These Cars Have the Longest Lifespans

Some cars last longer than others – a lot longer.

There’s a ton of value in getting the most from your household vehicle.

Cars, trucks, and SUVs that can provide 200,000 miles or more translate into more cash in the bank (with no auto payments). Cars with long lifespans can also provide vehicle owners with peace of mind, knowing they don’t have to deal with the soaring cost of new and used cars and the rising interest rates that come with them.

The trick to owning a long-lifespan vehicle is identifying the vehicles that tend to stay road-worthy the longest, and then buying and properly maintaining the vehicle.

Now, a new report from iSeeCars takes care of the first part of the above equation by listing the vehicles that offer the greatest potential lifespan. The top 10 on the list all offer more than 240,000 miles on the road while offering a solid mix of cars, trucks, hybrids, and SUVs.

Here’s a peek at the list, along with the associated mileage statistics.

1. Toyota Sequoia 296,509

2. Toyota Land Cruiser 280,236

3. Chevy Suburban 265,732

4. Toyota Tundra 256,022

5. GMC Yukon XL 252,630

6. Toyota Prius 250,601

7. Chevy Tahoe 250,338

8. Honda Ridgeline 248,669

9. Toyota Avalon 245,710

10. Toyota Highlander Hybrid 244,994

Car Care 101

Outside of picking a vehicle that’s manufactured for longevity, car care is a big issue when keeping a car’s wheels rolling.

“These days, how a vehicle is driven and cared for has a much bigger impact on its durability and reliability than how it was engineered or manufactured,” said CarGurus deputy editor Matt Smith. “While some automakers, like Toyota or Subaru, have enjoyed strong reputations for reliable cars, just about any car sold today can be expected to travel over a hundred thousand miles without issue.”

Shoppers should focus on keeping up with factory-scheduled maintenance to ensure their car’s longevity. Keeping a vehicle clean inside and out, performing regular oil changes and tire rotations, and following the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule are all keys to keeping a car for a long, long time.

What goes into owning a vehicle that’s going to last? Auto experts have some theories on that front.

These “durability” factors should all be in play when choosing a new or used vehicle.

Mechanical attributes. With mechanical features, strong engineering is at the top of that “durability” list.

“Some vehicle manufacturers stress 'long life' as a design parameter over other factors such as performance or appearance,” said CARID.com product training director Richard Reina.

Strong engineering is robustly aided by a little tender loving car care.

“Reasonable maintenance needs, both in intervals and in costs, can help,” Reina told TheStreet. “If a vehicle is designed so that required maintenance is not overly burdensome, it means two things. One, the components have been engineered so that they don’t need extraordinary upkeep, and two, owners will be more likely to follow the recommended intervals.”

Body structure attributes. Good corrosion protection is also necessary to keep a vehicle viable over the long haul.

“Metal components that have been treated to avoid rust will mean that the vehicle has a better shot of remaining on the road longer,” Reina said.

That means all vehicle hoods, doors, windows, trunks, sunroofs, and tailgates must all be easily opened and closed. Additionally, fenders, bumpers, fixed glass, and suspension components all are bolted to the basic structure.

“Any of these becomes a potential weak point if not properly engineered to fit well and remain in place for the long term,” Reina noted.

Functionality: The more useful the vehicle, the more likely for each owner to make the effort to extend the vehicle’s life.

“This is why we see the high number of SUVs and pickup trucks on this list,” Reina said. “The very high versatility gives impetus to owners to make the effort to keep the vehicles functioning for as long as possible.”

When buying a new or used vehicle, what should you look for in a vehicle's durability?

Reputation comes first, Reina said.

“Some brands have a reputation for durability,” he said. “For a new vehicle, ask what is the new car warranty and what are the service requirements. For a used vehicle ask about the vehicle’s service and maintenance history.”

Once You Buy the Vehicle . . .

After you purchase the vehicle, maintain the vehicle strictly “by the book”.

“That means fix minor issues before they become major issues,” Reina added. “Don’t abuse the vehicle by asking it to perform beyond its design capabilities. Abide by carrying and towing capacities, and don’t race the vehicle.”

Scheduled maintenance should be adhered to, as well.

“Shoppers should focus on keeping up with factory-scheduled maintenance to ensure their car’s longevity,” Smith told TheStreet. “Keeping a vehicle clean inside and out, performing regular oil changes, tire rotations, and following the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule are all key to keeping a car for a long, long time.”

