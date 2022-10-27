Major Decision Reached to Limit CO2 Emissions

In what was described as an "historic decision," European Union countries reached a provisional deal to ban new combustion engine cars by 2035.

"We just finished negotiations on CO2 standards for cars. Historic decision for climate that definitively confirms the goal of 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2035 with intermediate steps in 2025 and 2030," French MEP Pascal Canfin, who heads the European parliament's environment commission, tweeted on Oct. 27.

Canfin also said "we are also launching the process to have in 2025, after a precise evaluation of the financial needs, a transition fund dedicated to the employees of the sector."

"And in 2023 a new law will accelerate the deployment of the company fleets,"

The European Council representing the 27 EU countries and the European Parliament met Thursday and intended to continue talking until they reached an agreement.

'DEAL!'

The Czech presidency of the European Council also tweeted news of the agreement.

"DEAL!" the tweet read. "We have just reached a provisional political agreement between the @EUCouncil and the @Europarl_ENon the CO2 emission standards for cars and vans.

Health officials have been raising concerns about the health impacts of climate change in Europe.

On Oct. 25, the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change warned of "alarming increases in health-related hazards, vulnerabilities, exposures, and impacts from climate change across Europe."

The report said the situation highlighted the "urgent need for ambitious mitigation targets that restrict the global temperature rise to less than 1·5°C above pre-industrial levels and effective adaptation strategies to build resilience to the increasing health threats of climate change"

Passenger cars currently account for 12% of all CO2 emissions in the 27-member EU bloc, the commission said, while transportation overall accounts for around a quarter.

Reactions to the provisional agreement on social media were mixed.

"Horse and buggy making a comeback," one person tweeted.

"worlds gone mad," another tweet read.

"they're going to screw themselves over," another poster said.

'Too Little, Too Late'

"I fear it could be too little, too late," one person tweeted. "Even 2025 is too late."

In June, the European Parliament voted to ban sales of new internal combustion engine cars and vans in the European Union from 2035 onward.

EU lawmakers also endorsed a 55% reduction in CO2 from automobiles in 2030 compared with 2021. The move deepens an existing obligation on the car industry to lower CO2 discharges by 37.5% on average at the end of the decade compared to last year.

The EU is looking to slash greenhouse gases by 55% in 2030 compared with 1990 rather than by just a previously agreed 40% over the period.

In August, California lawmakers adopted rules that would ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and light trucks by 2035. Several other states are looking to adopt similar measures.