Your Car Probably Uses Parts Made With Forced Labor, Report Says

A recent report regarding forced Uyghur labor in China -- and its relationship to parts for products made by the world's major auto manufacturers -- is stirring calls for investigations.

The study concludes that anyone who has purchased a new car in the past five years may well be driving a vehicle with parts made by people forced to work in China.

The investigation that revealed these links was conducted by researchers at Sheffield Hallam University in the UK.

"Consumers do not want cars made through exploitation," the report report noted. "But a combination of weak enforcement of forced labour laws and the government’s blind eye to environmental standards in China, paired with convoluted supply chains has left the automotive industry reliant on abusive suppliers."

Companies implicated include nearly every major car brand, according to the study. Among the named brands are Honda (HMC) - Get Free Report, Ford (F) - Get Free Report, General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report, Toyota (TM) - Get Free Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report.

The published research explains how the Chinese government has moved auto parts manufacturing into the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, which means international supply chains are at risk of using parts and materials created through systematic forced labor.

"In a six-month investigation undertaken by Laura T. Murphy, Kendyl Salcito, Yalkun Uluyol, Mia Rabkin, and a team of anonymous researchers, analysis of publicly available documents revealed massive and expanding links between western car brands and Uyghur abuses, in everything from the hood decals and car frames to engine casings, interiors and electronics," the Helena Kennedy Centre for International Justice report said.

Reaction to the Report Includes a Senate Inquiry

The report has had a ripple effect through human rights organizations and individuals calling for action, particularly with regard to the need for auto manufacturers to investigate steps in their supply chains.

"The auto industry cannot wait another day to trace their supply chains back to the raw materials," the researchers concluded. "To do anything short of full tracing would be an enormous legal, ethical, and reputational risk."

A Senate inquiry is reportedly in the works and people are reacting.

"The US Senate Finance Committee has asked automakers including @Tesla and @GM to detail their supply chains in light of @LauraTMurphy and her team's report on Uyghur forced labor in car manufacturing. So inspiring to see the impact a report can have!" wrote Corporate Accountability Lab in a tweet.

"Thank you to @RonWyden and the @SenFinance Committee for opening an inquiry into the use of #Uyghur forced labor in the auto industry. @Tesla, @GM, and other auto manufacturers must ensure their supply chains are ethically sourced," tweeted Jewish World Watch.

"In a letter sent Thursday, the committee asked the chief executives of 8 car manufacturers for information on their supply chains, to help determine links to #Xinjiang, where the U.S. has alleged the use of forced labor involving #Uyghurs and others," tweeted Tom Hayes as @kabiu.

The Helena Kennedy Centre report includes a link to an interactive automotive supply chain website that allows users to search for a car company or sector to see how Uyghur forced labor may be involved.

"This network map indicates risk of Uyghur Region sourcing, not certainty," the site explains. "We are unable to identify all sourcing from the Uyghur Region."