Why Apple Stock Sunk 3% This Thursday

March 18 was not a good day for Apple investors. The Apple Maven looks at what has likely moved the Cupertino company's stock lower by more than 3%.

On Thursday, March 18, Apple stock dipped 3.4% to close the trading session valued at $120.53 per share. This was the stock's second worst day of March.

Now, Apple shares are down about 5% for the year, trailing the performance of the S&P 500 by a solid ten percentage points. Since reaching a peak of $143 apiece, in late January 2021, the stock has declined approximately 15% from the all-time highs.

Why Apple dipped?

There wasn't any piece of company-specific news that could justify the decline in Apple's stock this Thursday. Instead, the culprit was probably the general mood of the market turning sour on tech and growth stocks, as treasury yields continued to climb.

The rise in mid-to-long term interest rates can be best explained by the Federal Reserve's announcements on March 17. As a recap, the US central bank:

left the short-term rate target unchanged, near zero

revised its projections for unemployment lower and for inflation, higher

With the economy and price levels expected to heat up in 2021, stock investors seem to have flocked from treasuries - in addition to growth and defensive stocks, which tend to perform relatively worse during the early cycles of economic expansion. Apple stands to lose as well, as I explained in more detail recently.

Keeping the dip in perspective

Apple's 3.4% move lower this Thursday can be considered sharp, relative to recent history. Over the past ten years, the stock performed better than this about 96% of the time. See histogram below.

Histogram: Apple's Daily Returns Since 2011

