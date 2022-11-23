The Most Reliable Cars and Car Brands, According to Consumer Reports

Americans don't want their cars to break down. The majority of car shoppers care more about the reliability of a car than they do about its safety, affordability or fuel efficiency, according to a consumer perception survey conducted Cox Automotive and Kelly Blue Book.

Every year, Consumer Reports, the nonprofit consumer organization and magazine dedicated to independent product testing, surveys its members about the problems they’ve had with their vehicles in the previous 12 months to determine which car brands are most reliable.

For their consumer satisfaction survey, CR gathered data on over 300,000 vehicles, covering a span of 22 model years, from 2000 to 2022, that address 17 trouble areas, including engine, transmission, in-car electronics, and more to determine a predicted reliability score for 24 auto brands.

Sedans, hatchbacks, and coupes make up the cars category, which is one of the most reliable vehicle categories in the survey with an average predicted reliability score of 58 out of 100. Those are followed by SUVs scored at 51, then minivans at 44. Pickups are the least reliable category with an average score of 39.

By category, hybrid cars and plug-ins turned out to be most reliable. Toyota (TM) tops the list of brands.

For some quality studies, such as J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Study that lists the car brands with the most and least problems, some states allow automakers the right to opt-out, according to Kelley Blue Book. That is why Tesla is often not ranked, because it refuses to participate in many quality studies. Because Consumer Reports conducts a survey of owners, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and can't opt out, and so appears in this ranking.

Based on Consumer Reports survey, these are the most reliable car brands, from best to worst, followed by the five most reliable car models.

Toyota 1. Toyota Reliability score: 72/100 Lexus 2. Lexus Reliability score: 72/100 BMW USA 3. BMW Reliability score: 65/100 Mazda 4. Mazda Reliability score: 65/100 Honda 5. Honda Reliability score: 62/100 6. Audi Reliability score: 60/100 7. Subaru Reliability score: 59/100 Acura 8. Acura Reliability score: 57/100 9. Kia Reliability score: 54/100 Lincoln 10. Lincoln Reliability score: 54/100 11. Buick Reliability score: 54/100 12. Genesis Reliability score: 52/100 13. Hyundai Reliability score: 46/100 Volvo 14. Volvo Reliability score: 45/100 Nissan 15. Nissan Reliability score: 44/100 Ram 16. Ram Reliability score: 42/100 17. Cadillac Reliability score: 42/100 Ford 18. Ford Reliability score: 41/100 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images 19. Tesla Reliability score: 40/100 Chevrolet 20. Chevrolet Reliability score: 40/100 GMC 21. GMC Reliability score: 36/100 22. Volkswagen Reliability score: 31/100 Jeep 23. Jeep Reliability score: 30/100 Mercedes-Benz 24. Mercedes-Benz Reliability score: 26/100 Because of insufficient data, Consumer Reports did not rank Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mini, Mitsubishi, Polestar, Porsche, or Rivian. The Most Reliable Car Models Toyota 1. Toyota Corolla Hybrid Reliability score: 93/100 Among the models, Toyota takes the top spot again with its popular Corolla hybrid. 2. Lexus GX Reliability score: 91/100 MiniUSA 3. Mini Cooper Reliability score: 89/100 4. Toyota Prius Reliability score: 89/100 5. Mazda MX-5 Miata Reliability score: 85/100

The cars that scored the worst were the Ford (F) - Get Free Report Explorer with a score of 16/100, the Nissan (NSANY) Sentra scored 9, the Lincoln Aviator scored 8, Hyundai's (HYMTF) Kona Electric scored 5, and at the bottom was the Ford F-150 Hybrid at 4.

Read the full results of the consumer satisfaction survey at ConsumerReports.org.