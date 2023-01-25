Luxury Cars Recalled for Faulty Brakes - Here’s Who’s Affected

Carmaker says it will release an over-the-air software update to address a problem with the vehicles' braking systems.

An international automaker is recalling more than 100,000 cars including more than 27,000 in the United States due to a problem with the brake-by-wire systems.

Volvo said it had not received any reports of accidents, injuries or fatalities because of the problem which affects 2023 models.

A diagnostic error in the brake control module 2 (BCM2) may cause a loss of the antilock brake system, electronic stability control and traction control, according to a filing with the National Highway Safety Administration.

The recall is part of worldwide effort by the Swedish automaker that involves around 106,900 cars and includes XC40, C40, S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country and XC90 models..

The filing said that drivers may "experience a hard/stiff brake pedal and potential loss of brake support functions, such as brake-by-wire, ABS, ESC, and traction control, ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), pilot assist and OPD (One pedal drive). and all active safety and city safety functions described in the user manual that involve braking..

Volvo Received First Report in October

"A reduction in brake support functions can increase the risk of a crash," the NHTSA filing said. "The driver display will always warn the customer with DIM messages and malfunction indication lamps if this occurs."

Volvo said it receive the first report indicating issues with the brake pedal at the beginning of October and then received another in the middle of the month.

The reports increased during November and investigation was initiated to review the customer symptom and a possible common root cause.

The investigation was escalated in December and the issue was determined to be potentially critical.

Volvo's Critical Concern Management Team began a technical investigation to review the risk assessment and other factors.

Volvo said customer symptom codes enable a better understanding of customer remarks and comments

Volvo will release an over-the-air BCM2 software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 15, Owners may contact Volvo Car customer service at 1-800-458-1552. Volvo Car's number for this recall is R10217.

Volvo is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 26.