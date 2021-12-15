Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
iPhoneOther ProductsApple Services
Search
Publish date:

Will Warren Buffett’s Conglomerate Trim Its AAPL Position?

Apple stock now accounts for about 50% of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. Buffett and team could take advantage of the recent rally in AAPL to find more opportunities in the market.
Author:

I have recently taken a temporary stance on Apple stock  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report that is not very popular among AAPL investors and enthusiasts: the stock could struggle to keep its rally intact in the immediate term, and locking in some profits now might make sense.

But would Warren Buffett and his team consider making the same move in Berkshire Hathaway’s  (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report portfolio? Today, the Apple Maven looks at the possibility.

Figure 1: Berkshire Hathaway's CEO and Owner Warren Buffett.

Figure 1: Berkshire Hathaway's CEO and Owner Warren Buffett.

(Read more from the Apple Maven: Apple Stock: How Much Will The Metaverse Move The Needle?)

Buffett: not big on diversification

The Nebraska-based conglomerate disclosed its Q3-end holdings in mid-November. Now, after Apple stock climbed an impressive 23% since the start of the current quarter alone, AAPL accounts for roughly 50% of Berkshire’s total asset value — assuming no change in ownership.

To the best of my knowledge, this is the most concentrated that this portfolio has ever been in one single name. Yet, low levels of diversification is consistent with Warren Buffett’s stance on the matter. Here is his famous quote:

"Diversification is protection against ignorance. It makes little sense if you know what you are doing."

For this reason, I would not automatically assume that Berkshire Hathaway will reduce its exposure to AAPL in the near term only because the stock has been up lately — maybe not even for rebalancing purposes. This next quote summarizes Warren Buffett’s approach to trimming winning positions:

"You would not sell off Michael Jordan just because he has gotten so important to the team."

But trims at the peak have happened

Warren Buffett is probably the best-known “buy and hold” investor out there. His forte is certainly not to time entries and exits, but to bet on above-average companies at a reasonable price and stay put over a multiyear or multi-decade period.

Having said this, don’t think that Berkshire would never sell shares in one of its largest positions. Apple itself is an example. In Q4 of last year, the conglomerate sold $7.4 billion worth of Apple stock, effectively reducing the AAPL allocation to 43% from 48% in a matter of six months.

I explained, earlier this year, that the trim did not mean that Berkshire had become less bullish on AAPL at the turn of the year. Keep in mind that Warren Buffett is generally very diligent about price and value, and Apple stock had climbed nearly 50% in the second half of 2020 alone.

What next?

Following the same rationale above, I believe that Berkshire could unwind a bit of its AAPL position in Q4. Apple stock spent the better part of 2021 trailing the broad market, which helps to explain why Buffett’s company kept the same 887 million shares in the portfolio for the past few quarters.

However, with the stock well ahead of the Nasdaq in November and December, the Oracle of Omaha may start to look at buying opportunities in the market. Some of Buffett’s favorites, like Verizon  (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report and Coca-Cola  (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report, have been lagging the S&P 500 by quite a bit in 2021.

Selling some AAPL to finance these purchases is a reasonable expectation, in my view.

Twitter speaks

About 50% of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio is now invested in Apple stock. If you were in charge of making allocation decisions for Warren Buffett and team, what would you do next?

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting the Apple Maven)

chip-somodevilla-staff
Stock

Will Warren Buffett’s Conglomerate Trim Its AAPL Position?

51 seconds ago
79f86ecd-3f36-4512-962b-07733ad15444
News

Apple Stock: How Much Will The Metaverse Move The Needle?

18 hours ago
Apple-1
Stock

Bulls Pile In, But Apple Stock Falls Short Of $3 Trillion

Dec 14, 2021
28-apple-scaled
Stock

Apple Stock: It Could Make Sense To Trim The Position

Dec 13, 2021
89091
Stock

Can Apple Stock Climb Another 45%? What History Says

Dec 10, 2021
daniel-romero-lHVNoSn3q2w-unsplash
iPhone

2 Reasons To Own Apple Stock in 2022: iPhone, Apple Glass

Dec 10, 2021
paras-kapoor-pk-_-kTT9k7Ae4-unsplash
Stock

The Bears Have Spoken: Apple Stock Could Drop 18%

Dec 9, 2021
198215416_198211591-6e3e5e65ade84a608b584dc394079273
News

Apple Stock Is On Fire: $3.2 Trillion Market Cap Is Next

Dec 8, 2021
apple-logo-in-middle-of-building-under-the-rain-2K-wallpaper
Stock

Apple Stock: What Happens When The Cash Runs Out?

Dec 7, 2021