fund from July 2017 until August 2021. Before joining Crescit, Ms. Diamond was a Founding Executive and Senior Managing Director at Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. (KBRA). As a member of the KBRA executive team, Ms. Diamond played a pivotal role in the establishment, growth and ultimate sale of the start-up ratings firm. In addition to running all aspects of KBRA’s Structured Finance Ratings group, Kim was a member of the firm’s policy committee. Prior to joining KBRA, Ms. Diamond was a Managing Director at Standard and Poor's (S&P). As an early member of S&P’s CMBS group, Ms. Diamond participated with other industry veterans in developing the standards and criteria that became the foundation for the US CMBS business. Ms. Diamond served as Practice Leader of S&P’s US Commercial Mortgage Ratings Group and also helped develop S&P’s International CMBS and other Structured Finance efforts via short term management positions in the firm’s Melbourne, Australia and London, England offices. Ms. Diamond also served as the Interim Head of Structured Finance Ratings for S&P’s Asia/Pacific region in Tokyo, Japan. Ms. Diamond has served on the Board of Governors of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council (CREFC), where she held positions as Programming Chair, Membership Chair and Treasurer and has been a recipient of the trade association’s prestigious Founder’s Award. She has also served on the Commercial Board of Governors (COMBOG) for the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). Ms. Diamond currently serves as an advisory board member of Ai SPARK, a start-up commercial real estate fintech firm and is an adjunct professor at New York University’s School of Professional Studies Schack Institute of Real Estate. Kim received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.



Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Domenic J Dell'Osso Jr



Domenic J. Dell'Osso, Jr. was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in October 2021. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since November 2010. Prior to that time, he served as Vice President – Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Chesapeake's wholly owned midstream subsidiary Chesapeake Midstream Development, L.P. from August 2008 to November 2010. Before joining Chesapeake, Mr. Dell'Osso was an energy investment banker with Jefferies & Co. from 2006 to 2008 and Banc of America Securities from 2004 to 2006. He graduated from Boston College in 1998 and from the University of Texas at Austin in 2003.



COMMERCIAL METALS Co (CMC)

Gary E McCullough



Mr. McCullough’s impressive business career has spanned more than 30 years. He currently sits on TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Board of Directors and serves as an investor in and advisor to several private entities. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of ARI Packaging, Inc. Prior to that, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Career Education Corporation, where he also served on the Board of Directors. In addition, he has held senior roles at Abbott Laboratories, Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company and The Procter & Gamble Company. Notably, Mr. McCullough served as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army for 5 years, beginning as a Second Lieutenant and rising to the rank of Captain.



Coursera Inc (COUR)

Carmen Chang



Ms. Chang, age 73, serves as a General Partner and Head, Asia of New Enterprise Associates, Inc. ("NEA"), where she focuses on building NEA's global organization and portfolio in China and other emerging markets in Asia. Ms. Chang joined NEA in 2012. Ms. Chang is an affiliate of the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University, and serves as a fellow for the Rock Center for Corporate Governance, a joint initiative of Stanford Law School and the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and on the board of directors of Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA), a one-stop IOT solutions platform for device manufacturers. Prior to joining NEA, Ms. Chang served as a partner at a major Silicon Valley law firm, where she specialized in corporate and securities law and led the firm's China practice. Ms. Chang holds a master's degree in modern Chinese history from Stanford University and a juris doctorate degree from Stanford Law School.

Exela Technologies Inc (XELA)

Sharon Chadha



Sharon is a member of HandsOn Global Management LLC, a family office formed in 2001 with the objective to invest in technology and technology-enabled service companies. She is a founder of Rule14, LLC, an artificial intelligence automation company formed in 2011. She has been involved in technology companies throughout her career spanning several decades, as a founder, investor, and public company c-level officer and director. Sharon also jointly holds fourteen key patents in Real-Time Adaptive machines in artificial intelligence and has written several articles and is the co-author of a book on the topic of international security. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Karen Ling



