These 6 Female CEOs Have Their Companies Off to a Strong Start in 2021

It’s hard to believe it’s already mid-March and proxy season is here. Given we have nearly 3 months of performance data we’ve started to look at some fun cuts of data. Below we took a look female CEOs of US public companies with some of the best YTD returns.

+76% Shelly R. Ibach @ SNBR

Ms. Ibach has been CEO of Sleep Number Corporation ( (SNBR) - Get Report) since June 2012 after joining in April 2007 and serving in a number of executive leadership roles. While she doesn’t serve on an other public company boards she is currently the chairperson for the American Cancer Society’s CEOs Against Cancer Minnesota chapter. In February Sleep Number (SNBR) reported strong results with net sales increasing 9% to $1.86 billion for the full year and 29% in the 4th quarter.

She is backed by Chairman of the Board Jean-Michel Valette, who has served in that role since May 2010, and a gender-diverse board with 60% women.

While we’re waiting for this year’s proxy to come out any day now, we do know that she made $6.4m in 2019 which was up from $4.4m in 2018.

+72% Laura Alber @ WSM

Ms. Alber has been CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( (WSM) - Get Report) since 2010 after being President since 2006. She was also a director at FitBit until it sold to Alphabet in January 2021 and had a short 2-year stint at RealD, Inc. (a 3-D technology company).

The Williams-Sonoma board is smaller than most with only 6 members, but that results in a 50/50 split on gender diversity. The board’s most recently addition is Bill Ready who in 2020 became the President of Commerce at Google after being at Paypal after it purchased BrainTree where he was CEO.

After a failed Say-on-Pay vote at the 2019 shareholder meeting the board did extensive outreach to shareholders and the 2020 vote passed. Ms. Alber’s 2019 pay went down 37.5% to $17m from $27m a year before.

+62% Vicki A Hollub @ OXY

Ms. Hollub has been CEO of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( (OXY) - Get Report) since April 2016 and a member of the board of directors since 2015. She has spent most of her career at Occidental spending 35 years there across a broad set of executive and technical positions globally.

Despite having a female CEO, the board lacks gender diversity with only one other female board member. While she has OXY up 62% YTD, it is coming of a stock price low not seen since the early 2000’s. The Occidental board and officers are undoubtedly happy with this year’s performance but will know there is a lot of hard work ahead. Most directors are serving on at least one, if not two, other boards and shareholders may press for additional focus if they can’t maintain the current upswing in price.

Say-on-pay hasn’t been an issue at Occidental for shareholders recently (there was a failed vote in 2010) in part because the realized pay is materially less given the stock price. For example, in the 2020 proxy CEO pay total is listed as $16m, but it also lists “realizable total compensation” as $4.4m. While this may have shareholders at bay on pay for the moment, it may not last much longer.

+53% Sonia Syngal @ GPS

Sonia Syngal took over the top job at The Gap, Inc. ( (GPS) - Get Report) in March of 2020, not exactly the easiest time to take over a retailer as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to hit full stride. Prior to assuming the top spot she led the company’s Old Navy brand and has been with the company in some capacity since 2004. At the time of Syngal’s appointment the board also appointed 2 new female members, and the board now sits at gender parity, well above their peers.

Gap recently posted strong 4Q results, highlighted by the the closure of underperforming stores. The retailer has signaled a return to sales growth for 2021, following a difficult 2020 campaign. Shareholders tend to agree as the stock has rebounded significantly.

Gap’s total CEO pay of $8.9m is a little high relative to peers, and could be cause for a little concern based on Gap’s TSR for the year. We’ll learn more about Ms. Syngal’s pay later on when Gap’s annual proxy statement arrives.

+52% Michelle Gass @ KSS

Michelle Gass assumed the CEO role at Kohl’s Corporation ( (KSS) - Get Report) in May 2018 after first joining in 2013 as Chief Customer Officer. Despite a very strong 2021, Gass’s tenure has seen only an annualized shareholder return of about 1%. Like most, in March/April of 2020 during COVID the stock saw a sharp drop, but it wasn’t until late 2020 that the stock escaped the $25 mark (with the exception of a small period in early summer of 2020 that quickly faded). So, shareholders will be looking to see if she can maintain the momentum and get the stock trading higher than when she took over.

The 12 member Kohl’s board has high gender diversity with 5/7 split between women/men making it 42% female. It has also had 3 new board members in the past 2 years, so new ideas have been coming in. Yael Cosset is the CIO at Kroger (KR), Robin Mitchell is a partner at the Boston Consulting Group, and Michael Bender is CEO of Eyemart Express.

Ms. Gass and the board have also been fending off activist push for a shake-up. In a very detailed report the activist group pushes for a slate of new directors with strong track records in retail, reduced/restructured executive compensation, and more. The investors issued their public letter on Feb. 22, 2021 when Khol’s was up about 38% for the year, but given their concerns, it is unlikely that the promising year-to-date performance and trajectory will be enough to assuage them.

+44% Joanne C Crevoiserat @ TPR

Ms. Crevoiserat has been CEO at Tapestry, Inc. ( (TPR) - Get Report) since October 2020 when she shifted into the role permanently after serving on an interim basis starting in July 2020. She took over as CEO after years of stock price decline from a peak price in 2012 and several CEOs who were unable to turn it around. In August of 2019 she became Tapestry’s CFO after serving as COO, CFO, and even interim Principal Executive Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch. She is a retailer through and through with time spent at Kohls, Wal-Mart, and May Department Stores. She also serves on the board of At Home Group, since January 2019, which is up and even more impressive 93% YTD.

The board is led by Susan Kropf as Independent Chair and is split 50/50 with five men and five women. Ms. Kropf is a well-known and strong voice in the boardroom and currently sits on the Kroeger (KR) and Sherwin Williams (SHW) boards. In December 2020, TPR increased board size and added Pam Lifford and Thomas Greco. Ms. Lifford is President, Warner Bros./WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group’s Global Brands and Experiences and oversees much of their content including Warner Bros., HBO, Cartoon Network, and the DC comics business. Mr. Greco is CEO of Advance Auto Parts (AAP).

Ms. Crevoiserat’s pay in FY 2020 was $5m, but that will have included her pay as CFO. We’ll learn more about her compensation when this year’s proxy comes out.

Take Away

Keep watching these companies as these leading female CEOs will have more to say as 2021 unfolds. For those who are seeing strong, consistent long-term returns we’ll see if they can maintain it. For those fighting to set a new course and capitalize on their 2021 YTD returns momentum, we’ll see if they can reach escape velocity.