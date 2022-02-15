Activist Update: Blucora (BCOR) and Zendesk (ZEN)

Bluclora (BCOR) and Zendesk (ZEN) are both at the center of activist crosshairs at the moment.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is back in play as Engine Capital pushes for board change. In a letter to BCOR, activist investor Engine Capital (not to be confused with activist Engine 1 of ExxonMobil fame), announced it will seek election of three members to the company’s Board of Directors.

ZEN determined to avoid takeover, shares moving higher…In a resurgence of big leveraged buyouts, cloud software maker Zendesk (ZEN) announced it rejected a $127-$132 per share takeover proposal from a consortium of private equity suitors, including (possibly) Thoma Bravo, Hellman & Friedman LLC, Advent International Corp. and Permira. ZEN shares are up 18% in the last 5 days.

