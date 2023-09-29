Porsche unveiled a million-dollar car you can’t drive on the streets

This expensive toy can be your personal race car if you have deep pockets.

In the 1987 film Risky Business, the character played by Tom Cruise took audiences on a ride in his father’s Porsche 928 through the Chicago's suburbs in an unforgettable car chase. Keen to credit the car aiding his driving skills, Cruise coyly stated to his passengers, “Porsche, there is no substitute.”

Back in the 1970s, the German sports car marque used that clever line in its advertisements, boasting to buyers and loyal customers that the brand and the world of motorsport go together like peanut butter and jelly. Its cars were meant to be a reflection of the dedication its engineers have for winning races.

With multiple wins at Sebring, Daytona, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, as well as success as an engine supplier to the McLaren Formula 1 team in the 1980s among the highlights in its achievements, Porsche (POAHY) has gone above and beyond to achieve success in motorsport, and it reflects in its cars they sell today.

Porsche’s million-dollar race car

Porsche has unveiled the 911 GT3 R rennsport, a limited-edition model based on the 911 GT3 R race car that is normally sold to racing teams to race in events like Le Mans or the Daytona 24. Only 77 individual cars will be produced, each with a starting price of $1,046,000.

Concocted by the wizards from Stuttgart, this special Porsche is built with the idea of building the “ultimate” Porsche 911 race car that is free from any regulation or rulebook that such a car would normally race in.

The rennsport’s exterior combines modern aerodynamic technology with throwback elements reminiscent of the sports car marque’s past. Among the details in its carbon fiber body, the highlight of the limited-edition model is a comically large rear wing, which is a callback to the Brumos Porsche 935/77 that won the 1978 24 Hours of Daytona.

Besides its unique body, the biggest difference between the race car sold to racing teams and the rennsport sold to Porsche fanatics with deep pockets is the engine. Given that this car is not intended to race in any racing series, Porsche engineers have tuned the car’s 4.2 liter six-cylinder engine to its absolute maximum potential. The rennsport boasts 612 horsepower thanks to custom engine components and is mated to a sequential six-speed gearbox designed for racing.

The most discerning of sports car buyers will be disappointed to know that the million-dollar rennsport does not come with many of the luxuries included in a normal 911 Carrera. This race car does not have a leather interior, comfortable seats, passenger seats or air conditioning - small sacrifices made to keep the car at a competitive weight of 2,733 lbs; slightly more than a base model Hyundai Accent.

What the rennsport does have is all of racecar modifications of the 911 GT3 R, including racing suspension, racing Michelin tires, BBS wheels, brakes, and a 31-gallon fuel tank that will take E25 racing fuel. Buyers will also have the option to choose their rennsport in seven available colors, with a range of customization options available for personalization, including a special Agate Grey with carbon fiber bodywork and several racing-inspired liveries.

Given that the Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport is based off a race car designed to conform to FIA GT3 competition regulations, this car is not intended to be driven on public roads.