Ms. Ling recently retired in May 2021 from her role as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for American International Group, Inc. (“AIG”), a position she had held since July 2019. In this role, Ms. Ling oversaw all aspects of human capital management, including talent acquisition, training, development, compensation and benefits, and diversity, equity and inclusion. From 2014 until joining AIG, Ms. Ling served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Allergan plc., a pharmaceutical company. In this capacity, Ms. Ling developed and oversaw a global HR strategy during a period of transition that included successfully launching new company-wide HR resources and cultural initiatives. Previously Ms. Ling was Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Global Human Health and Consumer Care businesses worldwide. Prior to Merck, she was Group Vice President, Global Compensation & Benefits at Schering-Plough. Ms. Ling also spent 14 years at Wyeth in various positions of increasing responsibility developing HR strategies for business units and working in Wyeth’s Labor & Employment Department. Ms. Ling holds a J.D. from Boston University School of Law and a B.A. in Economics from Yale University.



Koss Corp (KOSS)

Steven A Leveen



Steven A. Leveen , 60, a board nominee for Koss Corporation is co-founder and board member of the Levenger Company, having been CEO of Levenger from 1987 to 2014. He is a 2015 Fellow in the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard. He serves on the boards of the National Book Foundation, Conscious Capitalism, Inc. and the WPO Miami/Fort Lauderdale Chapter of Young Presidents' Organization. Mr. Leveen brings a wealth of experience including direct marketing, strategy development, technology and consumer goods branding.



Koss Corp (KOSS)

William Jesse Sweasy



William J. Sweasy , 67, has been a director of the Company since 2015. Mr. Sweasy is Chairman of Red Wing Shoe Co.,which is a multi-facility manufacturer and retailer of purpose-built footwear, setting the standard of excellence for work boots. Mr. Sweasy adds valuable experience to the board in the areas of executive leadership, large international company experience and a diverse background in strategy development, operational management, financial oversight, and consumer goods experience.



New York Times Co (NYT)

Manuel Bronstein



Mr. Bronstein, 46,has 20 years of experience leading product teams in the consumer and entertainment spaces. In his current role at Roblox, leads the company’s product, design and data science functions. Prior to this role, he served in senior product roles at Alphabet, including as vice president of product at Google, leading Google Assistant, and vice president of product management at YouTube, overseeing the company’s mobile, desktop and living room applications, as well as live streaming, growth and community. He also served in leadership roles at Zynga and Xbox at Microsoft.Mr. Bronstein grew up in Venezuela and holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from Universidad Simón Bolívar and an M.B.A. from University of California, Berkeley.



PPL Corp (PPL)

Heather B Redman



Redman, who has served in her current role with Flying Fish Partners since 2016, has a long history of growing innovative companies. At Flying Fish, she is the lead in raising capital for the firm and is a member of the firm’s investment team. From 2014 to 2017, she served as vice president of Business Operations for Indix Corporation, a big data artificial intelligence startup. From 2001 to 2014, she was principal and senior vice president of Summit Power Group, leading development of clean energy projects, including utility-scale wind and solar projects, while navigating complex and shifting regulatory and commercial environments. Prior to joining Summit Power Group, she served in executive leadership positions with Atom Entertainment, PhotoDisc and Getty Images. This included serving as senior vice president and general counsel of Getty Images. Redman holds a juris doctor from Stanford Law School and a bachelor of arts degree from Reed College.



PROCTER & GAMBLE Co (PG)

Christopher J Kempczinski



Mr. Kempczinski previously served as President, McDonald’s USA from 2017 to 2019, leading the business operations of approximately 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants throughout the United States, and as Executive Vice President – Strategy, Business Development and Innovation from 2015 to 2016, working closely with business leaders and franchisees to identify innovative new ideas and best practices to accelerate growth. Mr. Kempczinski has more than 25 years of experience working in premier global consumer companies. He began his career in brand management at Procter & Gamble, and before joining McDonald’s, held several leadership roles at PepsiCo and The KraftHeinz Company, where he was Executive Vice President of Growth Initiatives and President of Kraft International. In addition to serving on the McDonald’s Board of Directors, he is also a trustee of Ronald McDonald House Charities. Mr. Kempczinski holds an B.A. from Duke University and an M.B.A from Harvard Business School.



Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc (STSA)

Mutya Harsch



Ms. Harsch will serve as a Class III director with a term of office commencing on October 11, 2021 and expiring at the Company's 2022 annual meeting of stockholders or until her successor is duly elected and qualified, or her earlier death, resignation or removal. Ms. Harsch currently serves as General Counsel, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of VYNE Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company. Prior to joining VYNE Therapeutics in March 2020, Ms. Harsch served as General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Ms. Harsch was with Foamix since January 2018, and previously served as General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs. She has over 20 years of legal experience, previously holding positions as Special Counsel, Mergers & Acquisitions, at Cooley LLP from 2015 to 2017, as a corporate lawyer at Davis Polk & Wardwell from 1999 to 2003 and 2005 to 2015, and as Assistant General Counsel at Warner Chilcott from 2003 to 2005. Ms. Harsch received her J.D. and B.A. from the University of California at Berkeley. Mr. Harsch will be entitled to compensation for her services as a director in accordance with the Company's non-employee director compensation program (the "Director Compensation Program"), including a $35,000 annual retainer for service as a Board member. In connection with her appointment to the Board, pursuant to the terms of the Director Compensation Program, Ms. Harsch was granted an initial option grant to purchase 40,000 shares of Common Stock (the "Initial Award") pursuant to the Company's 2019 Incentive Award Plan (the "Plan").



Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)

Mary Yang



Ms. Yang has more than 25 years of experience in technology through a career focused on advising companies on strategic investments, alliance opportunities and global M&A activity. Ms. Yang currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Ciena Corporation, a networking systems, services and software company, a position she has held since April 2020. Prior to joining Ciena, she served as Vice President of Corporate Development/Business Development at NIO Inc., a leader in the design and development of smart, high-performance electric vehicles from February 2016 to April 2020. Previously, Ms. Yang served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances at Fortinet, Inc., a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, from July 2014 to February 2016. In addition, she previously held senior leadership roles in strategy and corporate development at leading communications companies, including Cisco Systems, Inc. and Nortel Networks Limited. Ms. Yang holds several academic degrees from Stanford University, including a Juris Doctorate, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Management Science and Engineering, and Bachelor of Arts in Quantitative Economics.



Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON)

Carol C Lam



Ms. Lam was Senior Vice President and deputy General Counsel of Qualcomm Incorporated ($23.5 billion in revenues), a multinational corporation specializing in wireless telecommunications systems and a leader in 5G technology, where she dealt with complex tax, antitrust and intellectual property issues in China, as well as matters involving intellectual property, privacy, employment, and antitrust laws in Europe. Ms. Lam worked hand-in-hand with the company’s government affairs team in building relationships in other countries to create positive business environments for the company’s products. Ms. Lam currently serves as a consultant to Qualcomm.Prior to joining Qualcomm, Ms. Lam served in an executive role in the government as the presidentially-appointed, Senate-confirmed United States Attorney for the Southern District of California, leading an office of more than 120 attorneys charged with enforcing federal criminal and civil laws. Prior to her appointment as U.S. Attorney, Ms. Lam was a Superior Court Judge and a federal prosecutor.Past honors include the Health and Human Services Inspector General’s Award for Exceptional Achievement; the U.S. Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service and the U.S. Department of Justice award for Superior Performance as an Assistant United States Attorney; California’s Top 100 Attorneys and California’s Top 75 Women Litigators (Los Angeles Daily Journal); Outstanding Attorney of the Year by the San Diego County Bar Association; the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association’s Trailblazer Award; and Legal Momentum’s Women of Achievement Award. Ms. Lam serves on the boards of Stanford University (Audit Committee Chair), the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (Audit Committee Chair), the National Association of Former U.S. Attorneys, and Stanford Women on Boards.



White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Suzanne F Shank



Ms. Shank is the President, CEO and co-founder of Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC, a full-service investment banking firm offering debt and equity origination services to a wide range of Fortune 500 companies and debt underwriting for municipal clients nationally. She currently serves as a Director of CMS Energy and Rocket Companies and is on the boards of the Kresge Foundation, the Skillman Foundation, the Detroit Regional Chamber (Executive Committee), the Wharton Graduate Board of Trustees and the Spelman College Board of Trustees.

