Iconic Car Brand Quietly Kills a Classic Model

All good things come to an end, and that includes some beloved makes and models of cars.

The end to several models came in 2022, with some cars being missed a bit more than others.

Hyundai Corp. brought out the hatchback coupe Veloster in 2011, and in 2022 the standard model Veloster meets its demise according to AutoBlog. Hyundai will continue to make the hyped-up high-performance N model Veloster, that features the 275-hp turbocharged 2.0 liter four-cylinder that comes in either a six or eight speed dual clutch automatic. This will keep some car lovers happy, but not being able to get the style of the Veloster without all the power may be a buzz kill for others.

Toyota (TM) - Get Free Report is dropping the Avalon, a large sedan that Toyota has had around since 1994. This sedan was a great step up for room before needing to get into an SUV or van, but better for those who wanted more room than the Toyota Camry. As a large sedan that also offered AWD with a V-6 engine, Toyota is dropping the TRD model as well as the AWD model after 2022, Car and Driver reports.

The End is Here for a Jeep

Jeep first brought consumers the Grand Cherokee in 1983. Stellantis' (STLA) - Get Free Report brand Jeep has discontinued the option for only a two row Grand Cherokee with a 5.7-liter V8 engine with 357 hp. It was confirmed that both dealers and consumers can no longer order the V8 two row Grand Cherokee, Motor Authority reported. The V8 with the premium option with three rows is still an option, though.

As of Dec 19, consumers could still build a Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 with the two-row seat option with the V8, even though Jeep is no longer making the model. This will undoubtedly confuse consumers, per Motor Authority. There is no future for the Jeep Grand Cherokee with a V8 engine, Jeep Vice President Jim Morrison told Motor Authority in April 2021.

Consumers who might have gone for the now discontinued Grand Cherokee V8 may have wanted it for its towing capacity. The discontinued model could tow u p to 7,200 lbs. The smaller engine Jeep Grand Cherokee V6 engine only has a two rating of 6,200 lbs and the 4xe hybrid has even less tow capacity at 6,000 lbs. The V8 with a third row, does still have the same towing capacity as the late two-row V8 model.

Jeep Brings Back Model After Almost 30 Years

Jeep launched the comeback of the Grand Wagoneer for 2022, the fourth generation of the model. The previous Grand Wagoneer run was from 1963 until 1993. It is Jeep's full size SUV that has a tow capacity of up to 9,850 lbs. depending on the model. As a full-size SUV, the Wagoneer come with third row standard.

The Grand Wagoneer pricing starts at $89,995 and the Wagoneer starts at $58,995. The Jeep Grand Cherokee starting price point is $41,035, so even with Jeep bringing back the Wagoneer, it's hardly a consumer priced replacement for the Jeep Grand Cherokee. While the Grand Cherokee is still available in 2023, the Grand Cherokee has no future. The Wagoneer is meant more to compete against other high-end full-size SUV's rather than a replacement for the Grand Cherokee.

The Wagoneer is expected to compete side by side with Chevy's Tahoe, Ford's Expedition, Cadillac's Escalade and Lincoln's Navigator, according to MotorTrend's. While the Wagoneer is bigger with 116.7 cubic feet, it also topped its competition with towing capacity. The Lincoln Navigator can tow up to 8,300 lbs., the Cadillac Escalade can only tow up to 7,700 lbs, and the Wagoneer can tow nearly 10,000 lbs.

However, the Wagoneer just isn't up to speed with the others, quite literally, as the power of the Wagoneer with its 492 hp can go from 0 to 60mph in 7.6 seconds. It has been bested by the Escalade with its 420hp it can go from 0 to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds. The Navigator was even faster with its 450 hp it can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds.