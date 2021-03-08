Will Apple Stock Dip Below $2 Trillion?

For the first time since November 2020, Apple stock could be valued below the $2 trillion mark. Could this be yet another buy-on-dip opportunity, or a sign of a steeper decline to come?

On a day of recovery in the stock market, Apple continues its march lower. Shares are down a sizable 2.6% as of Monday late morning. From its intraday peak of January 25, the worst-performing FAAMG stock of the year has declined 18%.

If shares end the day trading at $118, and assuming a diluted share count of 16.94 billion, the market value of Apple’s equity will have dipped below $2 trillion for the first time since November 2020.

Could this be yet another opportunity to buy Apple on the dip? Or might it be a sign to jump ship before it sinks?

Twitter speaks

Certainly, there is more art than science in figuring out what to do with Apple shares at the $2 trillion mark. So, I asked Twitter for its opinion.

So far, most (about two-thirds of the total votes) see the decline as an opportunity. Very few seem concerned about a more pronounced selloff, while many see $2 trillion as just a meaningless number.

Regardless of market cap, I have argued that buying Apple on weakness has historically increased the investment’s expected returns substantially. Crossing below the $2 trillion mark this time may be yet another reminder that buy-on-dip investors should pay close attention.

A look at history

Now, let’s turn to stock market history. Maybe a surprise to some, Apple was not the first company in the world to be valued at $2 trillion. The title goes to oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The company went public in December 2019, and its stock reached the $2 trillion landmark a few days later. At that time, Apple’s equity was worth only about $1.2 trillion.

Within American companies, Apple was the pioneer. The stock was the first to cross the $2 trillion valuation in the US exchange, in August 2020. Since then, shares have tip-toed around the milestone, dipping below and climbing above the line several times until the end of November 2020.

See red dots below.

Since the COVID-19 bear recovery, aided by a market fascination with Big Tech stocks that lasted through the third quarter of 2020, other tech companies got close to the $2 trillion valuation. However, none other has achieved Apple’s feat yet.

Amazon got very close to $1.9 trillion in early September, right before the quick correction in the Nasdaq that raised a concerning yellow flag across the tech space held shares back. Now, Amazon stock (one of the FAAMG losers so far in 2021) is worth $1.5 trillion.

The other company to see its equity flirt with the $2 trillion valuation was Microsoft. The stock was worth $1.9 trillion much more recently, in February 2021. Since then, it has pulled back, alongside the rest of the Nasdaq, to $1.75 trillion.

