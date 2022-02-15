Activist Update: Blucora (BCOR) and Zendesk (ZEN)
Blucora (BCOR)
Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is back in play as Engine Capital pushes for board change. In a letter to BCOR, activist investor Engine Capital (not to be confused with activist Engine 1 of ExxonMobil fame), announced it will seek election of three members to the company’s Board of Directors.
Read the full Blucora (BCOR) analysis at Boardroom Alpha
Zenddesk (ZEN)
ZEN determined to avoid takeover, shares moving higher…In a resurgence of big leveraged buyouts, cloud software maker Zendesk (ZEN) announced it rejected a $127-$132 per share takeover proposal from a consortium of private equity suitors, including (possibly) Thoma Bravo, Hellman & Friedman LLC, Advent International Corp. and Permira. ZEN shares are up 18% in the last 5 days.
Read the full Zendesk analysis at Boardroom Alpha
