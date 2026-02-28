See 5 more SUVs Consumer Reports calls ‘most reliable’

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Key Points SUV popularity is rising in the U.S., reaching 52% of new vehicle sales in 2025.

Consumer Reports identifies the most reliable SUVs using performance, reliability, and owner-satisfaction data.

Review five more of the consumer watchdog's top reliable SUV picks.

The United States has an international reputation for liking things big.

Our food portions are big. Our homes are big (as long as you don’t live in New York City). Our roads are big. And the cars we drive on those roads are humongous.

SUVs accounted for 52% of new vehicle sales in 2025, up from 46% in 2021 and 38% in 2016, per Good Car Bad Car. Full-size SUVs have doubled their market share since 2016, representing 3.5% of the market.

The growth in SUV popularity is great news for automakers. Profit margins for SUVs and trucks average 10% to 20% higher than those for smaller cars, since larger vehicles are more expensive, but use many of the same components, according to The Week.

Many Americans buy SUVs not just due to an affinity for big toys, but also because they believe these vehicles are safer.

SUVs are heavier and generally sit higher than sedans. That extra mass can reduce the force transferred to occupants in a head-on collision or side impact, according to Pierce Skrabanek.

Also, because SUVs’ higher ride height places the bumper above the main reinforcement zones of a sedan, they are less vulnerable to side-impact crashes than their smaller counterparts.

They also score better in multi-vehicle accidents.

But there are tradeoffs.

Smaller vehicles tend to handle better because they are lighter. So they are better at avoiding collisions altogether if the driver can react in time. Also, due to the higher ride height mentioned above, SUVs have a greater rollover risk than sedans.

That higher center of gravity also works against the vehicle’s control during sharp turns, swerves, or high-speed crashes. Rollover accidents are hazardous because roof crushes and ejections are common in those situations.

But if you are one of the 52% of Americans looking to buy an SUV this year, and reliability is your top priority, Consumer Reports just released a list of the most reliable SUVs on the market. I wrote about five of them here.

And here are five more of the consumer watchdog’s top picks.

What is Consumer Reports?

Founded in 1936 by a group of workers fired from a product-testing firm called Consumers’ Research, Consumer Reports is a multifaceted nonprofit organization that aims to educate consumers about products and help them make informed purchasing decisions.

It does this by purchasing and testing products directly, administering detailed surveys to its members about the products they own and use, and investigating the veracity of manufacturers’ claims.

Consumer Reports at a glance

Founded: 1936 (as Consumers Union by former employees of Consumers’ Research, fired after they attempted to unionize)

1936 (as Consumers Union by former employees of Consumers’ Research, fired after they attempted to unionize) Headquartered: Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, NY Leadership: Marta Tellado, president and CEO

Marta Tellado, president and CEO Employees: Approx. 500 to 600

Approx. 500 to 600 Members: At least 6 million

At least 6 million Mission statement: “Consumer Reports is an independent, nonprofit member organization that works side by side with consumers for truth, transparency, and fairness in the marketplace.”

Consumer Reports’ slogan, “Smarter choices for a better world,” captures the organization’s purpose. CR aims to educate and inform the public by providing objective information about popular products, helping consumers make “smarter choices” when purchasing major items.

For this list, Consumer Reports relied on the company’s own road-test scores, overall scores, reliability ratings, and owner-satisfaction ratings from its exclusive Annual Auto Surveys.

Five more reliable compact SUVs, according to Consumer Reports

2026 Honda CR-V

Price Range : $30,920 – $50,000

: $30,920 – $50,000 CR MPG : Overall 26/City 19/ Hwy 33

: Overall 26/City 19/ Hwy 33 CR Ranking : #11 of 33 Compact SUVs

: #11 of 33 Compact SUVs What CR says: “The CR-V gained size and weight during its recent redesign, but it didn’t stray far from its proven formula of practicality and functionality. The 1.5-liter turbo-four mated to a CVT delivers unobtrusive propulsion, but it feels underpowered at times. At 26 mpg overall, fuel economy has regressed by 2 mpg. The CR-V’s ride is firm but absorbent, and handling is responsive and secure.”

2026 Subaru Forester Hybrid

Price Range : $34,730 – $41,545

: $34,730 – $41,545 CR MPG : Overall 34/ City 26/ Hwy 42

: Overall 34/ City 26/ Hwy 42 CR Ranking : #1 of 33 Compact SUVs

: #1 of 33 Compact SUVs What CR says: “The Forester Hybrid uses an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery to augment its 2.5-liter flat-four engine, which delivers 194 hp. We measured 34 mpg overall, a notable improvement from the 29 mpg overall we recorded for the regular Forester we tested. The Hybrid retains all of the Forester’s key virtues, including a comfortable ride, excellent outward visibility, and a roomy rear seat.”

2026 Kia Sportage

Price Range : $28,790 -$39,690

: $28,790 -$39,690 CR MPG : Overall 25/ City 17/ Hwy 34

: Overall 25/ City 17/ Hwy 34 CR Ranking : #13 of 33 Compact SUVs

: #13 of 33 Compact SUVs What CR says: “The Sportage is one of the roomiest small SUVs, and the EX trim we tested comes equipped with desirable features such as dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver’s seat, and heated front seats. But the lackluster four-cylinder engine returned 25 mpg overall in our tests. This compact SUV has responsive handling and a firm yet absorbent ride.”

2026 Honda Passport

Price Range : $44,950 – $53,850

: $44,950 – $53,850 CR MPG : Overall 21/ City 14/ Hwy 30

: Overall 21/ City 14/ Hwy 30 CR Ranking : #1 of 12 Mid-sized SUVs

: #1 of 12 Mid-sized SUVs What CR says: “The redesigned, Pilot-based Passport features a rugged, off-road flair. Its 285-hp V6 is slick and punchy, but the 10-speed automatic doesn’t always shift smoothly. With standard AWD, the SUV got 21 mpg overall in our testing. The ride is noticeably more comfortable than before, although handling is more competent than engaging. Most controls are clear and straightforward.”

2026 Buick Envision

Price Range : $41,000 – $50,700

: $41,000 – $50,700 CR MPG : Overall 23/ City 15/ Hwy 33

: Overall 23/ City 15/ Hwy 33 CR Ranking : #17 of 33

: #17 of 33 What CR says: “The Envision is a pleasant, if unexciting, compact SUV. It uses a responsive powertrain combination of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired to a nine-speed automatic, but fuel economy isn’t stellar at 23 mpg overall. All-wheel drive is standard. The Envision rides smoothly and is quiet, although the larger 20-inch tires that come on the top Avenir trim compromise ride comfort.”