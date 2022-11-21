Ford Recalls 450,000 F-150s Due to Defective Wipers

Regulators warn that windshield-wiper motors could become inoperative, increasing the risk of a crash.

Ford (F) - Get Free Report is recalling more than 450,000 F-150s trucks due to a problem with the windshield wipers.

The automaker is recalling 453,650 trucks from model years 2021 and 2022, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The windshield-wiper motor may become inoperative, filing said, which could lead to reduced visibility or loss of visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

The primary cause leading to the poorly performing wipers is damage to the wiper-motor integrated-circuit board due to high transient voltage and poor-quality wiper-motor electrical terminals, according to the filing.

Vehicles built at the company's Dearborn, Mich., truck plant from May 3, 2021, through Sept. 10, 2021, are excluded from this population, since they were built with a different wiper-motor design.

Earlier Windshield-Wiper-Related Recall

Owners will be notified by mail and instructed to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have the wiper motor replaced. There will be no charge for the service.

Dealers are expected to notified on Jan. 3. Notifications to owners are expected to begin on the same date and be completed by January 6.

Ford said it was not aware of any injuries or crashes related to this problem. The company says about 1% of the total car population could have the defect.

The recall follows an earlier action by Ford related to windshield wipers. In March, the company issued a recall for 157,306 F-150 pickups due to a problem with the front wipers.

The affected vehicles were built from Jan. 8, 2020, through March 22, 2021, at the Dearborn truck plant and from Feb. 12, 2020, through March 22, 2021, at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Mo.

The F-150 has been a big seller for Ford. U.S. consumers bought 167,962 units of the F-150 pickup truck in the third quarter, Kelley Blue Book reported last month, outselling 31 brands, including Stellantis's (STLA) - Get Free Report Jeep, Nissan (NSANY) and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report.

