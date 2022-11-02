Hyundai Santa Fe Recalled Due to Fire Risk

Owners are 'strongly' urged to park their cars outside and away from homes and other structures until their vehicles have been repaired.

Hyundai Motor America has issued a new recall for about 44,000 model year 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles due to a risk of fire, federal regulators said on Nov. 1.

Owners are "strongly" urged to park their cars outside and away from homes and other structures until their vehicles have been repaired, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a release.

The agency said that the Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire while parked or driving.

This new recall is in addition to the 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles recalled earlier this year for the same safety defect. To date, there have been four fires in the U.S. associated with this defect, but no injuries.

Hyundai dealers will replace the anti-lock brake system multi-fuse free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 26.

Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 855-371-9460. Hyundai’s number for this recall is 237.

EVs Boost Record Sales

Hyundai Motor America reported total October sales of 60,604 units, up 7% from a year ago. SUVs accounted for 43,511 of those units or 72% of total sales, up 14% year-over-year. Hyundai set total and retail sales records in October for Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV, and Santa Cruz.

Hyundai fleet sales remained at 0.4% for the year, the automaker said, prioritizing inventory for its retailers and consumers.

“Demand is still there and our lineup of EV vehicles contributed to record sales this month,” said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. “With the great products we have, we’ll continue to compete in the marketplace. Our company has done an excellent job keeping the product pipeline moving.”

Hyundai Motor Group held a ceremonial groundbreaking recently near Savannah for its $5.5 billion electric vehicle “Metaplant,” its biggest investment outside South Korea.

The plant is Hyundai's largest investment outside South Korea. Construction and then manufacturing at the plant will be the biggest economic development project ever in Georgia.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 includes a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchasers, but it applies only if the vehicle's final assembly occurs in North America.