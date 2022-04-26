Skip to main content

Can the Netflix Board turn things around?

With NFLX approaching a 4-year low and a lot of red flags, we’d like more action.

It’s hard to see the current situation at Netflix (NFLX) as anything short of disastrous. The video streaming company reported a historically bad quarter in Q1 202, losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers, falling well short of its guidance (+2.5 million subscribers). A decision in early March to suspend service in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine resulted in the loss of 700,000 subs. While Netflix expects subscriber growth to be positive for the year, operating margin guidance of 19%-20% for 2022– flat– is down from its earlier expectations for an average annual margin expansion of 19%-20%.

The stock is now approaching a 4-year low -- plummeting over 40% in the last four sessions since reporting its quarterly results.

Boardroom Alpha's Joanna Makris takes a deep dive into Netflix situation, their executive team, and directors to assess whether or not it can be turned around.

The full report looks at:

  • Executive compensation
  • Say-on-Pay
  • Insider buying / selling
  • Their unique Co-CEO structure
  • Red Flags
  • and more

** Read the full report at Boardroom Alpha **

nflx_image
ESG

Can the Netflix Board turn things around?

By David Pogemiller21 seconds ago
amcpic
News

AMC's Hycroft (HYMC) Investment Looks More Like a Distraction

By David DrapkinMar 15, 2022
bbbystore
News

Activist Update: Ryan Cohen Targets Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

By David DrapkinMar 9, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

SPAC market shows signs of life, with two DAs. And all the day's news in SPACs.

By Joanna MakrisMar 8, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

Alpha Tau debuts tomorrow, BTNB/PropertyGuru on tap

By Joanna MakrisMar 7, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

A Look at Top deSPAC Performers

By Joanna MakrisMar 4, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

Ciao! Allego revs up in Italy. PAQC has a DA. TuSimple stock crashes.

By Joanna MakrisMar 8, 2022
SPAC Lead
SPAC

Three new IPOs, ESSC extends again. Chamath faces the music at CLOV

By Joanna MakrisMar 2, 2022
satlpic
News

Podcast: Emiliano Kargieman, CEO of Satellogic (SATL)

By David DrapkinMar 2, 2022