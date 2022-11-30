Audi says the vehicles could operate with reduced power if a gateway control module gets wet.

Volkswagen (VLKAF) -owned Audi (AUDVF) is recalling more than 50,000 vehicles due to a potential power drop that can occur after a liquid spill.

A total of 50,883 vehicles from model years 2019 to 2022, including certain A6 and A7 sedans, including S and RS versions, are affected, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The company traced the problem to a gateway-control module that is vulnerable to water and liquid. If module should get wet, the vehicle could go into emergency mode.

"The vehicle remains steerable and the brake system is fully operable," the filing said. "The entry goes into emergency mode and remains in operation with reduced power."

An unexpected reduction in engine power may increase the risk of a crash, the filing said. Audi is not aware of any crashes or injury due to this issue.

Several warning messages will appear if the gateway control module shuts down, the filing said. The error message occurs due to the interrupted communication between several systems. Even though several systems are displaying a malfunction, not all these systems are interrupted.

Dealers will install, at no cost to owners, a protective cover for the gateway-control module, which will protect the part from liquids. No parts are being replaced.

Models built since April 4, 2022, included the new protective cover and are not expected to have this issue. Owners are scheduled to be notified in late January.

Voluntary Worldwide Recall

Last year, Audi recalled 288,991 Q5 SUVs, including the Sportback and SQ5 versions, due to a similar problem with spilled liquids. A protective cover was introduced in production on Nov. 12, 2021.

On Dec. 1, 2021, Audi's product safety committee decided to conduct a voluntary recall for certain Audi Q5 vehicles to install the protective cover for the gateway-control module and to seal the underbody in the area of an insufficient glue head.

In August 2022, NHTSA asked Volkswagen Group of America for a review of the issued after two vehicle-owners questionnaires indicated a gateway failure due to liquid ingress.

On Nov. 14 the product safety committee decided on a voluntary worldwide safety recall for the affected vehicles that did not receive protection in production.

At this time Audi had identified 46 potentially related claims in the U.S. between July 2019 and October 2022

"If water gets into the module and power failure is triggered, owners can expect a slew of warning lights on the dash in addition to low power and emergency mode. Interestingly," one person said on Twitter.

"Audi caught the problem after addressing a similar recall in the Q5 and SQ5 last year."

Separately, Audi recently rolled the new Performance version of the RS6 Avant and the RS7 models. Audi removed some of the sound deadening from the Performance Models, making them 18 pounds lighter.

Audi is committed to the electrification of its fleet. Beginning in 2026, every new Audi introduced will be fully electric, and in 2033, Audi will gradually phase out the production of the last internal combustion engine models.

