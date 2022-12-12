Subaru is warning customers to park their vehicle away from garages, car ports, or other structures, and to avoid leaving the vehicle unattended while the engine is running.

The list of automobile company recalls since Nov. 1 reads like a map of auto row. Tesla, Jeep, Volkswagen, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Hyundai and Lamborghini all issued recalls of vehicles for various equipment repairs over the last two months.

And now another automaker has joined the list of companies recalling their vehicles. Subaru of America has issued a safety recall on certain 2019-2022 model year Subaru Ascent vehicles.

The ground bolt that secures the ground terminal of the Positive Temperature Coefficient heater may have been improperly fastened during vehicle production, the company said in a statement.

Subaru said the condition may result in the melting of the ground terminal and surrounding components, increasing the risk of fire when the PTC heater is in operation. There have been no crashes or injuries due to this issue.

A total of 271,694 vehicles are affected by the recall.

Park Ascent Away From Structures

Until the inspection and repair is completed by an authorized Subaru dealer, customers are being advised to park their vehicle away from garages, car ports, or other structures, and to avoid leaving the vehicle unattended while the engine is running.

Subaru estimated that 0.6% of the affected vehicles will require ground and connector replacement. The inspection and repair will be completed at no cost to the customer.

If an owner notices or smells smoke coming from the dash or driver’s footwell area, they should immediately stop operating the vehicle and turn the ignition switch to the “off” position.

If this occurs, the owner is advised to immediately contact Subaru’s Roadside Assistance program or nearest Subaru retailer for assistance.

The Largest Vehicle Subaru Makes

Vehicle owners will be contacted by mail within 60 days.

To find out if a vehicle is affected, owners are advised go to https://www.subaru.com/recalls.html and enter the vehicle’s 17-digit vehicle identification number.

Vehicle owners can also visit www.NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter the 17-digit vehicle identification number for more information on this recall.

They can also call the Vehicle Safety Hotline 888-327-4236, Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Headquartered in Camden, N.J., Subaru of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Subaru America. The Ascent, a mid-size crossover SUV with three-row seating, is the largest automobile Subaru manufactures.

The Ascent was introduced as a concept car at the 2017 New York International Auto Show, where it was also announced that Subaru would be producing the vehicle at its Lafayette, Ind., Subaru of Indiana Assembly Plant.

Production began in late 2017 alongside the current Subaru Impreza, and the Ascent became available in the third quarter of 2018.

All Ascent models feature all-wheel-drive with "X-Mode" as standard equipment, which keeps the transmission in a lower gear so that engine power can be delivered stronger as well as Subaru EyeSight driver assistance technologies.

Subaru sold 59,980 Ascents in 2021, down from 67,623 in the prior year. The company delivered 5,673 Ascent SUVs to customers in November compared with 5,628 in the year ago period, a 0.8% increase.

The Ascent was up for voting as part of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce's inaugural "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana" competition, but did not make the final round.